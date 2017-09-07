openbase logo
catchify

by Michael Jackson
2.6.1 (see all)

An async/await utility to eliminate try/catch in favor of error values.

Overview

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

71

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

catchify

An set of async/await utilities:

  • Eliminate try/catch in favor of error values
  • Create a promise handle to imperatively resolve and reject a promise
    • Useful for returning a single instance of a promise

Also see array destructuring with default values for handling returned arrays.

Change Log

Require

Require an Object With All Functions

const catchify = require('catchify');

Require Functions Individually

const all = require('catchify/all');

Examples

Resolve Promise to [error, value]

const catchify = require('catchify');

async function example(promise) {
  const [error, value] = await catchify(promise);
  if (error) console.log(error);
}

Array Destructuring with a Default Value

const catchify = require('catchify');

async function example(promise) {
  const [error, value={message:'Hello'}] 
    = await catchify(promise);
  if (error) console.log(error);
  return value;
}

Wait for all promises to resolve, regardless of error

const some = require('catchify/some');

async function example() {
  const [ [error1, error2], [value1, value2] ] = await some([
    Promise.resolve(1),
    Promise.reject(2)
  ]);
  if (error2) console.error('error2');
  if (value1) console.log('value1');
}

Use a promise handle to return a single promise instance

const catchify = require('catchify');

let pending = null;

async function example() {
  if (pending) return pending;
  
  const handle = catchify.newPromiseHandle();
  pending = handle.promise;
  
  const [error, value] = await catchify.resolve('example');
  pending = null;
  
  if (error) return handle.reject('rejected');
  return handle.resolve('resolved');
}

API

catchify(value)

  • Equivalent to Promise.resolve(value)

  • catchify(value) is an alias for catchify.resolve(value)

  • Returns: [error, value]

    const [error, value] 
  = await catchify(promise)

catchify.resolve(value)

  • Equivalent to Promise.resolve(value)

  • catchify.resolve(value) is an alias for catchify(value)

  • Returns: [error, value]

    const [error, value] 
  = await catchify.resolve('Quickly test the success path')

catchify.reject(reason)

  • Equivalent to Promise.reject(reason)

  • Returns: [error]

    const [error, value] 
  = await catchify.reject('Quickly test the error path')

catchify.race(iterable)

  • Equivalent to Promise.race(iterable)

  • Returns: [error, value]

    const [error, value] 
  = await catchify.race([promise1, promise2])

catchify.all(iterable||object)

  • Similar to Promise.all(iterable) with the following differences:

    • Accepts either an object or an iterable
    • If there is an error, values will be an empty array||object so it is safe to use array||object destructuring

  • Returns: [error, values]

    const [error, [value1, value2]] 
  = await catchify.all([promise1, promise2])

const [error, {a: value1, b: value2}]
  = await catchify.all({a: promise1, b: promise2})

catchify.some(iterable||object)

  • Like catchify.all(iterable||object) but an error does not prevent resolution of the rest

  • Within errors, an error will be null if there was no error

  • Within values, the value will be null if there was an error

  • Returns: [errors, values]

    const [[error1, error2], [value1, value2]] 
  = await catchify.some([promise1, promise2])

const [{a: error1, b: error2}, {a: value1, b: value2}] 
  = await catchify.some({a: promise1, b: promise2})

catchify.limit(iterable||object, limit=2, exitOnError=false)

  • Like catchify.some(iterable||object) but it allows limiting concurrent asynchronous tasks

  • Promises have no way to delay start, so any function in iterable||object will be called on its turn

  • Values returned from called functions can be a Promise, which would provide the actual limiting functionality, or any other value for convenience, as it will be passed to Promise.resolve() before proceeding

  • If exitOnError=true, each subset is still executed like catchify.some(iterable) but execution will halt if there is an error

  • Returns: [errors, values]

    // The promises from fn1 and fn2 execute concurrently
// fn3 is called after promises from fn1 and fn2 resolve
const [
  [error1, error2, error3], 
  [value1, value2, value3]
] = await catchify.limit([fn1, fn2, fn3])

const [
  {a: error1, b: error2, c: error3}, 
  {a: value1, b: value2, c: value3}
] = await catchify.limit({a: fn1, b: fn2, c: fn3})

catchify.newPromiseHandle()

  • Like new Promise((resolve, reject)=>{}) except you have a handle to call resolve and reject outside the function

  • The resolve and reject methods will return instances of the promise

  • The promise has NOT been wrapped with a call to catchify.resolve()

  • Returns {promise, resolve, reject}

    // Access the promise
let pending;
const handle = catchify.newPromiseHandle();
pending = handle.promise;

// Reject the promise
const handle = catchify.newPromiseHandle();
handle.reject('rejected');

// Resolve the promise
const handle = catchify.newPromiseHandle();
handle.resolve('resolved');

