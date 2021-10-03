cavy-cli is a command line interface for Cavy, a cross-platform integration test framework for React Native, by Pixie Labs.
Get set up with Cavy and cavy-cli by following our installation guide.
You might also want to check out some articles and watch talks about Cavy to find out a bit more before you write code.
We use cavy-cli to test Cavy itself! Check out our sample app Circle CI configuration for inspiration.
Take a look at our public Pivotal Tracker to see what we're currently working on, and what features we plan to add to Cavy and cavy-cli next.
Before contributing, please read the code of conduct.
You can test your local version of cavy-cli by running
npm link within the
cavy-cli folder. This will make it so
cavy is pointing to the
cavy.js
script in your local copy of
cavy-cli. See
the documentation for npm link for more
information.