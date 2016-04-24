openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cl

catch-links

by James Halliday
2.0.1 (see all)

intercept local link clicks on a page

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

260

GitHub Stars

66

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

catch-links

intercept local link clicks on a page

This is useful for doing client-side pushState UIs.

example

Given some html:

<html>
  <body>
    <div>
      <a href="/a">aaa</a>
    </div>

    <div>
      <a href="/b">bbb</a>
    </div>

    <div>
      <a href="cc">cc</a>
    </div>
    
    <div>
      <a href="http://npmjs.org">npmjs</a>
    </div>
    
    <script src="bundle.js"></script>
  </body>
</html>

We'll intercept the relative links <host>/a and <host>/b, printing them. The external link to npmjs.org will go through as usual.

var catchLinks = require('catch-links');

catchLinks(window, function (href) {
    console.log(href);
});

methods

var catchLinks = require('catch-links')

catchLinks(element, cb)

Fire cb(href) whenever an anchor tag descendant of element with an in-server url is clicked.

href will always be a relative path rooted at the root path.

install

With npm do:

npm install catch-links

Use browserify to bundle this library into your project.

license

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial