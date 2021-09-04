npm install caxa and call
caxa from the command line. No need to declare which files to include; no need to bundle the application into a single file.
.exes for Windows, simple binaries for macOS/Linux, and macOS Application Bundles (.app).
.app).
No traversing require()s trying to find which files to include; no patches to Node.js source.
$ npm install --save-dev caxa
npm install or
npm ci.
tsc, bundle with webpack, and whatever else you need to get the project ready to start. Typically this is the kind of thing that goes into an npm
prepare script, so the
npm ci from the previous point may already have taken care of this.
.git directory.
npm dedupe --production, because caxa will do that for you from within the build directory. (Otherwise, if you tried to
npm dedupe --production you’d uninstall caxa, which should probably be in
devDependencies.)
.git directory becomes negligible—but you can always do that with the
--exclude advanced option.)
$ npx caxa --help
Usage: caxa [options] <command...>
Package Node.js applications into executable binaries.
Arguments:
command The command to run and optional arguments to pass to the command every time the executable is called. Paths must be absolute.
The ‘{{caxa}}’ placeholder is substituted for the folder from which the package runs. The ‘node’ executable is available at
‘{{caxa}}/node_modules/.bin/node’. Use double quotes to delimit the command and each argument.
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
-i, --input <input> The input directory to package.
-o, --output <output> The path where the executable will be produced. On Windows must end in ‘.exe’. In macOS may end in ‘.app’ to generate a macOS
Application Bundle. In macOS and Linux, may end in ‘.sh’ to use the Shell Stub, which takes less space, but depends on some
tools being installed on the end-user machine, for example, ‘tar’, ‘tail’, and so forth.
-f, --force [Advanced] Overwrite output if it exists. (default: true)
-F, --no-force
-e, --exclude <path...> [Advanced] Paths to exclude from the build. The paths are passed to https://github.com/sindresorhus/globby and paths that match
will be excluded. [Super-Advanced, Please don’t use] If you wish to emulate ‘--include’, you may use ‘--exclude "*" ".*"
"!path-to-include" ...’. The problem with ‘--include’ is that if you change your project structure but forget to change the caxa
invocation, then things will subtly fail only in the packaged version.
-d, --dedupe [Advanced] Run ‘npm dedupe --production’ on the build directory. (default: true)
-D, --no-dedupe
-p, --prepare-command <command> [Advanced] Command to run on the build directory while packaging.
-n, --include-node [Advanced] Copy the Node.js executable to ‘{{caxa}}/node_modules/.bin/node’. (default: true)
-N, --no-include-node
-s, --stub <path> [Advanced] Path to the stub.
--identifier <identifier> [Advanced] Build identifier, which is the path in which the application will be unpacked.
-b, --remove-build-directory [Advanced] Remove the build directory after the build. (default: true)
-B, --no-remove-build-directory
-m, --uncompression-message <message> [Advanced] A message to show when uncompressing, for example, ‘This may take a while to run the first time, please wait...’.
-h, --help display help for command
Examples:
Windows:
> caxa --input "examples/echo-command-line-parameters" --output "echo-command-line-parameters.exe" -- "{{caxa}}/node_modules/.bin/node" "{{caxa}}/index.js" "some" "embedded arguments" "--an-option-thats-part-of-the-command"
macOS/Linux:
$ caxa --input "examples/echo-command-line-parameters" --output "echo-command-line-parameters" -- "{{caxa}}/node_modules/.bin/node" "{{caxa}}/index.js" "some" "embedded arguments" "--an-option-thats-part-of-the-command"
macOS (Application Bundle):
$ caxa --input "examples/echo-command-line-parameters" --output "Echo Command Line Parameters.app" -- "{{caxa}}/node_modules/.bin/node" "{{caxa}}/index.js" "some" "embedded arguments" "--an-option-thats-part-of-the-command"
macOS/Linux (Shell Stub):
$ caxa --input "examples/echo-command-line-parameters" --output "echo-command-line-parameters.sh" -- "{{caxa}}/node_modules/.bin/node" "{{caxa}}/index.js" "some" "embedded arguments" "--an-option-thats-part-of-the-command"
Here’s a real-world example of using caxa. This example includes packaging for Windows, macOS, and Linux; distributing tags with GitHub Releases Assets; distributing Insiders Builds for every push with GitHub Actions Artifacts; and deploying a binary to a server with
rsync (and publishing an npm package as well, but that’s beyond the scope of caxa).
Instead of calling caxa from the command line, you may prefer to write a program that builds your application, for example:
import caxa from "caxa";
(async () => {
await caxa({
input: "examples/echo-command-line-parameters",
output: "echo-command-line-parameters",
command: [
"{{caxa}}/node_modules/.bin/node",
"{{caxa}}/index.js",
"some",
"embedded arguments",
],
});
})();
You may need to inspect
process.platform to determine in which operating system you’re running and come up with the appropriate parameters.
node
If you wish to run a command that isn’t
node, for example,
ts-node, you may do so by extending the
PATH. For example, you may run the following on macOS/Linux:
$ caxa --input <input> --output <output> -- "env" "PATH={{caxa}}/node_modules/.bin/:\$PATH" "ts-node" "{{caxa}}/index.ts"
This is only an issue on macOS/Linux. In these operating systems a binary must have the executable mode enabled in order to run. You may check the mode from the command line with
ls -l: on an output that reads like
-rwxr-xr-x [...]/bin/node, the
xs represent that the file is executable.
Here’s what you may do when you distribute the binary to ensure that the file mode is preserved:
Create a tarball or zip. The file mode is preserved through compression/decompression, and macOS/Linux (most distributions, anyway) come out of the box with software to uncompress tarballs and zips—the user can just double-click on the file.
You may generate a tarball with, for example, the following command:
$ tar -czf <caxa-output>.tgz <caxa-output>
Fun fact: Windows 10 also comes with the
tar executable, so the command above works on Windows as well. Unfortunately the File Explorer on Windows doesn’t support uncompressing the
.tgz with a double-click (it supports uncompressing
.zip, however). Fortunately, Windows doesn’t have issues with file modes to begin with (it simply looks for the
.exe extension) so distributing the caxa output directly is appropriate.
Fix the file mode after downloading. Tell your users to run the following command:
$ chmod +x <path-to-downloaded-application>
In some contexts this may make more sense, but it requires your users to use the command line.
caxa doesn’t do anything special to your application, so there’s no built-in way of telling whether the application is running from the packaged version. It’s part of caxa’s ethos of being as out of the way as possible. Also, I consider it to be a bad practice: an application that is so self-aware is more difficult to reason about and test.
That said, if you really need to know whether the application is running from the packaged versions, here are some possible workarounds in increasing levels of badness:
"env" "CAXA=true" "{{caxa}}/node_modules/.bin/node" "...".
"{{caxa}}/node_modules/.bin/node" "caxa-entrypoint.js".
"{{caxa}}/node_modules/.bin/node" "application.js" "--caxa".
__dirname.startsWith(path.join(os.tmpdir(), "caxa")).
Even though the code for the application is in a temporary directory, the current working directory when calling the packaged application is preserved, and you may inspect it with
process.cwd(). This is probably not something you have to think about—caxa just gets it right.
As far as I can understand, the root of the problem with creating binaries for Node.js projects is native modules. Native modules are libraries written at least partly in C/C++, for example, sharp, @leafac/sqlite (shameless plug!), and others. There are at least three issues with native modules that are relevant here:
You must have a working C/C++ build system to install these libraries (C/C++ compiler,
make, Python, and so forth). On Windows, you must install windows-build-tools. On macOS, you must install the Command-Line Tools (CLT) with
xcode-select --install. On Linux, it depends on the distribution, but on Ubuntu
sudo apt install build-essential is enough.
The installation of native modules isn’t cross-platform. Unlike JavaScript dependencies, which you may copy from an operating system to another, native modules produce compiled C/C++ code that’s specific to the operating system on which the dependency is installed. This compiled code appears in your
node_modules directory in the form of
.node files.
As far as I understand, Node.js insists on loading native modules from files in the disk. Other Node.js packaging solutions get around this limitation in one of two ways: They either patch Node.js to trick it into loading native modules differently; or they put
.node files somewhere before starting your program.
caxa builds on the idea of putting
.node files in a temporary location, but takes it to ultimate consequence: a caxa executable is a form of self-extracting archive containing your whole project along with the
node executable. When you first run a binary produced by caxa, it extracts the source the whole project (and the bundled
node executable) into a temporary location. From there, it simply calls whatever command you told it to run when you packaged the project.
At first, this may seem too costly, but in practice it’s mostly okay: It doesn’t take too long to uncompress a project in the first place, and caxa doesn’t clean the temporary directory after running your program, so subsequent calls are effectively cached and run without overhead.
This idea is simple, but it’s super powerful! caxa supports any kind of project, including those with native dependencies, because running a caxa executable amounts to the same as installing Node.js on the user’s machine. caxa produces packages fast, because generating a self-extracting archive is a simple matter of concatenating some files. caxa supports any version of Node.js, because it simply copies the
node executable with which it was called into the self-extracting archive.
Fun fact: By virtue of compressing the archive, caxa produces binaries that are naturally smaller when compared to other packaging solutions. Obviously, you could achieve the same outcome by compressing the output of these other tools, which may want to do anyway to preserve the file mode (see § Preserving the Executable Mode of the Binary).
Did you know that you may append anything to a binary and it’ll continue to work? This is true of binaries for Windows, macOS, and Linux. Here’s an example to try out on macOS/Linux:
$ cp $(which ls) ./ls # Copy the ‘ls’ binary into the current directory to play with it
$ ./ls # List the files, proving the that the binary works
$ echo ANYTHING >> ls # Append material to the binary
$ tail ./ls # You should see ‘ANYTHING’ at the end of the output
$ ./ls # The output should be same as before!
$ rm ls # Okay, the test is over
The caxa self-extracting archives work by putting together three parts: 1. a stub; 2. an archive; and 3. a footer. This is the layout of these parts in the binary produced by caxa:
STUB
CAXACAXACAXA
ARCHIVE
FOOTER
The
STUB and the
ARCHIVE are separated by the
CAXACAXACAXA string. And the
ARCHIVE and the
FOOTER are separated by a newline. This layout allows caxa to find the footer by simply looking backward from the end of the file until it reaches a newline. And if this is the first time you’re running the caxa executable and the archive needs to be uncompressed, then caxa may find the beginning of the
ARCHIVE by looking forward from the beginning until it reaches the
CAXACAXACAXA separator.
Build a binary with caxa and inspect it yourself in a text editor (Visual Studio Code asks you to confirm that you want to open a binary, but works fine after that). You should be able to find the
CAXACAXACAXA separator between the
STUB and the
ARCHIVE, as well as the
FOOTER at the end.
Let’s examine each of the parts in detail:
Part 1: Stub
This is a program written in Go that:
You may find the source code for the stub in
stubs/stub.go. You may build the stub with
npm run build:stubs. You will need a Go compiler, but the stub has no dependencies beyond the Go standard library, so there’s no need to setup Go modules or configure a
$GOPATH. There are pre-compiled stubs for the major platforms in the npm package. If you wish to verify that the stubs really were compiled from
stubs/stub.go, you may recompile it yourself, because the Go compiler appears to be deterministic and always produce the same binaries given the same source (at least that’s what happened in my tests).
This is beautiful in a way: We’re using Go’s ability to produce binaries to bootstrap Node.js’s ability to produce binaries.
Part 2: Archive
This is a tarball of the directory with your project.
Part 3: Footer
This is JSON containing the extra information that caxa needs to run your project: Most importantly, the command that you want to run, but also an identifier for where to uncompress the archive.
Fun fact: There’s nothing Node.js-specific about the stubs. You may use them to uncompress any kind of archive and run any arbitrary command on the output! And it’s relatively straightforward to build a self-extracting archive from scratch. For example, you may run the following in macOS:
$ cp stub an-ls-caxa
$ tar -czf - README.md >> an-ls-caxa
$ printf "\n{ \"identifier\": \"an-ls-caxa/AN-ARBITRARY-STRING-THAT-SHOULD-BE-DIFFERENT-EVERY-TIME\", \"command\": [\"ls\", \"{{caxa}}\"] }" >> an-ls-caxa
$ ./an-ls-caxa
README.md
It depends on the operating system. You may find the location on your system with:
$ node -p "require(\"os\").tmpdir()"
Look for a directory named
caxa in there.
Two reasons:
I believe you should have environments to work with all the operating systems you plan on supporting. They may not be your main development environment, but they should be able to build your project and let you test things. At the very least, you should use a service like GitHub Actions which lets you run build tasks and tests on Windows, macOS, and Linux.
(I, for one, bought a PC to work on caxa. Yet another reason to support my work!)
The principle of least surprise. When cross-compiling (for example, building a Windows executable from a macOS development machine), or when bundling different versions of Node.js (for example, bundling Node.js 15 while running caxa with Node.js 14), there’s no straightforward way to guarantee that the packaged project will run the same as the unpackaged version. If you aren’t using any native modules then things may work, but as soon as you introduce a new dependency that you didn’t know was native your application may break. Not only are native dependencies different on the operating systems, but they may also be different between different versions of Node.js if these versions aren’t ABI-compatible (which is why sometimes when you update Node.js you must run
npm install again).
Fun fact: The gold-standard for easy cross-compilation these days is Go. But even in Go cross-compilation goes out the window as soon as you introduce C dependencies (something called CGO). It appears that many people in the Go community try to solve the issue by avoiding CGO dependencies, sometimes going to great lengths to reinvent everything in pure Go. On the one hand, this sounds like fun when it works out. On the other hand, it’s a huge case of not-invented-here syndrome. In any case, native modules seem to be much more prevalent in Node.js than CGO is in Go, so I think that cross-compilation in caxa would be a fool’s errand.
If you still insist on cross-compiling or compiling for different versions of Node.js, you can still use the stub to build a self-extracting archive by hand (see § Using the Self-Extracting Archive without caxa). You may even use https://www.npmjs.com/package/node to more easily bundle different versions of Node.js.
.app) Work
An macOS Application Bundle is just a folder with a particular structure and an executable at a particular place. When creating a macOS Application Bundle caxa doesn’t build a self-extracting archive, instead it just copies the application to the right place and creates an executable bash script to start the process.
The macOS Application Bundle may be run by simply double-clicking on it from Finder. It opens a Terminal.app window with your application. If you’re running an application that wasn’t built on your machine (which is most likely the case for your users, who probably downloaded the application from the internet), then the first time you run it macOS will probably complain about the lack of a signature. The solution is to go to System Preferences > Security & Privacy > General and click on Allow. You must instruct your users on how to do this.
.sh) Works
It’s equivalent to the Go stub, except that it is smaller, because it’s just a dozen lines of Bash, but it depends on some things being installed on the end-user machine, for example,
tar,
tail, and so forth.
If you’re interested in one of these features, please send a Pull Request if you can, or at least reach out to me and mention your interest, and I may get to them.
Other compression algorithms. Currently caxa uses tarballs, which are ubiquitous and reasonably efficient in terms of compression/uncompression times and archive size. But there are better algorithms out there… (See https://github.com/leafac/caxa/issues/1.)
Add support for signing the executables. There are limitations on the kinds of executables that are signable, and a self-extracting archive of the kind that caxa produces may be unsignable (I know very little about this…). A solution could be use Go’s support for embedding data in the binary (which landed in Go 1.16). Of course this would require the person packaging a project to have a working Go build system. Another solution would be to manipulate the executables as data structures, instead of just appending stuff at the end. Go has facilities for this in the standard library, but then the packager itself (not only the stubs) would have to be written in Go, and creating packages on the command line by simply concatenating files would be impossible.
Add support for custom icons and other package metadata. This should be relatively straightforward by using rcedit for
.exes and by adding
.plist files to
.apps (we may copy whatever Electron is doing here as well).
Here’s my preliminary research: https://github.com/vercel/pkg/pull/837#issuecomment-782522154
Below follows the extended version with everything I learned along the way of building caxa.
Deno has experimental support for producing binaries. I haven’t tried it myself, but maybe one day it catches on and caxa becomes obsolete. Let’s hope for that!
pkg is great, and it’s where I first learned that you could think about compiling Node.js projects this way. It’s the most popular packaging solution for Node.js by a long shot.
It works by patching the Node.js executable with a proxy around
fs. This proxy adds the ability to look into something called a snapshot file system, which is where your project is stored. Also, it doesn’t store your source JavaScript directly. It runs your JavaScript through the V8 compiler and produces a V8 snapshot, which has two nice consequences: 1. Your code will start marginally faster, because all the work of parsing the JavaScript source and so forth is already done; and 2. Your code doesn’t live in the clear in the binary, which may be advantageous if you want to hide it.
Unfortunately, this approach has a few issues:
The Node.js patches must be kept up-to-date. For example, when
fs/promises became a thing, the
fs proxy didn’t support it. It was a subtle and surprising issue that only arises in the packaged version of the application. (For the fix, see my fork of pkg, @leafac/pkg (which has been deprecated now that caxa has been released).)
The patched Node.js distributions must be updated with each new Node.js release. At the time of this writing they’re lagging behind by half an year (v14.4.0, while the latest LTS is v14.16.0). That’s new features and security updates you may not be getting. (See https://github.com/yao-pkg/pkg-binaries for a seemingly abandoned attempt at automating the patching process that could improve on this situation. Of course, manual intervention would still be required every time the patches become incompatible with Node.js upstream.)
Native modules work by the way of a self-extracting archive.
Also, pkg traverses the source code for your application and its dependencies looking for things like
require()s to prune code that isn’t used. This is good if you want to optimize for small binaries with little effort. But often this process goes wrong, specially when something like TypeScript produces JavaScript that throws off pkg’s heuristics. In that case you have to intervene and list the files that should be included by hand.
Not to mention that the maintainers of pkg haven’t been super responsive this past year. (And who can blame them? Open-source is hard. No shade thrown here; pkg is awesome! And speaking of “open-source is hard,” support my work!)
The second most popular packaging solution in Node.js. nexe works by a similar strategy, and suffers from some of the same issues. But
fs/promises work, newer Node.js versions are available, and the project seems to be maintained more actively.
Native modules don’t work, but there’s a workaround based on the idea of self-extracting archives: https://github.com/nmarus/nexe-natives
This works with a different strategy. Node.js has a part of the standard library written in JavaScript itself, and when Node.js is built, this JavaScript ends up embedded as part of the
node executable. boxednode works by recompiling Node.js from source with your project embedded as if it were part of the standard library. On the upside, this supports native extensions and whatever new
fs/promises situation comes up in the future. The down side is that compiling Node.js takes hours (the first time, and still a couple minutes after the subsequent times) and 10+GB of disk(!) Also, boxednode only works with a single JavaScript file, so you must bundle with something like ncc or webpack before packaging. And I don’t think it handles assets like images along with the code, which would be essential when packaging a web application.
This works with an idea of a snapshot file system (à la pkg), but it follows a more principled approach for that, using something called Squashfs. To the best of my knowledge the native-extensions story in node-packer is the same self-extracting archive from most packaging solutions. The downside of node-packer is that installing and setting it up is a bit more involved than a simple
npm install. For that reason I ended up not really giving it a try, so I’ll say no further…
This should work with a strategy similar to boxednode, but with a pre-compiled binary including some pre-allocated space to save you from having to compile Node.js from source. Like boxednode, it should handle only a single JavaScript file, requiring a bundler like ncc or webpack. I tried js2bin and it produced binaries that didn’t work at all. I have no idea why…
The predecessor of pkg. Worked with the same idea. I believe it has been deprecated in favor of pkg. To the best of my knowledge it was closed source and paid.
This is the project that gave me the idea for caxa! It’s more obscure, so at first I payed it little attention in my investigation. But then it handled native extensions and the latest Node.js versions out-of-the-box despite haven’t been updated in 4 years! I was delighted and intrigued!
In principle, nar works the same as caxa, using the idea of a self-extracting archive. There are some important differences, though:
ls in Node.js, then when running it from nar it’d always list the files in the temporary directory.
Similar to nar. Hasn’t seen activity in 8 years.
If you dig through npm, GitHub, and Google, you’ll find other projects in this space, but I couldn’t find one that had a good combination of working well, being well documented, being well maintained, and so forth.
A similar idea to caxa from our friends in Elixir community.
Creating a self-extracting archive with a bash script for the stub (only works on macOS/Linux, and depends on things like
tar being available—which they probably are) (this is the inspiration for the Shell Stub):
Creating a self-extracting batch file for Windows (an idea I didn’t pursue, going for the Go stub instead):
Other tools that create self-extracting archives:
Besides Go, I also considered writing the stub in C. Ultimately Go won because it’s less prone to errors and has a better cross-compilation/standard-library story. But C has the advantage of being setup in the machines of Node.js developers because of native dependencies. You could leverage that to use the linker (
ld) to embed the archive, instead of crudely appending it to the end of the stub. This could be necessary to handle signing…
Anyway, here’s what you could use to build a stub in C:
system() and rely on
tar being installed (it most certainly is, anyway). At this point C becomes a portable bash stub. https://www.tutorialspoint.com/c_standard_library/c_function_system.htm
tar that you find in Windows 10 and many other places.
A more principled way of building the self-extracting archive is to not append data at the end of the file, but manipulate the stub binary as a data structure. It’s actually three data structures: Portable Executables (Windows), Mach-O (macOS), and ELF (Linux). This idea was abandoned because it’s more work for the packager and for the stub—the
CAXACAXACAXA separator is a hack that works well enough. But we may have to revisit this to make the executables signable. You can even manipulate binaries with Go standard libraries…
Anyway, here are some references on the subject:
The data that you append is sometimes called an overlay.
.app)
.app.
The Go standard library has low-level utilities for handling tarballs. I could have used a higher-level library, but I couldn’t get them to work with an archive that’s in memory (having been extracted from the binary). Besides, relying only on the standard library is good for an easy compilation story. In the end, the solution was to copy and paste a bunch.
It’d have been nice to use
syscall.Exec(), which replaces the currently running binary (the stub) with another one (the command you want to run for your application), but
syscall.Exec() is macOS/Linux-only. So we use
os.Exec() instead, paying attention to wiring
stdin/stdout/stderr between the processes, and forwarding the command-line arguments on the way and the status code on the way out. The downside is that there’s an extra process in the process tree.
ARCHIVE in the JSON that ended up becoming the
FOOTER. It’d have been simpler conceptually, because there’d be only the stub and a payload, but embedding binary data in JSON has an overhead.
caxa is a misspelling of caixa, which is Portuguese for box. I find it amusing to say that you’re putting an application in the caxa 📦 🙄
As you see from this long README, despite being simple in spirit, caxa is the result of a lot of research and hard work. Simplicity is hard. So support my work.
--stub advanced option to specify a custom stub.
--include option, and why that’s probably a bad idea.
--uncompression-message advanced option to print a message when uncompressing.
--exclude advanced option in Windows.
Added support for ARM, both on Linux and macOS. (Thanks @maxb2!)
Fixed inconsistent application directory state that would happen if you stopped caxa in the middle of the extraction or if multiple extractions are attempted at once.
Added several command-line parameters to customize the build.
Changed the command-line parameters:
|From
|To
--directory
--input
--command
|The last arguments passed to caxa. Use
-- to separate if your command includes something that starts with
-.