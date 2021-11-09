openbase logo
cbo

cbor

by Joe Hildebrand
8.1.0 (see all)

Encode and decode CBOR documents, with both easy mode, streaming mode, and SAX-style evented mode.

Documentation
260K

GitHub Stars

268

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

CBOR

Encode and parse data in the Concise Binary Object Representation (CBOR) data format (RFC8949).

Pointers

This is a monorepo that holds a few related packages:

Tooling

  • Install with pnpm install -r, see. The important thing (for example) is that the cbor-cli package ends up depending on the local version of cbor.
  • monorepo-wide scripts:
    • install-global (make available everywhere) or install-local (use npx if you want to us it outside a package script) install all of the tooling that might be needed locally, but isn't needed on CI
    • deploy: build and deploy cbor-web and all of the actions
    • coverage: run tests and report coverage; look in coverage/lcov-report/index.html.
    • lint: run eslint over all projects

GitHub dependencies

If you really need to get at a specific rev from GitHub, you can no longer do npm install hildjj/node-cbor. Instead you need:

npm install https://gitpkg.now.sh/hildjj/node-cbor/packages/cbor?main

Supported Node.js versions

This project now only supports versions of Node that the Node team is currently supporting. Ava's support statement is what we will be using as well. Currently, that means Node 10+ is required. If you need to support an older version of Node (back to version 6), use cbor version 5.2.x, which will get nothing but security updates from here on out.

