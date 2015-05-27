catw

concatenate file globs, watching for changes

This module is just like the cat command, but with watching!

example

var catw = require ( 'catw' ); var fs = require ( 'fs' ); catw( '*.txt' , function ( stream ) { var w = stream.pipe(fs.createWriteStream( '/tmp/bundle.txt' )); w.on( 'close' , function ( ) { console .log( 'wrote to /tmp/bundle.txt' ) }); });

If we run the program in a directory with files a.txt and b.txt , the bundle.txt output will be both files concatenated together (in string-order by filename):

beep boop

If we edit a.txt to be "BEEP" instead of "beep" , the bundle.txt is now:

BEEP boop

and then if we add a third file c.txt with the contents "!!!" , the output is now:

BEEP boop

We can even delete files. If we delete b.txt , the output is now:

BEEP

If we add a new file called bloop.txt with contents "BLOOP" , the bundle.txt output is now:

BEEP BLOOP

because the glob expansions of directories are sorted before concatenating.

usage

There is a command-line catw command that ships with this package.

usage : catw {OPTIONS} [FILES...] -o OUTFILE If FILES is "-" , read from stdin. If there is no OUTFILE, write to stdout and exit without watching. OPTIONS: -w, Default: true except when writing to stdout. -c, The env var $FILE will be set for each file path. -t, -v, -h, Make sure to escape the globs that you want `catw` to watch so your shell won't expand them.

methods

var catw = require ( 'catw' )

var cat = catw(patterns, opts={}, cb)

Create a new cat to concatenate patterns , an array of strings or a single string and watch each of the patterns for changes: new files, deleted files, and file updates.

It opts.watch is false , don't watch for changes, only concatenate once.

You can pass in a opts.transform(file) function that returns a transform stream to modify file contents before the contents are written to the bundle.

If specified, cb(stream) sets up a listener on the 'stream' event.

Stop listening for updates to the patterns .

events

cat.on('stream', function (stream) {})

Each time a file matched by a pattern changes or there is a new or deleted file matched by a pattern, this event fires with a stream that will output the concatenated file contents.

install

To get the module, with npm do:

npm install catw

and to get the catw command do:

npm install -g catw

test

With npm do:

npm test

license

MIT