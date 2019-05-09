Encode/decode CBOR

This package provides an extensible CBOR encoder/decoder.

Usage

var CBOR = require ( 'cbor-sync' ); var encodedBuffer = CBOR.encode({ hello : 'world' }); var decodedObject = CBOR.decode(encodedBuffer);

Much like the toJSON() method, which allows objects to provide a replacement representation for encoding, this package checks for a toCBOR() method.

Note that this step happens after any semantic-tagging/-replacement step, so a custom semantic encoder will always override an objects built-in toCBOR() method.

Semantic extensions

CBOR provides a limited set of basic types (similar to JSON), but provides semantic tagging (optional for both encoder/decoder) that lets you annotate parts of the data so they can be decoded appropriately.

Here is an example (from this module) for encoding Date objects as ISO strings:

CBOR.addSemanticEncode( 0 , function ( data ) { if (data instanceof Date ) { return data.toISOString(); } }); CBOR.addSemanticDecode( 0 , function ( dateString ) { return new Date (dateString); });

Known issues