Introduction

CAZ (Create App Zen)

It's a a simple template-based Scaffolding tools for my personal productivity, inspired by Yeoman & Vue CLI 2 & etc.

pronounced: [kæz] 📷 ✌

written: CAZ / caz

For more introduction, please refer to the How it works.

Features

Easy to use

Light-weight

Still powerful

High efficiency

Less dependencies

Template-based

Configurable

Extensible

TypeScript

Use modern API

I'll give you specific reasons later.

Table of Contents

Getting Started

Prerequisites

Installation

install it globally npm install -g caz or yarn yarn global add caz

Quick Start

Create new project from a template.

caz <template> [project] [-f|--force] [-o|--offline] caz with an official template caz <template> [project] caz with a github repo caz <owner>/<repo> [project]

If you only use it occasionally, I recommend that you use npx to run caz directly.

npx caz <template> [project] [-f|--force] [-o|--offline]

Options

-f, --force : Overwrite if the target exists

: Overwrite if the target exists -o, --offline : Try to use an offline template

Recipes

GitHub Repo Templates

caz nm my-project

The above command pulls the template from caz-templates/nm, then prompts for some information according to the configuration of this template, and generate the project at ./my-project .

caz nm

By running this command, CAZ will pulls the template from typescript branch of caz-templates/nm.

Use Custom templates

caz zce/nm my-project

The above command pulls the template from zce/nm. This means that you can also pull templates from your public GitHub repository.

Public repository is necessary.

Local Templates

Instead of a GitHub repo, you can also use a template on your local file system.

e.g.

caz ~/ local /template my-project

The above command use the template from ~/local/template .

Remote ZIP Templates

Instead of a GitHub repo, you can also use a template with a zip file uri.

e.g.

caz https://cdn.zce.me/boilerplate.zip my-project

The above command will download & extract template from https://cdn.zce.me/boilerplate.zip .

Offline Mode

caz nm my-project --offline

By running this command, CAZ will try to find a cached version of nm template or download from GitHub if it's not yet cached.

Prompts Override

CAZ allows you to specify prompt response answers through cli parameters.

caz minima my-project --name my-proj

Debug Mode

caz nm my-project --debug

--debug parameter will open the debug mode, In debug mode, once an exception occurs, the exception details will be automatically output. This is very helpful in finding errors in the template.

List Available Templates

Show all available templates

caz list [owner] [-j|--json] [-s|--short]

Arguments

[owner] : GitHub orgs or user slug, default: 'caz-templates'

Options

-j, --json : Output with json format

: Output with json format -s, --short : Output with short format

Official Templates

Current available templates list:

template - for creating caz templates.

nm - for creating node modules.

react - for creating modern react app.

vue - for creating modern vue.js app.

vite - for creating vue.js app powered by vite.

electron - 🚧 for creating electron app.

mp - 🚧 for creating wechat mini-programs.

jekyll - 🚧 for creating jekyll site.

x-pages - for creating x-pages static site.

Maybe more: https://github.com/caz-templates

You can also run $ caz list to see all available official templates in real time.

Advanced

Create Your Template

caz template my-template

The above command will pulls the template from caz-templates/template, and help you create your own CAZ template.

To create and distribute your own template, please refer to the How to create template.

Maybe fork an official template is also a good decision.

Configuration

CAZ will read the configuration file in ~/.cazrc , default config:

registry = https://github.com/{owner}/{name}/archive/{branch}.zip official = caz-templates branch = master

This means that you can customize the configuration by modifying the configuration file.

For example, in your ~/.cazrc :

registry = https://gitlab.com/{owner}/{name}/archive/{branch}.zip official = faker branch = main

Then run the following command:

caz nm my-project

The above command will download & extract template from https://gitlab.com/faker/nm/archive/main.zip .

Create Your Scaffold

install it locally npm install caz or yarn yarn add caz

with ESM and async/await:

import caz from 'caz' ; ( async ( ) => { try { const template = 'nm' const project = 'my-project' const options = { force : false , offline : false } await caz(template, project, options) } catch (e) { console .error(e) } })()

or with CommonJS and Promise:

const { default : caz } = require ( 'caz' ) const template = 'nm' const project = 'my-project' const options = { force : false , offline : false } caz(template, project, options) .then( () => { }) .catch( e => { console .error(e) })

This means that you can develop your own scaffolding module based on it.

To create and distribute your own scaffolding tools, please refer to the How to create scaffolding tools based on CAZ.

References

Create new project from a template

template

Type: string

Details: template name

project

Type: string

Details: project name

Default: '.'

options

Type: object

Details: options & prompts override

Default: {}

force

Type: boolean Details: overwrite if the target exists Default: false

offline

Type: boolean Details: try to use an offline template Default: false

Type: any Details: cli options to override prompts

Motivation

👉 🛠 ⚙

Joking: I want to make wheels ;P

The real reason is that I think I need a scaffolding tool that is more suitable for my personal productivity.

Nothing else.

About

How It Works

P.S. The picture is from the Internet, but I have forgotten the specific source, sorry to the author.

Main Workflow

The core code is based on the middleware mechanism provided by zce/mwa.

The following middleware will be executed sequentially.

confirm - Confirm destination by prompts. resolve - Resolve template from remote or local. load - Load template config by require. inquire - Inquire template prompts by prompts. setup - Apply template setup hook. prepare - Prepare all template files. rename - Rename file if necessary. render - Render file if template. emit - Emit files to destination. install - Execute npm | yarn | pnpm install command. init - Execute git init && git add && git commit command. complete - Apply template complete hook.

Built With

adm-zip - A Javascript implementation of zip for nodejs. Allows user to create or extract zip files both in memory or to/from disk

cac - Simple yet powerful framework for building command-line apps.

env-paths - Get paths for storing things like data, config, cache, etc

fast-glob - It's a very fast and efficient glob library for Node.js

ini - An ini encoder/decoder for node

lodash - Lodash modular utilities.

node-fetch - A light-weight module that brings Fetch API to node.js

ora - Elegant terminal spinner

prompts - Lightweight, beautiful and user-friendly prompts

semver - The semantic version parser used by npm.

validate-npm-package-name - Give me a string and I'll tell you if it's a valid npm package name

Roadmap

The following are the features I want to achieve or are under development:

config command

config command cache command

cache command all lifecycle hooks

all lifecycle hooks console output (colorful & verbose)

console output (colorful & verbose) more and more official templates

See the open issues for a list of proposed features (and known issues).

Contributing

Fork it on GitHub! Clone the fork to your own machine. Checkout your feature branch: git checkout -b my-awesome-feature Commit your changes to your own branch: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push your work back up to your fork: git push -u origin my-awesome-feature Submit a Pull Request so that we can review your changes.

NOTE: Be sure to merge the latest from "upstream" before making a pull request!

License

Distributed under the MIT License. See LICENSE for more information. © 汪磊