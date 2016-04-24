intercept local link clicks on a page
This is useful for doing client-side pushState UIs.
Given some html:
<html>
<body>
<div>
<a href="/a">aaa</a>
</div>
<div>
<a href="/b">bbb</a>
</div>
<div>
<a href="cc">cc</a>
</div>
<div>
<a href="http://npmjs.org">npmjs</a>
</div>
<script src="bundle.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
We'll intercept the relative links
<host>/a and
<host>/b, printing them.
The external link to npmjs.org will go through as usual.
var catchLinks = require('catch-links');
catchLinks(window, function (href) {
console.log(href);
});
var catchLinks = require('catch-links')
Fire
cb(href) whenever an anchor tag descendant of
element with an in-server
url is clicked.
href will always be a relative path rooted at the root path.
With npm do:
npm install catch-links
Use browserify to bundle this library into your project.
MIT