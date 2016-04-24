intercept local link clicks on a page

This is useful for doing client-side pushState UIs.

example

Given some html:

< html > < body > < div > < a href = "/a" > aaa </ a > </ div > < div > < a href = "/b" > bbb </ a > </ div > < div > < a href = "cc" > cc </ a > </ div > < div > < a href = "http://npmjs.org" > npmjs </ a > </ div > < script src = "bundle.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

We'll intercept the relative links <host>/a and <host>/b , printing them. The external link to npmjs.org will go through as usual.

var catchLinks = require ( 'catch-links' ); catchLinks( window , function ( href ) { console .log(href); });

methods

var catchLinks = require ( 'catch-links' )

Fire cb(href) whenever an anchor tag descendant of element with an in-server url is clicked.

href will always be a relative path rooted at the root path.

install

With npm do:

npm install catch -links

Use browserify to bundle this library into your project.

license

MIT