Catenary Curve - Calculate the ideal catenary between two points

Given two points and a length, this library will calculate and draw the catenary between two points, the "correct" way, so that it behaves natural (technically).

How to use

import { Catenary, Point } from 'catenary-curve' let p1 = new Point( 200 , 300 ) let p2 = new Point( 250 , 400 ) let chain = new Catenary({ segments : 50 , iterationLimit : 100 }) const context = canvas.getContext( '2d' ) context.beginPath() context.lineWidth = 1 context.strokeStyle = 'black' chain.drawToCanvas(context, p1, p2, 500 ) context.stroke()

Acknowledgement

The basis of this library is an ActionScript by poiasd, originally released on wonderfl.net, archived and preserved at http://wa.zozuar.org/code.php?c=8Bnl.

Unfortunately I wasn't able to find out who the original author was and ask them if and how they want to be mentioned/linked.