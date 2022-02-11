This repo contains the frontend code for cBioPortal which uses React, MobX and TypeScript. Read more about the architecture of cBioPortal here.
|main branch
|upcoming release branch
|later release candidate branch
|Branch name
master
|--
rc
|Description
|All bug fixes and features not requiring database migrations go here. This code is either already in production or will be released this week
|Next release that requires database migrations. Manual product review often takes place for this branch before release
|Later releases with features that require database migrations. This is useful to allow merging in new features without affecting the upcoming release. Could be seen as a development branch, but note that only high quality pull requests are merged. That is the feature should be pretty much ready for release after merge.
|Test Status
|CircleCI master workflow
|--
|CircleCI rc workflow
|Live instance frontend
|https://frontend.cbioportal.org / https://master--cbioportalfrontend.netlify.app/
|--
|https://rc--cbioportalfrontend.netlify.app
|Live instance backend
|https://www.cbioportal.org / https://master.cbioportal.org
|--
|https://rc.cbioportal.org
Note: you can check the frontend version of the live instance by checking
window.FRONTEND_COMMIT in the console.
Make sure you have installed the node version and yarn version specified in package.json.
Tip: We recommend that you use nvm: Node Version Manager and yvm: Yarn Version Manager to switch between versions more easily.
Windows Tip: If you are developing on Windows, we recommend that you use Ubuntu / Windows Subsystem for Linux.
Remove old compiled
node_modules if it exists
rm -rf node_modules
To install all app and dev dependencies
yarn install --frozen-lockfile
To build DLLs in common-dist folder (must be done prior to start of dev server)
yarn run buildDLL:dev
To start the dev server with hot reload enabled
# set the environment variables you want based on what branch you're branching
# from
export BRANCH_ENV=master # or rc if branching from rc
# export any custom external API URLs by editing env/custom.sh
yarn run start
Example pages:
Tip: If you see dependency errors, especially the error that the script cannot identify the packages managed by lerna(monorepo), you could do a
yarn buildModulesfirst before starting the project.
To run unit/integration tests
yarn run test
Windows Tip: There is a known solved hiccup running the tests on Ubuntu via Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL): #7096
To run unit/integration tests in watch mode
yarn run test:watch
To run unit/integration tests in watch mode (where specName is a fragment of the name of the spec file (before
.spec.))
yarn run test:watch -- --grep=#specName#
When you make a git commit, PrettierJS will automatically run in write mode on all the files you changed, and make formatting adjustments to those entire files as necessary, before passing them through to the commit (i.e. this is a "pre-commit git hook"). No action from you is necessary for this. You may observe that your changes don't look exactly the same as you wrote them due to formatting adjustments.
When you make a pull request, CircleCI will run PrettierJS in check mode on all of the files that have changed between
your pull request and the base branch of your pull request. If all of the files are formatted correctly, then the
CircleCI
prettier job will pass and you'll see a green check on Github. But if, for whatever reason, this check fails,
you must run the following command in your cbioportal home directory:
yarn run prettierFixLocal
This will make PrettierJS run through the same files that CircleCI checks (i.e. all files changed since the base branch)
but in write mode and thus adjust those files to have correct formatting. When you make this update, the CircleCI
prettier job should pass. To check if it will pass, you can also run the same command that CircleCI will run:
yarn run prettierCheckCircleCI
If the version of the desired API URL is the same as the one used to generate
the typescipt client, one can change the
API_ROOT variable for development in
my-index.ejs. If the version is different, make sure the API
endpoint works with the checked in client by changing the API URL in
package.json and running:
# set the environment variables you want based on what branch you're branching
# from
export BRANCH_ENV=master # or rc if branching from rc
# export any custom external API URLs by editing env/custom.sh
yarn run updateAPI
Go to https://cbioportal.org (
master branch) or https://rc.cbioportal.org/ (
rc branch)
In your browser console set:
localStorage.setItem("localdev",true)
This will use whatever you are running on
localhost:3000 to serve the JS (i.e. you need to have the frontend repo running on port 3000). To unset do:
localStorage.setItem("localdev",false)
or clear entire local storage
localStorage.clear()
You can also use a netlify deployed cbioportal-frontend pull request for serving the JS:
javascript:(function()%7Bvar pr %3D prompt("Please enter PR%23")%3Bif (pr %26%26 Number(pr)) %7B localStorage.netlify %3D %60deploy-preview-%24%7Bpr%7D--cbioportalfrontend%60%3Bwindow.location.reload()%3B %7D%7D)()
End-to-end tests can be run against public cbioportal instances or against a local dockerized backend. These two e2e-tests types are referred to as
remote and
local types of e2e-tests.
