Get popular cat names

The name list is just a JSON file and can be used anywhere.

I'm not accepting PRs for additional names.

Install

npm install cat-names

Usage

const catNames = require ( 'cat-names' ); catNames.all; catNames.random();

API

Type: string[]

Top 100 cat names in alphabetical order.

Type: Function

Random cat name.

CLI

$ npm install

$ cat-names Examples $ cat-names Max $ cat-names Abby Angel … Options

Related

dog-names - Get popular dog names

pokemon - Get Pokémon names

superb - Get superb like words

superheroes - Get superhero names

supervillains - Get supervillain names

random-tree-names - Get tree names

yes-no-words - Get yes/no like words

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus