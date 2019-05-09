This package provides an extensible CBOR encoder/decoder.
var CBOR = require('cbor-sync');
var encodedBuffer = CBOR.encode({hello: 'world'});
var decodedObject = CBOR.decode(encodedBuffer);
toCBOR()
Much like the
toJSON() method, which allows objects to provide a replacement representation for encoding, this package checks for a
toCBOR() method.
Note that this step happens after any semantic-tagging/-replacement step, so a custom semantic encoder will always override an objects built-in
toCBOR() method.
CBOR provides a limited set of basic types (similar to JSON), but provides semantic tagging (optional for both encoder/decoder) that lets you annotate parts of the data so they can be decoded appropriately.
Here is an example (from this module) for encoding Date objects as ISO strings:
// 0 is the CBOR semantic tag number for date/time strings: https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc7049#section-2.4
CBOR.addSemanticEncode(0, function (data) {
if (data instanceof Date) {
return data.toISOString();
}
});
CBOR.addSemanticDecode(0, function (dateString) {
return new Date(dateString);
});