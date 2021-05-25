openbase logo
cax

cax

by 当耐特
1.3.2 (see all)

HTML5 Canvas 2D Rendering Engine - 小程序、小游戏以及 Web 通用 Canvas 渲染引擎

Readme

English | 简体中文

Cax

HTML5 Canvas 2D Rendering Engine

Features

  • Simple API, Lightweight and High performance
  • Support PC and Mobile Canvas 2D Rendering and Mouse and Touch Event
  • Support event of element and element management like DOM
  • Turing complete group nesting system
  • Support clip and clip transformation
  • Built-in Text, Bitmap, Sprite, Graphics and Shape
  • Support SVG Path rendering
  • Support CSS filter
  • Built-in images loader
  • Built-in cross platform motion library → to2to

Wechat Game Demo

你在画什么

点十消除

Demo

→ Demo Source Code

Wechat App Demo

星球部落

Docs

Getting Started

Get cax through npm or cdn:

npm i cax

Usage:

import cax from 'cax'

const stage = new cax.Stage(200, 200, 'body')

cax.loadImgs({
  imgs: ['./wepay-diy.jpg'],
  complete: (imgs) => {
    const img = imgs[0]
    const bitmap = new cax.Bitmap(img)

    bitmap.x = stage.width / 2
    bitmap.y = stage.height / 2
    bitmap.rotation = -10
    bitmap.originX = img.width / 2
    bitmap.originY = img.height / 2
    bitmap.filter('blur(10px)')

    stage.add(bitmap)
    stage.update()
  }
})

You will see the following effect:

Built-in Object

Group

For grouping, group can also nested group, and the parent container's properties will be superimposed on child properties, such as:

  • the x of group is 100, the x of bitmap in group is 200, and the x of the bitmap rendered to stage is 300.
  • the alpha of group is 0.7, the alpha of bitmap in group is 0.6, and the alpha of the bitmap rendered to stage is 0.42.
const group = new cax.Group()
const rect = new cax.Rect(100, 100, {
  fillStyle: 'black'
})
group.add(rect)
stage.add(group)
stage.update()

Group has commonly used add and remove methods to add and delete elements. The first add will be drawn first, and all subsequent add will be covered above the top add.

Group Method

add

add child to group

groupObj.add(child)
remove

remove child from group

groupObj.remove(child)
empty

remove all the children from group

groupObj.empty()
replace

replace child by another obj

groupObj.replace (current, pre)

Stage

Stage is the largest top container inherited from Group, so have all the methods and props of Group.

Stage Method

update

Any element can't be seen on the stage. You must execute the update method.

stage.update()

Any element property is modified. Please perform stage.update() to update the stage, or put it in the timer.

cax.tick(stage.update.bind(stage))
scaleEventPoint

When the height of the canvas and the pixels of the canvas are not one-to-one, the event triggering position is inaccurate, and you can use the scaleEventPoint method to make the event correct.

//The width of the canvas is half the canvas pixel
stage.scaleEventPoint(0.5, 0.5)

Example: https://github.com/dntzhang/cax/blob/master/packages/cax/examples/pie/main.js#L218-L220

Stage Prop

disableMoveDetection

Disable event detection for mouse or touch mobile. Default value in the web is false. You can change it:

stage.disableMoveDetection = true
moveDetectionInterval

Set the touchmove and mousemove detection interval by moveDetectionInterval.

//check twice in one second
stage.moveDetectionInterval = 500

Bitmap

const bitmap = new cax.Bitmap(img)
stage.add(bitmap)
stage.update()

If you only transmit URL instead of the instance of the Image object, you need to do this:

const bitmap = new cax.Bitmap('./wepay.png', ()=>{
  stage.update()
})
stage.add(bitmap)

bitmap-prop

rect

You can set the picture clipping display area, and other transform attributes:

bitmap.rect = [0, 0, 170, 140]
bitmap.x = 200
bitmap.rotation = 30

Sprite

The sequence frame animation component can combine any region of any picture into a series of animations.

const sprite = new cax.Sprite({
    framerate: 7,
    imgs: ['./mario-sheet.png'],
    frames: [
        // x, y, width, height, originX, originY ,imageIndex
        [0, 0, 32, 32],
        [32 * 1, 0, 32, 32],
        [32 * 2, 0, 32, 32],
        [32 * 3, 0, 32, 32],
        [32 * 4, 0, 32, 32],
        [32 * 5, 0, 32, 32],
        [32 * 6, 0, 32, 32],
        [32 * 7, 0, 32, 32],
        [32 * 8, 0, 32, 32],
        [32 * 9, 0, 32, 32],
        [32 * 10, 0, 32, 32],
        [32 * 11, 0, 32, 32],
        [32 * 12, 0, 32, 32],
        [32 * 13, 0, 32, 32],
        [32 * 14, 0, 32, 32]
    ],
    animations: {
        walk: {
            frames: [0, 1]
        },
        happy: {
            frames: [5, 6, 7, 8, 9]
        },
        win: {
            frames: [12]
        }
    },
    playOnce: false,
    currentAnimation: "walk",
    animationEnd: function () {

    }
});

Sprite Method

gotoAndPlay

Jump to the current animationName and start playing

spriteObj.gotoAndPlay(animationName)
gotoAndStop

Jump to the current animationName and stop

spriteObj.gotoAndStop(animationName)
gotoAndPlayOnce

Jump to the current animationName and start playing, then destroy yourself after animation. Often used in explosions

spriteObj.gotoAndPlayOnce(animationName)

Text

Text object

const text = new cax.Text('Hello World', {
  font: '20px Arial',
  color: '#ff7700',
  baseline: 'top'
})

Method

getWidth

Get text width

textObj.getWidth()

Graphics

The drawing object is used to draw graphics with Canvas instructions in the basic way of linking.

const graphics = new cax.Graphics()
graphics
    .beginPath()
    .arc(0, 0, 10, 0, Math.PI * 2)
    .closePath()
    .fillStyle('#f4862c')
    .fill()
    .strokeStyle('black')
    .stroke()

graphics.x = 100
graphics.y = 200

stage.add(graphics)

In particular, if you perform a graphics connection rendering operation in a loop, be sure to add the clear () method, or the path will be overloaded to your browser:

cax.setInterval(function(){
  graphics
    .clear()
    .beginPath()
    .arc(0, 0, 10, 0, Math.PI * 2)
    .stroke()
}, 16)

Shape

Unlike Graphics, Shape usually has limited width height, so it can be buffered with off screen Canvas. The following are Shape.

Rect

const rect = new cax.Rect(200, 100, {
  fillStyle: 'black'
})

Circle

const circle = new cax.Circle(10)

Ellipse

const ellipse = new cax.Ellipse(120, 20)

Element

Element is a combination of multiple elements, such as Bitmap, Group, Text, Shape and other mixed images.

Button

const button = new cax.Button({
  width: 100,
  height: 40,
  text: "Click Me!"
})

Property

Transform

nameDescribe
xHorizontal offset
yVertical offset
scaleXHorizontal scaling
scaleYVertical scaling
scaleHorizontal and Vertical scaling
rotationrotation
skewXskewX
skewYskewY
originXRotation base point X
originYRotation base point Y

Alpha

NameDescribe
alphaThe transparency of the element

Notice that the father and son have set up alpha to do multiplicative stacking.

compositeOperation

NameDescribe
compositeOperationThe superposition pattern drawn from the source image to the target image

Notice that if you don't have a definition of compositeOperation to look up, find the nearest compositeOperation's parent container as its own compositeOperation.

Cursor

NameDescribe
cursorThe shape of the mouse

Fixed

NameDescribe
fixedWhether to fixed or not, the default is false, and set to true will not overlay the transform of ancestors.

Shadow

NameDescribe
shadowshadow

Usage:

obj.shadow = {
    color: '#42B035',
    offsetX: -5,
    offsetY: 5,
    blur: 10
}

Stage

NameDescribe
stageget the root stage

Usage:

obj.stage

Method

destroy

Destroy self

obj.destroy()

Event

NameDescribe
clickClick time trigger on the element
mousedownTriggers when the mouse button is pressed on the element
mousemoveTrigger when the mouse pointer moves to the element
mouseupTrigger when the mouse button is released on the element
mouseoverTrigger when the mouse pointer moves to the element
mouseoutTrigger when the mouse pointer moves out of the element
tapLeave the finger and leave immediately
touchstartThe start of finger touch action
touchmoveMove the finger after touch
touchendEnd of finger touch action
dragDrag and drop
const handler = () => {}
obj.on('click', handler)

//unbind
obj.off('click', handler)

Motion

Cax has built-in to capability to write motion effects in a continuous way.

const easing = cax.To.easing.elasticInOut

cax.To.get(bitmap)
    .to({ y: 340, rotation: 240 }, 2000, easing)
    .begin(() => {
        console.log("Task one has began!")
    })
    .progress(() => {
        console.log("Task one is progressing!")
    })
    .end(() => {
        console.log("Task one has completed!")
    })
    .wait(500)
    .to()
    .rotation(0, 1400, easing)
    .begin(() => {
        console.log("Task two has began!")
    })
    .progress(() => {
        console.log("Task two is progressing!")
    })
    .end(() => {
        console.log("Task two has completed!")
    })
    .start();
  • to and to are parallel
  • to and wait are serial
  • The serial between to and to is serial with the next to and to

If you want circular motion, you can use the cycle method:

cax.To.get(bitmap)
    .to()
    .y(340, 2000, cax.easing.elasticInOut)
    .to
    .y(0, 2000, cax.easing.elasticInOut)
    .cycle()
    .start()

It's important to note that, unlike tween.js, Cax uses the camelcase. For example, Cubic.In becomes cubicIn.

Clip

const stage = new cax.Stage(600, 400, 'body')
const bitmap = new cax.Bitmap('./wepay-diy.jpg', () => {
    stage.update()
})
const clipPath = new cax.Graphics()
clipPath.arc(40, 40, 25, 0, Math.PI * 2)
bitmap.clip(clipPath)
stage.add(bitmap)

You can get the same effect with blow code:

const clipPath = new cax.Graphics()
clipPath.x = 40
clipPath.y = 40
clipPath.arc(0, 0, 25, 0, Math.PI * 2)

So you can find that clip graphics supports all the transformation props(x,y,scaleX,scaleY,rotation,skewX,skewY,originX,originY).

→ Clip Demo

Custom Object

Custom Shape

Custom Shape inherits from cax.Shape:

class Sector extends cax.Shape {
  constructor (r, from, to, option) {
    super()

    this.option = option || {}
    this.r = r
    this.from = from
    this.to = to
  }

  draw () {
    this.beginPath()
      .moveTo(0, 0)
      .arc(0, 0, this.r, this.from, this.to)
      .closePath()
      .fillStyle(this.option.fillStyle)
      .fill()
      .strokeStyle(this.option.strokeStyle)
      .lineWidth(this.option.lineWidth)
      .stroke()
  }
}

Use the Shape:

const sector = new Sector(10, 0, Math.PI/6, {
  fillStyle: 'red'
  lineWidth: 2
})
stage.add(sector)
stage.update()

Custom Element

Custom Element inherits from cax.Group:

class Button extends cax.Group {
  constructor (option) {
    super()
    this.width = option.width
    this.roundedRect = new  cax.RoundedRect(option.width, option.height, option.r)
    this.text = new cax.Text(option.text, {
      font: option.font,
      color: option.color
    })

    this.text.x = option.width / 2 - this.text.getWidth() / 2 * this.text.scaleX
    this.text.y = option.height / 2 - 10 + 5 * this.text.scaleY
    this.add(this.roundedRect, this.text)
  }
}

export default Button

Use the Button:

const button = new cax.Button({
  width: 100,
  height: 40,
  text: "Click Me!"
})

In general, it is suggested that inherit Group from a slightly complex combination, which is conducive to expansion and management of internal components.

Who is using cax?

Tencent Wechat Tencent QQ

License

MIT

