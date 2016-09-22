The Concise Binary Object Representation (CBOR) data format (RFC 7049) implemented in pure JavaScript.
The
CBOR-object provides the following two functions:
CBOR.decode(data)
Take the ArrayBuffer object data and return it decoded as a JavaScript object.
CBOR.encode(data)
Take the JavaScript object data and return it encoded as a ArrayBuffer object.
Include
cbor.js in your or HTML page:
<script src="path/to/cbor.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
Then you can use it via the
CBOR-object in your code:
var initial = { Hello: "World" };
var encoded = CBOR.encode(initial);
var decoded = CBOR.decode(encoded);
After running this example
initial and
decoded represent the same value.
The API was designed to play well with the
WebSocket object in the browser:
var websocket = new WebSocket(url);
websocket.binaryType = "arraybuffer";
...
websocket.onmessage = function(event) {
var message = CBOR.decode(event.data);
};
...
websocket.send(CBOR.encode(message));