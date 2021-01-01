Get popular cat names
The name list is just a JSON file and can be used anywhere.
I'm not accepting PRs for additional names.
$ npm install cat-names
const catNames = require('cat-names');
catNames.all;
//=> ['Abby', 'Angel', …]
catNames.random();
//=> 'Max'
Type:
string[]
Top 100 cat names in alphabetical order.
Type:
Function
Random cat name.
$ npm install --global cat-names
$ cat-names --help
Examples
$ cat-names
Max
$ cat-names --all
Abby
Angel
…
Options
--all Get all names instead of a random name
MIT © Sindre Sorhus