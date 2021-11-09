Encode and parse data in the Concise Binary Object Representation (CBOR) data format (RFC8949).
This is a monorepo that holds a few related packages:
cbor package compiled for use on the
web, including all of its non-optional dependencies
cbor package
cbor using webpack
cbor using parcel
cbor using browserify
cbor by just using
cbor-web directly
pnpm install -r, see. The important
thing (for example) is that the
cbor-cli package ends up depending on the
local version of
cbor.
install-global (make available everywhere) or
install-local (use
npx if you want to us it outside a package script) install all of the
tooling that might be needed locally, but isn't needed on CI
deploy: build and deploy
cbor-web and all of the actions
coverage: run tests and report coverage; look in
coverage/lcov-report/index.html.
lint: run eslint over all projects
If you really need to get at a specific rev from GitHub, you can no longer do
npm install hildjj/node-cbor. Instead you need:
npm install https://gitpkg.now.sh/hildjj/node-cbor/packages/cbor?main
This project now only supports versions of Node that the Node team is currently supporting. Ava's support statement is what we will be using as well. Currently, that means Node
10+ is required. If you need to support an older version of Node (back to version 6), use cbor version 5.2.x, which will get nothing but security updates from here on out.