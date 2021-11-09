CBOR

Encode and parse data in the Concise Binary Object Representation (CBOR) data format (RFC8949).

Pointers

This is a monorepo that holds a few related packages:

cbor: a node-centric CBOR processor

cbor-web: the cbor package compiled for use on the web, including all of its non-optional dependencies

package compiled for use on the web, including all of its non-optional dependencies cbor-cli: a set of command-line tools for working with the cbor package

package Examples: webpack-demo: bundle cbor using webpack parcel-demo: bundle cbor using parcel browserify-demo: bundle cbor using browserify plain-demo: bundle cbor by just using cbor-web directly



Tooling

Install with pnpm install -r , see. The important thing (for example) is that the cbor-cli package ends up depending on the local version of cbor .

, see. The important thing (for example) is that the package ends up depending on the local version of . monorepo-wide scripts: install-global (make available everywhere) or install-local (use npx if you want to us it outside a package script) install all of the tooling that might be needed locally, but isn't needed on CI deploy : build and deploy cbor-web and all of the actions coverage : run tests and report coverage; look in coverage/lcov-report/index.html . lint : run eslint over all projects



GitHub dependencies

If you really need to get at a specific rev from GitHub, you can no longer do npm install hildjj/node-cbor . Instead you need:

npm install https://gitpkg.now.sh/hildjj/node-cbor/packages/cbor?main

Supported Node.js versions