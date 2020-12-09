cc

Code style linter for C++ source files used in Node.js native addons.

Follows the Google C++ Style Guide.

As standard , semistandard and xo are to your JavaScript source files, cc is to your C++ source files.

Using from the command line

npx cc

Adding to a native module as a development dependency

npm install cc --save-dev

Add cpplint to the test script of your project's package.json file.

The following example uses xo for linting JavaScript, cpplint for linting C++ and ava for unit tests.

{ "name" : "awesome-native-package" , "scripts" : { "test" : "xo && cpplint && ava" }, "devDependencies" : { "ava" : "^2.4.0" , "cc" : "^3.0.0" , "xo" : "^0.25.3" } }

Defaults

"cc" : { "linelength" : "80" , "files" : [ "**/*.cc" , "**/*.h" ], "ignore" : [ "node_modules/**" , "vendor/**" ], "filter" : [] }

Files listed in .gitignore or contained within any "dot" directories (e.g. .git ) are also ignored.

Example

Allow a line length of 120 characters and ignore all include checks:

{ "name" : "awesome-native-package" , "scripts" : { "test" : "cpplint" }, "devDependencies" : { "cc" : "^3.0.0" }, "cc" : { "linelength" : "120" , "filter" : [ "build/include" ] } }

Thanks

Milosz Kordecki for use of the cc package name.

Licence

Copyright 2017, 2019, 2020 Lovell Fuller.

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.