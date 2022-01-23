CAZ (Create App Zen)
It's a a simple template-based Scaffolding tools for my personal productivity, inspired by Yeoman & Vue CLI 2 & etc.
For more introduction, please refer to the How it works.
I'll give you specific reasons later.
# install it globally
$ npm install -g caz
# or yarn
$ yarn global add caz
Create new project from a template.
$ caz <template> [project] [-f|--force] [-o|--offline]
# caz with an official template
$ caz <template> [project]
# caz with a github repo
$ caz <owner>/<repo> [project]
If you only use it occasionally, I recommend that you use
npx to run
caz directly.
$ npx caz <template> [project] [-f|--force] [-o|--offline]
-f, --force: Overwrite if the target exists
-o, --offline: Try to use an offline template
$ caz nm my-project
The above command pulls the template from caz-templates/nm, then prompts for some information according to the configuration of this template, and generate the project at
./my-project.
$ caz nm#typescript my-project
By running this command, CAZ will pulls the template from
typescript branch of caz-templates/nm.
$ caz zce/nm my-project
The above command pulls the template from zce/nm. This means that you can also pull templates from your public GitHub repository.
Public repository is necessary.
Instead of a GitHub repo, you can also use a template on your local file system.
e.g.
$ caz ~/local/template my-project
The above command use the template from
~/local/template.
Instead of a GitHub repo, you can also use a template with a zip file uri.
e.g.
$ caz https://cdn.zce.me/boilerplate.zip my-project
The above command will download & extract template from
https://cdn.zce.me/boilerplate.zip.
$ caz nm my-project --offline
By running this command, CAZ will try to find a cached version of
nm template or download from GitHub if it's not yet cached.
CAZ allows you to specify prompt response answers through cli parameters.
$ caz minima my-project --name my-proj
$ caz nm my-project --debug
--debug parameter will open the debug mode, In debug mode, once an exception occurs, the exception details will be automatically output. This is very helpful in finding errors in the template.
Show all available templates
$ caz list [owner] [-j|--json] [-s|--short]
[owner]: GitHub orgs or user slug, default:
'caz-templates'
-j, --json: Output with json format
-s, --short: Output with short format
Current available templates list:
Maybe more: https://github.com/caz-templates
You can also run
$ caz listto see all available official templates in real time.
$ caz template my-template
The above command will pulls the template from caz-templates/template, and help you create your own CAZ template.
To create and distribute your own template, please refer to the How to create template.
Maybe fork an official template is also a good decision.
CAZ will read the configuration file in
~/.cazrc, default config:
; template download registry,
; {owner} & {name} & {branch} will eventually be replaced by the corresponding value.
registry = https://github.com/{owner}/{name}/archive/{branch}.zip
; template offlicial organization name
official = caz-templates
; default template branch name
branch = master
This means that you can customize the configuration by modifying the configuration file.
For example, in your
~/.cazrc:
registry = https://gitlab.com/{owner}/{name}/archive/{branch}.zip
official = faker
branch = main
Then run the following command:
$ caz nm my-project
The above command will download & extract template from
https://gitlab.com/faker/nm/archive/main.zip.
# install it locally
$ npm install caz
# or yarn
$ yarn add caz
with ESM and async/await:
import caz from 'caz'
;(async () => {
try {
const template = 'nm'
// project path (relative cwd or full path)
const project = 'my-project'
const options = { force: false, offline: false }
// scaffolding by caz...
await caz(template, project, options)
// success created my-project by nm template
} catch (e) {
// error handling
console.error(e)
}
})()
or with CommonJS and Promise:
const { default: caz } = require('caz')
const template = 'nm'
// project path (relative cwd or full path)
const project = 'my-project'
const options = { force: false, offline: false }
// scaffolding by caz...
caz(template, project, options)
.then(() => {
// success created my-project by nm template
})
.catch(e => {
// error handling
console.error(e)
})
This means that you can develop your own scaffolding module based on it.
To create and distribute your own scaffolding tools, please refer to the How to create scaffolding tools based on CAZ.
Create new project from a template
string
string
'.'
object
{}
Type:
boolean
Details: overwrite if the target exists
Default:
false
Type:
boolean
Details: try to use an offline template
Default:
false
Type:
any
Details: cli options to override prompts
👉 🛠 ⚙
Joking: I want to make wheels ;P
The real reason is that I think I need a scaffolding tool that is more suitable for my personal productivity.
Nothing else.
P.S. The picture is from the Internet, but I have forgotten the specific source, sorry to the author.
The core code is based on the middleware mechanism provided by zce/mwa.
The following middleware will be executed sequentially.
npm | yarn | pnpm install command.
git init && git add && git commit command.
The following are the features I want to achieve or are under development:
See the open issues for a list of proposed features (and known issues).
git checkout -b my-awesome-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push -u origin my-awesome-feature
NOTE: Be sure to merge the latest from "upstream" before making a pull request!
Distributed under the MIT License. See LICENSE for more information. © 汪磊