openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cn

cat-names

by Sindre Sorhus
3.0.0 (see all)

🐈 Get popular cat names

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

299

GitHub Stars

235

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

cat-names Build Status

Get popular cat names

The name list is just a JSON file and can be used anywhere.

I'm not accepting PRs for additional names.

Install

$ npm install cat-names

Usage

const catNames = require('cat-names');

catNames.all;
//=> ['Abby', 'Angel', …]

catNames.random();
//=> 'Max'

API

.all

Type: string[]

Top 100 cat names in alphabetical order.

.random()

Type: Function

Random cat name.

CLI

$ npm install --global cat-names

$ cat-names --help

  Examples
    $ cat-names
    Max

    $ cat-names --all
    Abby
    Angel
    …

  Options
    --all  Get all names instead of a random name

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial