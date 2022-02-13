openbase logo
ccxt

by ccxt

A JavaScript / Python / PHP cryptocurrency trading API with support for more than 100 bitcoin/altcoin exchanges

Downloads/wk

29K

GitHub Stars

23.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2d ago

Contributors

650

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Stock API, Vanilla JavaScript Binance Coin API, Node.js Cryptocurrency Tools, Vanilla JavaScript Finance API

Reviews

Average Rating

4.8/538
Read All Reviews
amitach
codespool
Techguy404
rushabh10101
sahebrao72
akjha9721
shubham-jangid

Top Feedback

23Great Documentation
16Easy to Use
10Performant
9Highly Customizable
9Bleeding Edge
9Responsive Maintainers

Readme

CCXT – CryptoCurrency eXchange Trading Library

Build Status npm PyPI NPM Downloads Discord Supported Exchanges Twitter Follow

A JavaScript / Python / PHP library for cryptocurrency trading and e-commerce with support for many bitcoin/ether/altcoin exchange markets and merchant APIs.

Install · Usage · Manual · FAQ · Examples · Contributing · Social · CCXT Pro

The CCXT library is used to connect and trade with cryptocurrency exchanges and payment processing services worldwide. It provides quick access to market data for storage, analysis, visualization, indicator development, algorithmic trading, strategy backtesting, bot programming, and related software engineering.

It is intended to be used by coders, developers, technically-skilled traders, data-scientists and financial analysts for building trading algorithms.

Current feature list:

  • support for many cryptocurrency exchanges — more coming soon
  • fully implemented public and private APIs
  • optional normalized data for cross-exchange analytics and arbitrage
  • an out of the box unified API that is extremely easy to integrate
  • works in Node 10.4+, Python 3, PHP 5.4+, and web browsers

Huobi Futures Now In CCXT

OKEX is now OKX

CCXT Pro – A JavaScript / Python / PHP cryptocurrency exchange trading WebSocket API for professionals

See Also

  • TabTrader TabTrader – trading on all exchanges in one app. Avaliable on Android and iOS!
  • Freqtrade Freqtrade – leading opensource cryptocurrency algorithmic trading software!
  • OctoBot OctoBot – cryptocurrency trading bot with an advanced web interface.
  • TokenBot TokenBot – discover and copy the best algorithmic traders in the world.

Certified Cryptocurrency Exchanges

logoidnamevercertifiedprodiscount
aaxaaxAAXAPI Version 2CCXT CertifiedCCXT Pro
ascendexascendexAscendEXAPI Version 2CCXT CertifiedSign up with AscendEX using CCXT's referral link for a 25% discount!
binancebinanceBinanceAPI Version *CCXT CertifiedCCXT ProSign up with Binance using CCXT's referral link for a 10% discount!
binancecoinmbinancecoinmBinance COIN-MAPI Version *CCXT CertifiedCCXT ProSign up with Binance COIN-M using CCXT's referral link for a 10% discount!
binanceusdmbinanceusdmBinance USDⓈ-MAPI Version *CCXT CertifiedCCXT ProSign up with Binance USDⓈ-M using CCXT's referral link for a 10% discount!
bitmartbitmartBitMartAPI Version 1CCXT CertifiedCCXT ProSign up with BitMart using CCXT's referral link for a 30% discount!
bitvavobitvavoBitvavoAPI Version 2CCXT CertifiedCCXT Pro
currencycomcurrencycomCurrency.comAPI Version 1CCXT CertifiedCCXT Pro
ftxftxFTXAPI Version *CCXT CertifiedCCXT ProSign up with FTX using CCXT's referral link for a 5% discount!
gateiogateioGate.ioAPI Version 4CCXT CertifiedCCXT ProSign up with Gate.io using CCXT's referral link for a 20% discount!
huobihuobiHuobiAPI Version 1CCXT CertifiedCCXT ProSign up with Huobi using CCXT's referral link for a 15% discount!
idexidexIDEXAPI Version 2CCXT CertifiedCCXT Pro
mexcmexcMEXC GlobalAPI Version 2CCXT Certified
okxokxOKXAPI Version 5CCXT CertifiedCCXT Pro
wavesexchangewavesexchangeWaves.ExchangeAPI Version *CCXT Certified
zbzbZBAPI Version 1CCXT CertifiedCCXT ProSign up with ZB using CCXT's referral link for a 16% discount!

Supported Cryptocurrency Exchange Markets

The CCXT library currently supports the following 114 cryptocurrency exchange markets and trading APIs:

logoidnamevercertifiedpro
aaxaaxAAXAPI Version 2CCXT CertifiedCCXT Pro
ascendexascendexAscendEXAPI Version 2CCXT Certified
bequantbequantBequantAPI Version 2CCXT Pro
biboxbiboxBiboxAPI Version 1
bigonebigoneBigONEAPI Version 3
binancebinanceBinanceAPI Version *CCXT CertifiedCCXT Pro
binancecoinmbinancecoinmBinance COIN-MAPI Version *CCXT CertifiedCCXT Pro
binanceusbinanceusBinance USAPI Version *CCXT Pro
binanceusdmbinanceusdmBinance USDⓈ-MAPI Version *CCXT CertifiedCCXT Pro
bit2cbit2cBit2CAPI Version *
bitbankbitbankbitbankAPI Version 1
bitbnsbitbnsBitbnsAPI Version 2
bitcoincombitcoincomFMFW.ioAPI Version 2CCXT Pro
bitfinexbitfinexBitfinexAPI Version 1CCXT Pro
bitfinex2bitfinex2BitfinexAPI Version 2
bitflyerbitflyerbitFlyerAPI Version 1
bitforexbitforexBitforexAPI Version 1
bitgetbitgetBitgetAPI Version 3
bithumbbithumbBithumbAPI Version *
bitmartbitmartBitMartAPI Version 1CCXT CertifiedCCXT Pro
bitmexbitmexBitMEXAPI Version 1CCXT Pro
bitpandabitpandaBitpanda ProAPI Version 1
bitruebitrueBitrueAPI Version 1
bitsobitsoBitsoAPI Version 3
bitstampbitstampBitstampAPI Version 2CCXT Pro
bitstamp1bitstamp1BitstampAPI Version 1
bittrexbittrexBittrexAPI Version 3CCXT Pro
bitvavobitvavoBitvavoAPI Version 2CCXT CertifiedCCXT Pro
bl3pbl3pBL3PAPI Version 1
blockchaincomblockchaincomBlockchain.comAPI Version 3
btcalphabtcalphaBTC-AlphaAPI Version 1
btcboxbtcboxBtcBoxAPI Version 1
btcmarketsbtcmarketsBTC MarketsAPI Version 3
btctradeuabtctradeuaBTC Trade UAAPI Version *
btcturkbtcturkBTCTurkAPI Version *
budabudaBudaAPI Version 2
bwbwBWAPI Version 1
bybitbybitBybitAPI Version 2
bytetradebytetradeByteTradeAPI Version *
cdaxcdaxCDAXAPI Version 1
cexcexCEX.IOAPI Version *
coinbasecoinbaseCoinbaseAPI Version 2
coinbaseprimecoinbaseprimeCoinbase PrimeAPI Version *CCXT Pro
coinbaseprocoinbaseproCoinbase ProAPI Version *CCXT Pro
coincheckcoincheckcoincheckAPI Version *
coinexcoinexCoinExAPI Version 1
coinfalconcoinfalconCoinFalconAPI Version 1
coinmatecoinmateCoinMateAPI Version *
coinonecoinoneCoinOneAPI Version 2
coinspotcoinspotCoinSpotAPI Version *
crex24crex24CREX24API Version 2
cryptocomcryptocomCrypto.comAPI Version 2
currencycomcurrencycomCurrency.comAPI Version 1CCXT CertifiedCCXT Pro
