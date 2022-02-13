CCXT – CryptoCurrency eXchange Trading Library

A JavaScript / Python / PHP library for cryptocurrency trading and e-commerce with support for many bitcoin/ether/altcoin exchange markets and merchant APIs.

The CCXT library is used to connect and trade with cryptocurrency exchanges and payment processing services worldwide. It provides quick access to market data for storage, analysis, visualization, indicator development, algorithmic trading, strategy backtesting, bot programming, and related software engineering.

It is intended to be used by coders, developers, technically-skilled traders, data-scientists and financial analysts for building trading algorithms.

Current feature list:

support for many cryptocurrency exchanges — more coming soon

fully implemented public and private APIs

optional normalized data for cross-exchange analytics and arbitrage

an out of the box unified API that is extremely easy to integrate

works in Node 10.4+, Python 3, PHP 5.4+, and web browsers

Certified Cryptocurrency Exchanges

Supported Cryptocurrency Exchange Markets

The CCXT library currently supports the following 114 cryptocurrency exchange markets and trading APIs:

The list above is updated frequently, new crypto markets, exchanges, bug fixes, and API endpoints are introduced on a regular basis. See the Manual for more details. If you can't find a cryptocurrency exchange in the list above and want it to be added, post a link to it by opening an issue here on GitHub or send us an email.

The library is under MIT license, that means it's absolutely free for any developer to build commercial and opensource software on top of it, but use it at your own risk with no warranties, as is.

Install

The easiest way to install the CCXT library is to use a package manager:

This library is shipped as an all-in-one module implementation with minimalistic dependencies and requirements:

js/ in JavaScript

python/ in Python (generated from JS)

php/ in PHP (generated from JS)

You can also clone it into your project directory from ccxt GitHub repository:

git clone https://github.com/ccxt/ccxt.git # including 1GB of commit history or git clone https://github.com/ccxt/ccxt.git --depth 1 # avoid downloading 1GB of commit history

JavaScript (NPM)

JavaScript version of CCXT works in both Node and web browsers. Requires ES6 and async/await syntax support (Node 7.6.0+). When compiling with Webpack and Babel, make sure it is not excluded in your babel-loader config.

ccxt in NPM

npm install ccxt

var ccxt = require ( 'ccxt' ) console .log (ccxt.exchanges)

JavaScript (for use with the <script> tag):

All-in-one browser bundle (dependencies included), served from a CDN of your choice:

CDNs are not updated in real-time and may have delays. Defaulting to the most recent version without specifying the version number is not recommended. Please, keep in mind that we are not responsible for the correct operation of those CDN servers.

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/ccxt@1.73.7/dist/ccxt.browser.js" > </ script >

Creates a global ccxt object:

console .log (ccxt.exchanges)

Python

ccxt in PyPI

pip install ccxt

import ccxt print(ccxt.exchanges)

The library supports concurrent asynchronous mode with asyncio and async/await in Python 3.5.3+

import ccxt.async_support as ccxt

PHP

ccxt in PHP with Packagist/Composer (PHP 5.4+)

It requires common PHP modules:

cURL

mbstring (using UTF-8 is highly recommended)

PCRE

iconv

gmp (this is a built-in extension as of PHP 7.2+)

include "ccxt.php" ; var_dump (\ccxt\Exchange::$exchanges);

The library supports concurrent asynchronous mode using tools from RecoilPHP and ReactPHP in PHP 7.1+. Read the Manual for more details.

Docker

You can get CCXT installed in a container along with all the supported languages and dependencies. This may be useful if you want to contribute to CCXT (e.g. run the build scripts and tests — please see the Contributing document for the details on that).

Using docker-compose (in the cloned CCXT repository):

docker-compose run --rm ccxt

You don't need the Docker image if you're not going to develop CCXT. If you just want to use CCXT – just install it as a regular package into your project.

Documentation

Read the Manual for more details.

Usage

Intro

The CCXT library consists of a public part and a private part. Anyone can use the public part immediately after installation. Public APIs provide unrestricted access to public information for all exchange markets without the need to register a user account or have an API key.

Public APIs include the following:

market data

instruments/trading pairs

price feeds (exchange rates)

order books

trade history

tickers

OHLC(V) for charting

other public endpoints

In order to trade with private APIs you need to obtain API keys from an exchange's website. It usually means signing up to the exchange and creating API keys for your account. Some exchanges require personal info or identification. Sometimes verification may be necessary as well. In this case you will need to register yourself, this library will not create accounts or API keys for you. Some exchanges expose API endpoints for registering an account, but most exchanges don't. You will have to sign up and create API keys on their websites.

Private APIs allow the following:

manage personal account info

query account balances

trade by making market and limit orders

deposit and withdraw fiat and crypto funds

query personal orders

get ledger history

transfer funds between accounts

use merchant services

This library implements full public and private REST APIs for all exchanges. WebSocket and FIX implementations in JavaScript, PHP, Python are available in CCXT Pro, which is a professional addon to CCXT with support for WebSocket streams.

The CCXT library supports both camelcase notation (preferred in JavaScript) and underscore notation (preferred in Python and PHP), therefore all methods can be called in either notation or coding style in any language.

exchange.methodName () exchange.method_name ()

Read the Manual for more details.

JavaScript

; const ccxt = require ( 'ccxt' ); ( async function ( ) { let kraken = new ccxt.kraken () let bitfinex = new ccxt.bitfinex ({ verbose : true }) let huobipro = new ccxt.huobipro () let okcoinusd = new ccxt.okcoin ({ apiKey : 'YOUR_PUBLIC_API_KEY' , secret : 'YOUR_SECRET_PRIVATE_KEY' , }) const exchangeId = 'binance' , exchangeClass = ccxt[exchangeId] , exchange = new exchangeClass ({ 'apiKey' : 'YOUR_API_KEY' , 'secret' : 'YOUR_SECRET' , }) console .log (kraken.id, await kraken.loadMarkets ()) console .log (bitfinex.id, await bitfinex.loadMarkets ()) console .log (huobipro.id, await huobipro.loadMarkets ()) console .log (kraken.id, await kraken.fetchOrderBook (kraken.symbols[ 0 ])) console .log (bitfinex.id, await bitfinex.fetchTicker ( 'BTC/USD' )) console .log (huobipro.id, await huobipro.fetchTrades ( 'ETH/USDT' )) console .log (okcoinusd.id, await okcoinusd.fetchBalance ()) console .log (okcoinusd.id, await okcoinusd.createMarketSellOrder ( 'BTC/USD' , 1 )) console .log (okcoinusd.id, await okcoinusd.createLimitBuyOrder ( 'BTC/USD' , 1 , 2500.00 )) bitfinex.createLimitSellOrder ( 'BTC/USD' , 1 , 10 , { 'type' : 'trailing-stop' }) }) ();

Python

import ccxt hitbtc = ccxt.hitbtc({ 'verbose' : True }) bitmex = ccxt.bitmex() huobipro = ccxt.huobipro() exmo = ccxt.exmo({ 'apiKey' : 'YOUR_PUBLIC_API_KEY' , 'secret' : 'YOUR_SECRET_PRIVATE_KEY' , }) kraken = ccxt.kraken({ 'apiKey' : 'YOUR_PUBLIC_API_KEY' , 'secret' : 'YOUR_SECRET_PRIVATE_KEY' , }) exchange_id = 'binance' exchange_class = getattr(ccxt, exchange_id) exchange = exchange_class({ 'apiKey' : 'YOUR_API_KEY' , 'secret' : 'YOUR_SECRET' , }) hitbtc_markets = hitbtc.load_markets() print(hitbtc.id, hitbtc_markets) print(bitmex.id, bitmex.load_markets()) print(huobipro.id, huobipro.load_markets()) print(hitbtc.fetch_order_book(hitbtc.symbols[ 0 ])) print(bitmex.fetch_ticker( 'BTC/USD' )) print(huobipro.fetch_trades( 'LTC/USDT' )) print(exmo.fetch_balance()) print(exmo.id, exmo.create_market_sell_order( 'BTC/USD' , 1 )) print(exmo.id, exmo.create_limit_buy_order( 'BTC/EUR' , 1 , 2500.00 )) kraken.create_market_buy_order( 'BTC/USD' , 1 , { 'trading_agreement' : 'agree' })

PHP

include 'ccxt.php' ; $poloniex = new \ccxt\poloniex (); $bittrex = new \ccxt\bittrex ( array ( 'verbose' => true )); $quoinex = new \ccxt\quoinex (); $zaif = new \ccxt\zaif ( array ( 'apiKey' => 'YOUR_PUBLIC_API_KEY' , 'secret' => 'YOUR_SECRET_PRIVATE_KEY' , )); $hitbtc = new \ccxt\hitbtc ( array ( 'apiKey' => 'YOUR_PUBLIC_API_KEY' , 'secret' => 'YOUR_SECRET_PRIVATE_KEY' , )); $exchange_id = 'binance' ; $exchange_class = "\\ccxt\\$exchange_id" ; $exchange = new $exchange_class ( array ( 'apiKey' => 'YOUR_API_KEY' , 'secret' => 'YOUR_SECRET' , )); $poloniex_markets = $poloniex->load_markets (); var_dump ($poloniex_markets); var_dump ($bittrex->load_markets ()); var_dump ($quoinex->load_markets ()); var_dump ($poloniex->fetch_order_book ($poloniex->symbols[ 0 ])); var_dump ($bittrex->fetch_trades ( 'BTC/USD' )); var_dump ($quoinex->fetch_ticker ( 'ETH/EUR' )); var_dump ($zaif->fetch_ticker ( 'BTC/JPY' )); var_dump ($zaif->fetch_balance ()); var_dump ($zaif->id, $zaif->create_market_sell_order ( 'BTC/JPY' , 1 )); var_dump ($zaif->id, $zaif->create_limit_buy_order ( 'BTC/JPY' , 1 , 285000 )); $hitbtc->create_order ( 'BTC/USD' , 'limit' , 'buy' , 1 , 3000 , array ( 'clientOrderId' => '123' ));

