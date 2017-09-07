An set of async/await utilities:
Also see array destructuring with default values for handling returned arrays.
const catchify = require('catchify');
const all = require('catchify/all');
async function example(promise) {
const [error, value] = await catchify(promise);
if (error) console.log(error);
}
async function example(promise) {
const [error, value={message:'Hello'}]
= await catchify(promise);
if (error) console.log(error);
return value;
}
const some = require('catchify/some');
async function example() {
const [ [error1, error2], [value1, value2] ] = await some([
Promise.resolve(1),
Promise.reject(2)
]);
if (error2) console.error('error2');
if (value1) console.log('value1');
}
let pending = null;
async function example() {
if (pending) return pending;
const handle = catchify.newPromiseHandle();
pending = handle.promise;
const [error, value] = await catchify.resolve('example');
pending = null;
if (error) return handle.reject('rejected');
return handle.resolve('resolved');
}
Equivalent to Promise.resolve(value)
catchify(value) is an alias for
catchify.resolve(value)
Returns: [error, value]
const [error, value]
= await catchify(promise)
Returns: [error, value]
const [error, value]
= await catchify.resolve('Quickly test the success path')
Equivalent to Promise.reject(reason)
Returns: [error]
const [error, value]
= await catchify.reject('Quickly test the error path')
Equivalent to Promise.race(iterable)
Returns: [error, value]
const [error, value]
= await catchify.race([promise1, promise2])
Similar to Promise.all(iterable) with the following differences:
Returns: [error, values]
const [error, [value1, value2]]
= await catchify.all([promise1, promise2])
const [error, {a: value1, b: value2}]
= await catchify.all({a: promise1, b: promise2})
Like
catchify.all(iterable||object) but an error does not prevent resolution of the rest
Within errors, an error will be null if there was no error
Within values, the value will be null if there was an error
Returns: [errors, values]
const [[error1, error2], [value1, value2]]
= await catchify.some([promise1, promise2])
const [{a: error1, b: error2}, {a: value1, b: value2}]
= await catchify.some({a: promise1, b: promise2})
Like
catchify.some(iterable||object) but it allows limiting concurrent asynchronous tasks
Promises have no way to delay start, so any function in iterable||object will be called on its turn
Values returned from called functions can be a Promise, which would provide the actual limiting
functionality, or any other value for convenience, as it will be passed to
Promise.resolve()
before proceeding
If exitOnError=true, each subset is still executed like
catchify.some(iterable) but execution
will halt if there is an error
Returns: [errors, values]
// The promises from fn1 and fn2 execute concurrently
// fn3 is called after promises from fn1 and fn2 resolve
const [
[error1, error2, error3],
[value1, value2, value3]
] = await catchify.limit([fn1, fn2, fn3])
const [
{a: error1, b: error2, c: error3},
{a: value1, b: value2, c: value3}
] = await catchify.limit({a: fn1, b: fn2, c: fn3})
Like new Promise((resolve, reject)=>{}) except you have a handle to call resolve and reject outside the function
The resolve and reject methods will return instances of the promise
The promise has NOT been wrapped with a call to catchify.resolve()
Returns {promise, resolve, reject}
// Access the promise
let pending;
const handle = catchify.newPromiseHandle();
pending = handle.promise;
// Reject the promise
const handle = catchify.newPromiseHandle();
handle.reject('rejected');
// Resolve the promise
const handle = catchify.newPromiseHandle();
handle.resolve('resolved');