Allows you to handle exceptions in class methods with only one annotation (decorator). Idea of errors handling taken from Java.
UPDATE from v2: refactored to use stacked decorators style. Thx @k1r0s for idea :)
npm install catch-decorator
The main problem of handling errors are using "try/catch" blocks or "catch" methods for Promises. But if we use classes, for example for Vue components, why can't we use method decorators for handling errors?
So, for example, instead of this:
class Messenger {
async getMessages() {
try
await api.getData() // <-- can throw ServerError
} catch(err) {
...
}
}
}
we can write this:
import Catch from 'catch-decorator'
class Messenger {
@Catch(ServerError, handler)
async getMessages() {
await api.getData() // <-- can throw custom ServerError
}
}
much prettier, isn't it?
catch-decoratorworks with any ECMAScript/Typescript classes. If you use Babel, babel-plugin-transform-decorators-legacy is needed. If you use TypeScript, enable
--experimentalDecoratorsflag.
You can handle any thrown error:
import Catch from 'catch-decorator'
const CatchAll = Catch(Error, (err: any) => console.log(err.message))
class Messenger {
@CatchAll
getMessages() {
throw new TypeError('ReferenceError here!')
...
}
}
or write decorators in stack to handle more than one errors type. In callback as second argument will be passed current instance object (context):
class Messenger {
@Catch(TypeError, (err, ctx) => {...})
@Catch(ReferenceError, (err, ctx) => {...})
getMessages() {
throw new ReferenceError('ReferenceError here!')
...
}
}
It also works with async methods:
class Messenger {
errorMessage = null
@Catch(ServerError, (err, ctx) => ctx.errorMessage = err.message)
getMessages() {
return fetch(myRequest).then(response => { // can throw ServerError
...
})
}
}
MIT