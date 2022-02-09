A JavaScript parser for Google Closure Compiler and JSDoc type expressions.
Catharsis is designed to be:
const catharsis = require('catharsis');
// Closure Compiler parsing
const type = '!Object';
let parsedType;
try {
parsedType = catharsis.parse(type); // {"type":"NameExpression,"name":"Object","nullable":false}
} catch(e) {
console.error('unable to parse %s: %s', type, e);
}
// JSDoc-style type expressions enabled
const jsdocType = 'string[]'; // Closure Compiler expects Array.<string>
let parsedJsdocType;
try {
parsedJsdocType = catharsis.parse(jsdocType, {jsdoc: true});
} catch (e) {
console.error('unable to parse %s: %s', jsdocType, e);
}
// Converting parse results back to type expressions
catharsis.stringify(parsedType); // !Object
catharsis.stringify(parsedJsdocType); // string[]
catharsis.stringify(parsedJsdocType, {restringify: true}); // Array.<string>
// Converting parse results to descriptions of the type expression
catharsis.describe(parsedType).simple; // non-null Object
catharsis.describe(parsedJsdocType).simple; // Array of string
See the
test/specs directory
for more examples of Catharsis' parse results.
parse(typeExpression, options)
Parse a type expression, and return the parse results. Throws an error if the type expression cannot be parsed.
When called without options, Catharsis attempts to parse type expressions in the
same way as Closure Compiler. When the
jsdoc option is enabled, Catharsis can
also parse several kinds of type expressions that are permitted in
JSDoc:
function is treated as a function type with no parameters.
Array.<string> and
Array<string> are parsed in the same way.
[] to a name expression (for example,
string[]), it is
interpreted as a type application with the expression
Array (for example,
Array.<string>).
#,
~,
:, and
/.
MyClass(foo, bar)).
type: A string containing a Closure Compiler type expression.
options: Options for parsing the type expression.
options.jsdoc: Specifies whether to enable parsing of JSDoc-style type
expressions. Defaults to
false.
options.useCache: Specifies whether to use the cache of parsed types.
Defaults to
true.
An object containing the parse results. See the
test/specs directory
for examples of the parse results for different type expressions.
The object also includes two non-enumerable properties:
jsdoc: A boolean that indicates whether the type expression was parsed with
JSDoc support enabled.
typeExpression: A string that contains the type expression that was parsed.
stringify(parsedType, options)
Stringify
parsedType, and return the type expression. If validation is
enabled, throws an error if the stringified type expression cannot be parsed.
parsedType: An object containing a parsed Closure Compiler type expression.
options: Options for stringifying the parse results.
options.cssClass: Synonym for
options.linkClass. Deprecated in version
0.8.0; will be removed in a future version.
options.htmlSafe: Specifies whether to return an HTML-safe string that
replaces left angle brackets (
<) with the corresponding entity (
<).
Note: Characters in name expressions are not escaped.
options.linkClass: A CSS class to add to HTML links. Used only if
options.links is provided. By default, no CSS class is added.
options.links: An object or map whose keys are name expressions and
whose values are URIs. If a name expression matches a key in
options.links, the name expression will be wrapped in an HTML
<a> tag
that links to the URI. If you also specify
options.linkClass, the
<a>
tag includes a
class attribute. Note: When using this option, parsed
types are always restringified, and the resulting string is not cached.
options.restringify: Forces Catharsis to restringify the parsed type. If
this option is not specified, and the parsed type object includes a
typeExpression property, Catharsis returns the
typeExpression property
without modification when possible. Defaults to
false.
options.useCache: Specifies whether to use the cache of stringified type
expressions. Defaults to
true.
options.validate: Specifies whether to validate the stringified parse
results by attempting to parse them as a type expression. If the stringified
results are not parsable with the default options, you must also provide the
appropriate options to pass to the
parse() method. Defaults to
false.
A string containing the type expression.
describe(parsedType, options)
Convert a parsed type to a description of the type expression. This method is especially useful if your users are not familiar with the syntax for type expressions.
The
describe() method returns the description in two formats:
For example, when you call
describe('?function(new:MyObject, string)='), the
method returns the following data:
{
simple: 'optional nullable function(constructs MyObject, string)',
extended: {
description: 'function(string)',
modifiers: {
functionNew: 'Returns MyObject when called with new.',
functionThis: '',
optional: 'Optional.',
nullable: 'May be null.',
repeatable: ''
},
returns: ''
}
}
parsedType: An object containing a parsed Closure Compiler type expression.
options: Options for creating the description.
options.codeClass: A CSS class to add to the tag that is wrapped around
type names. Used only if you specify
options.codeTag. By default, no CSS
class is added.
options.codeTag: The name of an HTML tag (for example,
code) to wrap
around type names. For example, if this option is set to
code, the type
expression
Array.<string> would have the simple description
<code>Array</code> of <code>string</code>.
options.language: A string identifying the language in which to generate
the description. The identifier should be an
ISO 639-1 language code
(for example,
en). It can optionally be followed by a hyphen and an
ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code
(for example,
en-US). If you use values other than
en, you must provide
translation resources in
options.resources. Defaults to
en.
options.linkClass: A CSS class to add to HTML links. Used only if
options.links is provided. By default, no CSS class is added.
options.links: An object or map whose keys are name expressions and
whose values are URIs. If a name expression matches a key in
options.links, the name expression will be wrapped in an HTML
<a> tag
that links to the URI. If you also specify
options.linkClass, the
<a>
tag includes a
class attribute. Note: When you use this option, the
description is not cached.
options.resources: An object that specifies how to describe type
expressions for a given language. The object's property names should use the
same format as
options.language. Each property should contain an object in
the same format as the translation resources in
res/en.json.
If you specify a value for
options.resources.en, that value overrides the
defaults in
res/en.json.
options.useCache: Specifies whether to use the cache of descriptions.
Defaults to
true.
An object with the following properties:
simple: A string that provides a complete description of the type
expression.
extended: An object containing details about the outermost type expression.
extended.description: A string that provides a basic description of the
type expression, excluding the information contained in other properties.
extended.modifiers: Information about modifiers that apply to the type
expression.
+ `extended.modifiers.functionNew`: A string that describes what a
function returns when called with `new`. Returned only for function
types.
+ `extended.modifiers.functionThis`: A string that describes what the
keyword `this` refers to within a function. Returned only for function
types.
+ `extended.modifiers.nullable`: A string that indicates whether the
type is nullable or non-nullable.
+ `extended.modifiers.optional`: A string that indicates whether the
type is optional.
+ `extended.modifiers.repeatable`: A string that indicates whether the
type can be repeated.
extended.returns: A string that describes the function's return value.
Returned only for function types.
describe() and
stringify() methods, the
options.links
parameter now accepts either a map or an object.
@ sign (for example,
module:@prefix/mymodule~myCallback) are now supported.
Promise.<string>).
{0: string}) are now parsed correctly.
{foo:function()}), are now parsed
correctly.
foo?=).
number[][])
are now parsed correctly when JSDoc-style type expressions are enabled.
.) as a
separator, regardless of whether JSDoc-style type expressions are enabled.
...) modifier when JSDoc-style type expressions are enabled.
!string|!number).
describe() method, which converts a parsed type to a description
of the type.
linkClass option to the
stringify() method, and deprecated the
existing
cssClass option. The
cssClass option will be removed in a
future release.
README.
undefinedHTML) are now parsed correctly when JSDoc-style type
expressions are enabled.
...function()) are now parsed and stringified correctly.
...!number) are now parsed and stringified
correctly.
constructor).
function[]
when JSDoc-style type expressions are enabled.
? (nullable) and
! (non-nullable) modifiers. For example,
?string and
string? are now treated as equivalent.
Foo."bar" is now
parsed correctly.
...*) are now parsed correctly.
MyClass(2)).
parse() method now correctly parses name expressions
that contain hyphens.
parse() method now correctly parses function types
when JSDoc-style type expressions are enabled.
parse() method's
lenient option has been renamed to
jsdoc.
Note: This change is not backwards-compatible with previous versions.
stringify() method now accepts
cssClass and
links options, which
you can use to add HTML links to a type expression.
stringify() method no longer caches HTML-safe type expressions as if
they were normal type expressions.
stringify() method's options parameter may now include an
options.restringify property, and the behavior of the
options.useCache
property has changed.
: and
/.
[] (for
example,
string[]) will be interpreted as a type application with the
expression
Array (for example,
Array.<string>).
parse() and
stringify() methods now honor all of the specified
options.
+ `lenient`: A boolean indicating whether the type expression was parsed
in lenient mode.
+ `typeExpression`: A string containing the original type expression.
stringify() method now honors the
useCache option. If a parsed
type includes a
typeExpression property, and
useCache is not set to
false, the stringified type will be identical to the original type
expression.
integer, are now parsed correctly.
parse() and
stringify() methods are now synchronous, and the
parseSync() and
stringifySync() methods have been removed. Note:
This change is not backwards-compatible with previous versions.
reservedWord: true property.
new or
this properties unless the
properties are defined in the type expression. In addition, the
new and
this properties can now use any type expression.
*), are now parsed
and stringified correctly.
null and
undefined literals with additional properties, such as
repeatable, are now stringified correctly.
stringify() and
stringifySync() methods, which convert a parsed
type to a type expression.
opts argument to
parse() and
parseSync()
methods. Note: The change to
parse() is not backwards-compatible with
previous versions.