openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cj

cbor-js

by Patrick Gansterer
0.1.0 (see all)

The Concise Binary Object Representation (CBOR) data format (RFC7049) implemented in pure JavaScript.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

144K

GitHub Stars

237

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

cbor-js

The Concise Binary Object Representation (CBOR) data format (RFC 7049) implemented in pure JavaScript.

Build Status Coverage Status Dependency status Dev Dependency Status Selenium Test Status

Selenium Test Status

API

The CBOR-object provides the following two functions:

CBOR.decode(data)

Take the ArrayBuffer object data and return it decoded as a JavaScript object.

CBOR.encode(data)

Take the JavaScript object data and return it encoded as a ArrayBuffer object.

Usage

Include cbor.js in your or HTML page:

<script src="path/to/cbor.js" type="text/javascript"></script>

Then you can use it via the CBOR-object in your code:

var initial = { Hello: "World" };
var encoded = CBOR.encode(initial);
var decoded = CBOR.decode(encoded);

After running this example initial and decoded represent the same value.

Combination with WebSocket

The API was designed to play well with the WebSocket object in the browser:

var websocket = new WebSocket(url);
websocket.binaryType = "arraybuffer";
...
websocket.onmessage = function(event) {
  var message = CBOR.decode(event.data);
};
...
websocket.send(CBOR.encode(message));

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial