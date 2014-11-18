openbase logo
cbi

cb-backbone.io

by Scott Nelson
0.4.3

Backbone.js sync via Socket.IO

Readme

backbone.io

This project is deprecated and will no longer be maintained. I've taken the best ideas from the project and incorporated them into a more versatile and well-designed library for syncing data via Socket.IO. You can find it here: https://github.com/scttnlsn/data.io

Note that data.io does not depend on Backbone (like backbone.io did) so if you're looking to integrate data.io with a Backbone project please refer to this example.

If you have any questions or run into issues migrating your code to use data.io, please open an issue in this project's tracker.

