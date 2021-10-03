openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

cavy-cli

by pixielabs
3.0.0 (see all)

Command line interface for Cavy

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

424

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Cavy logo

cavy-cli

npm version

cavy-cli is a command line interface for Cavy, a cross-platform integration test framework for React Native, by Pixie Labs.

👶 Getting started

Get set up with Cavy and cavy-cli by following our installation guide.

You might also want to check out some articles and watch talks about Cavy to find out a bit more before you write code.

We use cavy-cli to test Cavy itself! Check out our sample app Circle CI configuration for inspiration.

🗺️ Development roadmap

Take a look at our public Pivotal Tracker to see what we're currently working on, and what features we plan to add to Cavy and cavy-cli next.

💯 Contributing

Before contributing, please read the code of conduct.

You can test your local version of cavy-cli by running npm link within the cavy-cli folder. This will make it so cavy is pointing to the cavy.js script in your local copy of cavy-cli. See the documentation for npm link for more information.

  • Check out the latest master to make sure the feature hasn't been implemented or the bug hasn't been fixed yet.
  • Check out the issue tracker to make sure someone already hasn't requested it and/or contributed it.
  • Fork the project.
  • Start a feature/bugfix branch.
  • Commit and push until you are happy with your contribution.
  • Please try not to mess with the package.json, version, or history. If you want to have your own version, or is otherwise necessary, that is fine, but please isolate to its own commit so we can cherry-pick around it.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial