Code style linter for C++ source files used in Node.js native addons.
Follows the Google C++ Style Guide.
As
standard,
semistandard and
xo are to your JavaScript source files,
cc is to your C++ source files.
npx cc
npm install cc --save-dev
Add
cpplint to the test script of your project's
package.json file.
The following example uses
xo for linting JavaScript,
cpplint for linting C++ and
ava for unit tests.
{
"name": "awesome-native-package",
"scripts": {
"test": "xo && cpplint && ava"
},
"devDependencies": {
"ava": "^2.4.0",
"cc": "^3.0.0",
"xo": "^0.25.3"
}
}
"cc": {
"linelength": "80",
"files": [
"**/*.cc",
"**/*.h"
],
"ignore": [
"node_modules/**",
"vendor/**"
],
"filter": []
}
Files listed in
.gitignore or contained within any "dot" directories (e.g.
.git) are also ignored.
Allow a line length of 120 characters and ignore all include checks:
{
"name": "awesome-native-package",
"scripts": {
"test": "cpplint"
},
"devDependencies": {
"cc": "^3.0.0"
},
"cc": {
"linelength": "120",
"filter": [
"build/include"
]
}
}
cc package name.
Copyright 2017, 2019, 2020 Lovell Fuller.
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.