deltadeltaDelta ExchangeAPI Version 2
deribitderibitDeribitAPI Version 2
digifinexdigifinexDigiFinexAPI Version 3
eqonexeqonexEQONEXAPI Version *
equosequosEQUOSAPI Version *
exmoexmoEXMOAPI Version 1.1
flowbtcflowbtcflowBTCAPI Version *CCXT Pro
fmfwiofmfwioFMFW.ioAPI Version 2CCXT Pro
ftxftxFTXAPI Version *CCXT CertifiedCCXT Pro
ftxusftxusFTX USAPI Version *CCXT Pro
gateiogateioGate.ioAPI Version 4CCXT CertifiedCCXT Pro
geminigeminiGeminiAPI Version 1
hitbtchitbtcHitBTCAPI Version 2CCXT Pro
hitbtc3hitbtc3HitBTCAPI Version 3CCXT Pro
hollaexhollaexHollaExAPI Version 2
huobihuobiHuobiAPI Version 1CCXT CertifiedCCXT Pro
huobijphuobijpHuobi JapanAPI Version 1CCXT Pro
idexidexIDEXAPI Version 2CCXT CertifiedCCXT Pro
independentreserveindependentreserveIndependent ReserveAPI Version *
indodaxindodaxINDODAXAPI Version 2.0
itbititbititBitAPI Version 1
krakenkrakenKrakenAPI Version 0CCXT Pro
kucoinkucoinKuCoinAPI Version 2CCXT Pro
kucoinfutureskucoinfuturesKuCoin FuturesAPI Version 1
kunakunaKunaAPI Version 2
latokenlatokenLatokenAPI Version 2
latoken1latoken1LatokenAPI Version 1
lbanklbankLBankAPI Version 1
liquidliquidLiquidAPI Version 2
lunolunolunoAPI Version 1
lykkelykkeLykkeAPI Version 1
mercadomercadoMercado BitcoinAPI Version 3
mexcmexcMEXC GlobalAPI Version 2CCXT Certified
ndaxndaxNDAXAPI Version *CCXT Pro
novadaxnovadaxNovaDAXAPI Version 1
oceanexoceanexOceanExAPI Version 1
okcoinokcoinOKCoinAPI Version 3CCXT Pro
okxokxOKXAPI Version 5CCXT CertifiedCCXT Pro
paymiumpaymiumPaymiumAPI Version 1
phemexphemexPhemexAPI Version 1CCXT Pro
poloniexpoloniexPoloniexAPI Version *CCXT Pro
probitprobitProBitAPI Version 1
qtradeqtradeqTradeAPI Version 1
ripioripioRipioAPI Version 1CCXT Pro
stexstexSTEXAPI Version 3
therocktherockTheRockTradingAPI Version 1
tidebittidebitTideBitAPI Version 2
tidextidexTidexAPI Version 3
timextimexTimeXAPI Version 1
upbitupbitUpbitAPI Version 1CCXT Pro
vccvccVCC ExchangeAPI Version 3
wavesexchangewavesexchangeWaves.ExchangeAPI Version *CCXT Certified
wazirxwazirxWazirXAPI Version 2
whitebitwhitebitWhiteBitAPI Version 2
woowooWOO XAPI Version 1
xenaxenaXena ExchangeAPI Version *
yobityobitYoBitAPI Version 3
zaifzaifZaifAPI Version 1
zbzbZBAPI Version 1CCXT CertifiedCCXT Pro
zipmexzipmexZipmexAPI Version *CCXT Pro
zondazondaZondaAPI Version *

The list above is updated frequently, new crypto markets, exchanges, bug fixes, and API endpoints are introduced on a regular basis. See the Manual for more details. If you can't find a cryptocurrency exchange in the list above and want it to be added, post a link to it by opening an issue here on GitHub or send us an email.

The library is under MIT license, that means it's absolutely free for any developer to build commercial and opensource software on top of it, but use it at your own risk with no warranties, as is.

Install

The easiest way to install the CCXT library is to use a package manager:

This library is shipped as an all-in-one module implementation with minimalistic dependencies and requirements:

  • js/ in JavaScript
  • python/ in Python (generated from JS)
  • php/ in PHP (generated from JS)

You can also clone it into your project directory from ccxt GitHub repository:

git clone https://github.com/ccxt/ccxt.git  # including 1GB of commit history

# or

git clone https://github.com/ccxt/ccxt.git --depth 1  # avoid downloading 1GB of commit history

JavaScript (NPM)

JavaScript version of CCXT works in both Node and web browsers. Requires ES6 and async/await syntax support (Node 7.6.0+). When compiling with Webpack and Babel, make sure it is not excluded in your babel-loader config.

ccxt in NPM

npm install ccxt

var ccxt = require ('ccxt')

console.log (ccxt.exchanges) // print all available exchanges

JavaScript (for use with the <script> tag):

All-in-one browser bundle (dependencies included), served from a CDN of your choice:

CDNs are not updated in real-time and may have delays. Defaulting to the most recent version without specifying the version number is not recommended. Please, keep in mind that we are not responsible for the correct operation of those CDN servers.

<script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/ccxt@1.73.7/dist/ccxt.browser.js"></script>

Creates a global ccxt object:

console.log (ccxt.exchanges) // print all available exchanges

Python

ccxt in PyPI

pip install ccxt

import ccxt
print(ccxt.exchanges) # print a list of all available exchange classes

The library supports concurrent asynchronous mode with asyncio and async/await in Python 3.5.3+

import ccxt.async_support as ccxt # link against the asynchronous version of ccxt

PHP

ccxt in PHP with Packagist/Composer (PHP 5.4+)

It requires common PHP modules:

  • cURL
  • mbstring (using UTF-8 is highly recommended)
  • PCRE
  • iconv
  • gmp (this is a built-in extension as of PHP 7.2+)
include "ccxt.php";
var_dump (\ccxt\Exchange::$exchanges); // print a list of all available exchange classes

The library supports concurrent asynchronous mode using tools from RecoilPHP and ReactPHP in PHP 7.1+. Read the Manual for more details.

Docker

You can get CCXT installed in a container along with all the supported languages and dependencies. This may be useful if you want to contribute to CCXT (e.g. run the build scripts and tests — please see the Contributing document for the details on that).

Using docker-compose (in the cloned CCXT repository):

docker-compose run --rm ccxt

You don't need the Docker image if you're not going to develop CCXT. If you just want to use CCXT – just install it as a regular package into your project.

Documentation

Read the Manual for more details.

Usage

Intro

The CCXT library consists of a public part and a private part. Anyone can use the public part immediately after installation. Public APIs provide unrestricted access to public information for all exchange markets without the need to register a user account or have an API key.

Public APIs include the following:

  • market data
  • instruments/trading pairs
  • price feeds (exchange rates)
  • order books
  • trade history
  • tickers
  • OHLC(V) for charting
  • other public endpoints

In order to trade with private APIs you need to obtain API keys from an exchange's website. It usually means signing up to the exchange and creating API keys for your account. Some exchanges require personal info or identification. Sometimes verification may be necessary as well. In this case you will need to register yourself, this library will not create accounts or API keys for you. Some exchanges expose API endpoints for registering an account, but most exchanges don't. You will have to sign up and create API keys on their websites.

Private APIs allow the following:

  • manage personal account info
  • query account balances
  • trade by making market and limit orders
  • deposit and withdraw fiat and crypto funds
  • query personal orders
  • get ledger history
  • transfer funds between accounts
  • use merchant services

This library implements full public and private REST APIs for all exchanges. WebSocket and FIX implementations in JavaScript, PHP, Python are available in CCXT Pro, which is a professional addon to CCXT with support for WebSocket streams.

The CCXT library supports both camelcase notation (preferred in JavaScript) and underscore notation (preferred in Python and PHP), therefore all methods can be called in either notation or coding style in any language.

// both of these notations work in JavaScript/Python/PHP
exchange.methodName ()  // camelcase pseudocode
exchange.method_name () // underscore pseudocode

Read the Manual for more details.

