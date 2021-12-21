[ALPHA] Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Design System

The CBP Design System (2.0) exists to provide a unifying user experience and reduce redundant front-end code within the US Customs and Border Protection enterprise suite of applications and websites. This is the next evolution of our first effort, the CBP Theme (1.X).

⚠️ The CBP Design System (2.0) is still in a stage of very active development. As such, much of the code base is still somewhat fragile and may break at any time. While we encourage you to explore our offerings, please do so with the knowledge that the codebase in these repositories will change rapidly and with little warning. Use at your own risk. We will communicate when a stable release will be made available.

Contents

CBP Design System Style Guide The Style Guide site offers robust examples, user experience guidance, code instruction and best practices for using the CBP Design System that follow its core principles. You can find the source code for the site in ds-ux-guidelines. This repo is strictly for housing the codebase for the style guide site.

CBP Design System CSS The CBP DS CSS repository is where the Design System codebase for building websites and applications is stored. This repo only holds the Design System codebase, all UX guidance will be in the Style Guide.

Installation

The recommended way to get the latest CBP DS CSS file is by saving it as a dependency via npm.

From your npm project, simply run: