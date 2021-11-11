Set of code generators to serialize and deserialize Catapult entities in different programming languages.

In combination with the catbuffer-parser project and catbuffer-schemas developers can generate builder classes for a given set of programming languages. For example, the Symbol SDKs use the generated code to operate with the entities in binary form before announcing them to the network.

Supported programming languages

C++

Java

TypeScript/JavaScript

Python

Requirements

Python >= 3.6

Java generator

openjdk-8-jdk or openjdk-11-jdk

Typescript generator

nvm

nvm install --lts

Python generator

Currently python generator requires python 3.7

Cpp transaction builders generator

No additional requirements.

Installation

Clone the catbuffer-generators repository:

git clone https://github.com/symbol/catbuffer-generators

Clone catbuffer-schemas repository

cd catbuffer-generators git clone --depth 1 --branch v1.0.1 https://github.com/symbol/catbuffer-schemas.git

Install the package requirements:

cd catbuffer-generators python3 -m pip install -r requirements.txt

Usage

Use language-specific generate script inside scripts directory. For example:

scripts/generate_java.sh

Most of these scripts, after producing the code will compile it into an output artifact in the build folder.

NOTE: These scripts require Bash 4 or higher.

Run the linter