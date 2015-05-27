concatenate file globs, watching for changes
This module is just like the
cat command, but with watching!
#!/usr/bin/env node
var catw = require('catw');
var fs = require('fs');
catw('*.txt', function (stream) {
var w = stream.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('/tmp/bundle.txt'));
w.on('close', function () { console.log('wrote to /tmp/bundle.txt') });
});
If we run the program in a directory with files
a.txt and
b.txt, the
bundle.txt output will be both files concatenated together (in string-order by
filename):
beep
boop
If we edit
a.txt to be
"BEEP" instead of
"beep", the
bundle.txt is now:
BEEP
boop
and then if we add a third file
c.txt with the contents
"!!!", the output is
now:
BEEP
boop
!!!
We can even delete files. If we delete
b.txt, the output is now:
BEEP
!!!
If we add a new file called
bloop.txt with contents
"BLOOP", the
bundle.txt output is now:
BEEP
BLOOP
!!!
because the glob expansions of directories are sorted before concatenating.
There is a command-line
catw command that ships with this package.
usage: catw {OPTIONS} [FILES...] -o OUTFILE
If FILES is "-", read from stdin.
If there is no OUTFILE, write to stdout and exit without watching.
OPTIONS:
-w, --watch Watch for changes.
Default: true except when writing to stdout.
-c, --command Execute a transform command for file before concatenating.
The env var $FILE will be set for each file path.
-t, --transform Transform each file using a module.
-v, --verbose Print the number of bytes written whenever a file changes.
-h, --help Print this help message.
Make sure to escape the globs that you want `catw` to watch so your shell won't
expand them.
var catw = require('catw')
Create a new
cat to concatenate
patterns, an array of strings or a single
string and watch each of the
patterns for changes: new files, deleted files,
and file updates.
It
opts.watch is
false, don't watch for changes, only concatenate once.
You can pass in a
opts.transform(file) function that returns a transform
stream to modify file contents before the contents are written to the bundle.
If specified,
cb(stream) sets up a listener on the
'stream' event.
Stop listening for updates to the
patterns.
Each time a file matched by a pattern changes or there is a new or deleted file
matched by a pattern, this event fires with a
stream that will output the
concatenated file contents.
To get the module, with npm do:
npm install catw
and to get the
catw command do:
npm install -g catw
With npm do:
npm test
MIT