remote e2e-tests
Follow instructions to boot up frontend dev server. This is the frontend that will be under test in the e2e tests (running against production backend/api)
cd end-to-end-test
// install deps
yarn
yarn run e2e:remote --grep=some.spec*
A custom frontend can be tested against any backend in the web browser using a local node server (command
yarn run start) and the
localdev flag passed to th e browser (see section 'Check in cBioPortal context'). For remote backends that communicate over a HTTP over SSL (https) connection (e.g., cbioportal.org or rc.cbioportal.org), the frontend has to be served over SSL as well. In this case run
yarn run startSSL in stead of
yarn run start.
localdb e2e-tests
To enable e2e-tests on for features that depend on data that are not included in studies served by the public cBioPortal instance, cbioportal-frontend provides the
e2e local database (refered to as e2e-localdb or local e2e in this text) facility that allows developers to load custom studies in any backend version used for e2e-tests. CircleCI runs the
e2e-localdb tests as a separate job.
Files for the local database e2e-tests are located in the
./end-to-end-test/local directory of cbioportal-frontend. The directory structure of
./end-to-end-test/local is comparable to that of the
./end-to-end-test/remote directory used for e2e-tests against remote public cBioPortal instances.
localdb e2e-tests for development
You need to have Docker installed and running.
You need to have the jq package installed on your system. E.g. using brew:
brew install jq
In a terminal, start the frontend dev server
export BRANCH_ENV=custom
yarn install --frozen-lockfile // only necessary first time
yarn buildDLL:dev // only necessary first tiem
yarn start
cd end-to-end-test
yarn
// if you are running for first time, you will need to build the docker containers.
// Answer yes when it prompts you to do so. This will take at least 20 minutes depending
// on your system speed.
// Once you have done this, you can answer no on subsequent attempts
yarn run e2e:spinup
//grep accepts fragments of file name,
//but you MUST using trailing *
//you need only match the file name, not path
yarn run e2e:local --grep=some.spec*
E2e-tests on CircleCI and CircleCI+PR context are triggered via hooks configured on GitHub. Configuration of hooks falls beyond the scope of this manual.
E2e-testing against a local database removes dependence on data provided by public cbioportal instances for testing. This makes it possible to test features for data types that are not provided by public cbioportal instances or test features that depend on a backend feature not yet integrated in public cbioportal instances. E2e-localdb tests make use of the
BACKEND environmental variable to test against a specific backend version. Depending on the running context (see section above) setting the
BACKEND environmental variable is required or optional (see table below).
Requirement for setting the BACKEND variable depends on the context of the job:
|context
|BACKEND var
|comments
|Local
|mandatory
|CircleCI
|mandatory for feature branches
|not for
master or
rc builds
|CircleCI+PR
|optional
|1. When specified, GitHub PR must be of 'draft' state.
2. When not-specified, backend branch will mirror frontend branch (rc frontend vs. rc backend)
The value of the
BACKEND variable must be formatted as
<BACKEND_GITHUB_USER>:<BACKEND_BRANCH>. For example, when the /env/custom.sh file contains
export BACKEND=thehyve:uwe7872A this is interpreted as a requirement for the commit
uwe7872A of the github.com/thehyve/cbioportal repository.
Using the
BACKEND variable e2e-localdb tests can be conducted against any backend version. This poses a risk when testing in CircleCI+PR context, i.e., tests show up as succesful but should have failed against the backend version that compatible with the target cbioportal-frontend branch. To guard against this and prevent merging of incompatible branches into cbioportal-frontend the e2e-localdb tests enforce the use of draft pull requests (see here for more info). When a cBioPortal backend version is specified (i.e., may require a not yet merged backend branch) and the branch is part of a pull request, the pull request must be in state draft. Only when the
BACKEND variable is not defined a (non-draft) e2e-localdb tests will be conducted on branches that are part of pull requests. Needles to say, pull request should for this and other reasons only be merged when the e2e-localdb tests succeed!
When the
BACKEND variable is not set, the backend version will be set to the target branch of the pull request, i.e. a pull request to 'rc' branch will be tested against the 'rc' branch of the backend.
Some random remarks on e2e-test development
$('id=test') does not work; this should be
$([id=test]). I was not able to find documentation of v4 selectors.
screenshots/diff and
screenshots/error folders. These are a valuable asset to debug tests on when developing in Local context.
browser.debug(). When placing this command in the test code and using the
run_local_screenshot_test.sh facility, a prompt becomes available on the command line that allows testing of DOM selectors in the webbrowser. In addition, the browser window is available on screen; opening of DevTools allows to explore the DOM and observe the effects of webdriverio commands on the command line.
flaky tests. Typically, flaky test run well on the local system used for development (that has plenty of free resources at moment of test), but fail often on a CI system. Often this is the result of longer times needed page/component update causing tests to fail because the test evaluates a condition before it is loaded. In webdriverio the
waitForExist(),
waitForVisible() and
waitFor() method should be used to pause test execution until the page has been updated. Sometimes it is needed to wait for the appearance of a DOM element which presence is tested.
browser.waitForExist('id=button');
assert($('id=button'));
Making e2e-tests follows the current procedure for the e2e-tests:
./end-to-end-test/local/specs or
./end-to-end-test/remote/specs directory.
./end-to-end-test/local/studies directory.
Here are some errors that have been encountered and are hard to debug.
This error occurs when an e2e test tries to take a screenshot of an element that doesn't exist.
This error occurs in CircleCI when the reference screenshot file is somehow corrupted. It can be fixed by deleting and updating the reference screenshot.
We are utilizing
yarn workspaces to maintain multiple packages in a single repo (monorepo). The monorepo approach is an
efficient way of working on libraries in the same project as the application that is their primary consumer.
The
cbioportal-frontend is the main web application workspace. It is used to build and deploy the cBioPortal frontend webapp.
Workspaces under
packages directory are separate modules (npm packages) designed to be imported by
cbioportal-frontend workspace as well as by external projects.
Please note:
config and
typings directories under the
packages directory are NOT workspaces or packages. They are intended to share common settings among all packages under the
packages directory.
To add a new workspace, create a new directory under
packages and add a
package.json file. (See
cbioportal-frontend-commons workspace for example configuration).
The recommended way to add a new dependency to an existing workspace is to run
yarn workspace <workspace name> add <package name> instead of just
yarn add <package name>. For example, run
yarn workspace cbioportal-frontend add lodash instead of
yarn add lodash.
Similarly, to remove a package, run
yarn workspace <workspace name> remove <package name>.
Please abide by the following rules for importing dependencies in a monorepo:
cbioportal-frontend repository, import modules from packages using the package's alias:
// CORRECT, uses alias:
import {something} from 'cbioportal-frontend-commons'
// INCORRECT, uses relative paths:
`import {something} from ../../packages/cbioportal-frontend-commons/src/lib/someLib`
When working on a package, never import custom code from outside that package unless you really intend for that package to be a dependency. For example, commons packages should not import from the main cbioportal project.
Avoid circular dependencies at all costs. For example, while it is okay to import a module from
cbioportal-frontend-commons in
react-mutation-mapper, there should not be any imports from
react-mutation-mapper in
cbioportal-frontend-commons. If you happen to need some component from from
react-mutation-mapper in
cbioportal-frontend-commons, consider moving that component into
cbioportal-frontend-commons package.
Remember that the packages are used by other projects and compatibility needs to be carefully managed.
When you update code under packages a new version of changed packages automatically published once the code is merged to master. However, in a rare case when you would like to set a custom package version, you can run
yarn run updatePackageVersion
Alternatively you can manually set a custom version. When updating manually you should update the version number in the corresponding
package.json as well as the dependencies of other packages depending on the package you update. For example if you update the
cbioportal-frontend-commons version from
0.1.1 to
0.1.2-beta.0, corresponding
cbioportal-frontend-commons dependency in the
package.json for
react-mutation-mapper and
cbioportal-frontend should also be updated to the new version.
Note that when setting a custom version if you want the next published package version to be, for example,
1.0.6, then you should set the new version to
1.0.6-beta.1 or a similar prerelease version. If you set the custom version to
1.0.6, the next published version will be
1.0.7 not
1.0.6. This is because the auto publish script runs in any case to detect changes in all packages including custom versioned packages.
yarn run updateAPI
Components under
packages should only depend on either external node modules or workspaces under
packages.
Please make sure to not introduce any dependencies from
cbioportal-frontend workspace when updating or adding new files under
packages.
cbioportal-frontend-commons is a separate public npm library which contains basic utility functions and components.
react-mutation-mapper is a separate public npm library that contains the Mutation Mapper and related components.