openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

catbuffer-typescript

by symbol
1.0.1 (see all)

Catapult data interchange format (generators)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

catbuffer-generators

Build Status

Set of code generators to serialize and deserialize Catapult entities in different programming languages.

In combination with the catbuffer-parser project and catbuffer-schemas developers can generate builder classes for a given set of programming languages. For example, the Symbol SDKs use the generated code to operate with the entities in binary form before announcing them to the network.

Supported programming languages

  • C++
  • Java
  • TypeScript/JavaScript
  • Python

Requirements

  • Python >= 3.6

Java generator

  • openjdk-8-jdk or openjdk-11-jdk

Typescript generator

  • nvm
  • nvm install --lts

Python generator

Currently python generator requires python 3.7

Cpp transaction builders generator

No additional requirements.

Installation

  1. Clone the catbuffer-generators repository:
git clone https://github.com/symbol/catbuffer-generators
  1. Clone catbuffer-schemas repository
cd catbuffer-generators
git clone --depth 1 --branch v1.0.1 https://github.com/symbol/catbuffer-schemas.git
  1. Install the package requirements:
cd catbuffer-generators
python3 -m pip install -r requirements.txt

Usage

Use language-specific generate script inside scripts directory. For example:

scripts/generate_java.sh

Most of these scripts, after producing the code will compile it into an output artifact in the build folder.

NOTE: These scripts require Bash 4 or higher.

Run the linter

python3 -m pip install -r test_requirements.txt
python3 -m pip install -r lint_requirements.txt
pylint --load-plugins pylint_quotes generators
pycodestyle --config=.pycodestyle .

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial