Allows you to handle exceptions in class methods with only one annotation (decorator). Idea of errors handling taken from Java.

UPDATE from v2: refactored to use stacked decorators style. Thx @k1r0s for idea :)

Install

npm install catch-decorator

The main problem of handling errors are using "try/catch" blocks or "catch" methods for Promises. But if we use classes, for example for Vue components, why can't we use method decorators for handling errors?

So, for example, instead of this:

class Messenger { async getMessages() { try await api.getData() } catch (err) { ... } } }

we can write this:

import Catch from 'catch-decorator' class Messenger { @Catch(ServerError, handler) async getMessages() { await api.getData() } }

much prettier, isn't it?

How to use?

catch-decorator works with any ECMAScript/Typescript classes. If you use Babel, babel-plugin-transform-decorators-legacy is needed. If you use TypeScript, enable --experimentalDecorators flag.

You can handle any thrown error:

import Catch from 'catch-decorator' const CatchAll = Catch( Error , (err: any) => console .log(err.message)) class Messenger { @CatchAll getMessages() { throw new TypeError ( 'ReferenceError here!' ) ... } }

or write decorators in stack to handle more than one errors type. In callback as second argument will be passed current instance object (context):

class Messenger { @Catch( TypeError , (err, ctx) => {...}) @Catch( ReferenceError , (err, ctx) => {...}) getMessages() { throw new ReferenceError ( 'ReferenceError here!' ) ... } }

It also works with async methods:

class Messenger { errorMessage = null @Catch(ServerError, (err, ctx) => ctx.errorMessage = err.message) getMessages() { return fetch(myRequest).then( response => { ... }) } }

MIT