JavaScript

'use strict';
const ccxt = require ('ccxt');

(async function () {
    let kraken    = new ccxt.kraken ()
    let bitfinex  = new ccxt.bitfinex ({ verbose: true })
    let huobipro  = new ccxt.huobipro ()
    let okcoinusd = new ccxt.okcoin ({
        apiKey: 'YOUR_PUBLIC_API_KEY',
        secret: 'YOUR_SECRET_PRIVATE_KEY',
    })

    const exchangeId = 'binance'
        , exchangeClass = ccxt[exchangeId]
        , exchange = new exchangeClass ({
            'apiKey': 'YOUR_API_KEY',
            'secret': 'YOUR_SECRET',
        })

    console.log (kraken.id,    await kraken.loadMarkets ())
    console.log (bitfinex.id,  await bitfinex.loadMarkets  ())
    console.log (huobipro.id,  await huobipro.loadMarkets ())

    console.log (kraken.id,    await kraken.fetchOrderBook (kraken.symbols[0]))
    console.log (bitfinex.id,  await bitfinex.fetchTicker ('BTC/USD'))
    console.log (huobipro.id,  await huobipro.fetchTrades ('ETH/USDT'))

    console.log (okcoinusd.id, await okcoinusd.fetchBalance ())

    // sell 1 BTC/USD for market price, sell a bitcoin for dollars immediately
    console.log (okcoinusd.id, await okcoinusd.createMarketSellOrder ('BTC/USD', 1))

    // buy 1 BTC/USD for $2500, you pay $2500 and receive ฿1 when the order is closed
    console.log (okcoinusd.id, await okcoinusd.createLimitBuyOrder ('BTC/USD', 1, 2500.00))

    // pass/redefine custom exchange-specific order params: type, amount, price or whatever
    // use a custom order type
    bitfinex.createLimitSellOrder ('BTC/USD', 1, 10, { 'type': 'trailing-stop' })

}) ();

Python

# coding=utf-8

import ccxt

hitbtc   = ccxt.hitbtc({'verbose': True})
bitmex   = ccxt.bitmex()
huobipro = ccxt.huobipro()
exmo     = ccxt.exmo({
    'apiKey': 'YOUR_PUBLIC_API_KEY',
    'secret': 'YOUR_SECRET_PRIVATE_KEY',
})
kraken = ccxt.kraken({
    'apiKey': 'YOUR_PUBLIC_API_KEY',
    'secret': 'YOUR_SECRET_PRIVATE_KEY',
})

exchange_id = 'binance'
exchange_class = getattr(ccxt, exchange_id)
exchange = exchange_class({
    'apiKey': 'YOUR_API_KEY',
    'secret': 'YOUR_SECRET',
})

hitbtc_markets = hitbtc.load_markets()

print(hitbtc.id, hitbtc_markets)
print(bitmex.id, bitmex.load_markets())
print(huobipro.id, huobipro.load_markets())

print(hitbtc.fetch_order_book(hitbtc.symbols[0]))
print(bitmex.fetch_ticker('BTC/USD'))
print(huobipro.fetch_trades('LTC/USDT'))

print(exmo.fetch_balance())

# sell one ฿ for market price and receive $ right now
print(exmo.id, exmo.create_market_sell_order('BTC/USD', 1))

# limit buy BTC/EUR, you pay €2500 and receive ฿1  when the order is closed
print(exmo.id, exmo.create_limit_buy_order('BTC/EUR', 1, 2500.00))

# pass/redefine custom exchange-specific order params: type, amount, price, flags, etc...
kraken.create_market_buy_order('BTC/USD', 1, {'trading_agreement': 'agree'})

PHP

include 'ccxt.php';

$poloniex = new \ccxt\poloniex ();
$bittrex  = new \ccxt\bittrex  (array ('verbose' => true));
$quoinex  = new \ccxt\quoinex   ();
$zaif     = new \ccxt\zaif     (array (
    'apiKey' => 'YOUR_PUBLIC_API_KEY',
    'secret' => 'YOUR_SECRET_PRIVATE_KEY',
));
$hitbtc   = new \ccxt\hitbtc   (array (
    'apiKey' => 'YOUR_PUBLIC_API_KEY',
    'secret' => 'YOUR_SECRET_PRIVATE_KEY',
));

$exchange_id = 'binance';
$exchange_class = "\\ccxt\\$exchange_id";
$exchange = new $exchange_class (array (
    'apiKey' => 'YOUR_API_KEY',
    'secret' => 'YOUR_SECRET',
));

$poloniex_markets = $poloniex->load_markets ();

var_dump ($poloniex_markets);
var_dump ($bittrex->load_markets ());
var_dump ($quoinex->load_markets ());

var_dump ($poloniex->fetch_order_book ($poloniex->symbols[0]));
var_dump ($bittrex->fetch_trades ('BTC/USD'));
var_dump ($quoinex->fetch_ticker ('ETH/EUR'));
var_dump ($zaif->fetch_ticker ('BTC/JPY'));

var_dump ($zaif->fetch_balance ());

// sell 1 BTC/JPY for market price, you pay ¥ and receive ฿ immediately
var_dump ($zaif->id, $zaif->create_market_sell_order ('BTC/JPY', 1));

// buy BTC/JPY, you receive ฿1 for ¥285000 when the order closes
var_dump ($zaif->id, $zaif->create_limit_buy_order ('BTC/JPY', 1, 285000));

// set a custom user-defined id to your order
$hitbtc->create_order ('BTC/USD', 'limit', 'buy', 1, 3000, array ('clientOrderId' => '123'));

Contributing

Please read the CONTRIBUTING document before making changes that you would like adopted in the code. Also, read the Manual for more details.

Support Developer Team

We are investing a significant amount of time into the development of this library. If CCXT made your life easier and you want to help us improve it further, or if you want to speed up development of new features and exchanges, please support us with a tip. We appreciate all contributions!

Sponsors

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website.

[Become a sponsor]

Supporters

Support this project by becoming a supporter. Your avatar will show up here with a link to your website.

[Become a supporter]

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! [Become a backer]

Thank you!

Social

Contact Us

For business inquiries: info@ccxt.trade

Rate & Review

Great Documentation23
Easy to Use16
Performant10
Highly Customizable9
Bleeding Edge9
Responsive Maintainers9
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Amit AcharyaBangalore
8 months ago
Technical -- Broad web development experience. Very strong in Ruby and Ruby on Rails . Excited about systems that keep people safe and secure.
8 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

I used this library in python to trade cryptocurrency on binance and coinbase pro platforms. This provides a simple uniform interface. Used the library to fetch the ohlcv data and do some technical analysis to place trade orders on this platform. Very easy and configurable. Also implemented a trading view hook to place orders via ccxt on binance. Works seamlessly

2
k0ne
kroitor
Saša PulHelsinki, Finland
10 months ago
10 months ago
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge
Great Documentation

Used it in a personal project. Despite the huge API, the extensive docs make it very easy to find your way around it. Built in rate limiter, and the fact that it returns the original market API response together with its own, uniform response make it a prime choice, especially if you need to interact with multiple marketplaces at once.

2
k0ne
kroitor
Techguy404
8 months ago
8 months ago
Great Documentation

Working with some api could be large and hard but cryptocurrency trading API provides easy and small api with less load on the server it is small and powerful api comes with data with respect to marked which could be real time. easy to use and very useful for trading cryptocurrency it does have more the 120 .

2
kroitor
whysorush
rushabh101015
8 months ago
8 months ago
Great Documentation

I have used this with my side learning project. As many of such dependencies have huge API but In-fact this does not have huge Api and it makes the work easy. As i had to add crypto exchanges in my project so i used this library which provide smooth and easy way to deal /work with the library .works amazing.

2
kroitor
whysorush
sahebrao72
1 year ago
1 year ago
Performant
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

I was working on a project where I have to add crypto currency APIs and their is library comes. very powerful and excellent API for getting market data and analytics for crypto exchange this library works smooth and easy to use for expert if you are a beginner then you can read documentation.

1
kroitor

