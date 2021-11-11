Set of code generators to serialize and deserialize Catapult entities in different programming languages.
In combination with the catbuffer-parser project and catbuffer-schemas developers can generate builder classes for a given set of programming languages. For example, the Symbol SDKs use the generated code to operate with the entities in binary form before announcing them to the network.
nvm install --lts
Currently python generator requires python 3.7
No additional requirements.
catbuffer-generators repository:
git clone https://github.com/symbol/catbuffer-generators
catbuffer-schemas repository
cd catbuffer-generators
git clone --depth 1 --branch v1.0.1 https://github.com/symbol/catbuffer-schemas.git
cd catbuffer-generators
python3 -m pip install -r requirements.txt
Use language-specific
generate script inside
scripts directory. For example:
scripts/generate_java.sh
Most of these scripts, after producing the code will compile it into an output artifact in the
build folder.
NOTE: These scripts require Bash 4 or higher.
python3 -m pip install -r test_requirements.txt
python3 -m pip install -r lint_requirements.txt
pylint --load-plugins pylint_quotes generators
pycodestyle --config=.pycodestyle .