The Concise Binary Object Representation (CBOR) data format (RFC 7049) implemented in pure JavaScript.

API

The CBOR -object provides the following two functions:

CBOR.decode(data)

Take the ArrayBuffer object data and return it decoded as a JavaScript object.

CBOR.encode(data)

Take the JavaScript object data and return it encoded as a ArrayBuffer object.

Usage

Include cbor.js in your or HTML page:

< script src = "path/to/cbor.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script >

Then you can use it via the CBOR -object in your code:

var initial = { Hello : "World" }; var encoded = CBOR.encode(initial); var decoded = CBOR.decode(encoded);

After running this example initial and decoded represent the same value.

Combination with WebSocket

The API was designed to play well with the WebSocket object in the browser: