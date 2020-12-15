====================================
Graph theory (a.k.a. network) library for analysis and visualisation
NOTE: This page is intended as a documentation for the people maintaining the library. If you want to use the library as a user please visit our webpage to see the more docs and examples.
ccNetViz is a lightweight, high performance javascript library for large network graphs (see graph theory) visualization using WebGL. It enables custom styling of nodes and edges in css like way, curve edges, dynamic changes of the network, a number of layout settings (see the layout directory) and basic graph interactivity. Used for example by Cell Collective project. ccNetViz is open source library available under GPLv3 License.
Please follow the below instructions to get started with development in ccNetViz:
yarn install inside the cloned repository to install dependencies.
yarn dev and go to
http://localhost:8080. From here go to any of the examples or tests.
yarn build to create the final build.
Note: if your having any problem with seeing changes, clear the browser cache.
If you are looking to contribute to ccNetViz, fork the ccNetViz repo, follow all the above steps (i.e. Development in ccNetViz), commit the changes(ccNetViz follows the conventional commits specification, please adhere to this format of commits in your Pull Requests) to your fork and make a pull request to ccNetViz.
Create a new branch with a meaningful name
git checkout -b branch_name.
git add file_name.
git commit -m "Message briefly explaining the feature".
git commit --amend.
git push origin branch-name.
git commit --amend, push again and the pull request will edit automatically.
We recommend adding new/other layouts to src/layouts/ directory and allowing its usage by routing in src/layouts/layouts.js like implemented to the builtin layouts.
See the wiki pages for more information on the layouts implemented and that are possible.