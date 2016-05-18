openbase logo
cc-luhn

by paylike
1.0.0 (see all)

Calculate the check digit of a card number according to the Luhn formular

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

Calculate/verify check digit (luhn) of credit cards

// Is the card number valid?
var card = '6123451234567893';

luhn(true, pan);    // true


// Calculate check digit

// MII + IIN + "Individual account number"
var incomplete = '612345123456789';

luhn(incomplete);   // "3"

Implemented according to ISO/IEC 7812-1:2015(E) which goes:

  1. Double the value of alternate digits beginning with the first right-hand digit (low order).

  2. Add the individual digits comprising the products obtained in Step 1 to each of the unaffected digits in the original number.

  3. Subtract the total obtained in Step 2 from the next higher number ending in 0 [this is the equivalent of calculating the “tens complement” of the low-order digit (unit digit) of the total]. If the total obtained in Step 2 is a number ending in zero (30, 40, etc.), the check digit is 0.

