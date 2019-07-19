openbase logo
cat-me

by Cole Sea
1.0.3 (see all)

this project is no longer maintained

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

141

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

cat-me

This package is no longer maintained

Returns some ASCII cats. You know, for spicing up your command line. With cats.

EXAMPLE

var catMe = require('cat-me')

catMe() // => returns a random cat
  /\ ___ /\
 (  o   o  )
  \  >#<  /
  /       \
 /         \       ^
|           |     //
 \         /    //
  ///  ///   --
catMe('nyan') // => returns a nyan cat
  ☆    ☆  ☆
┈┈┈┈ ╭━━━━━━╮  ☆
┈☆ ┈┈┃╳╳╳▕╲▂▂╱▏
┈┈☆ ┈┃╳╳╳▕▏▍▕▍▏
┈┈ ╰━┫╳╳╳▕▏╰┻╯▏
☆ ┈┈┈┃╳╳╳╳╲▂▂╱
   ☆ ╰┳┳━━┳┳╯   ☆

CLI

npm install cat-me -g

C A T   M E
print a cat to your console
                   ;,_            ,
                  _uP~"b          d"u,
                 dP'   "b       ,d"  "o
                d"    , `b     d"'    "b
               l] [    " `l,  d"       lb
               Ol ?     "  "b`"=uoqo,_  "l
             ,dBb "b        "b,    `"~~TObup,_
           ,d" (db.`"         ""     "tbc,_ `~"Yuu,_
         .d" l`T'  '=                      ~     `""Yu,
       ,dO` gP,                           `u,   b,_  "b7
      d?' ,d" l,                           `"b,_ `~b  "1
    ,8i' dl   `l                 ,ggQOV",dbgq,._"  `l  lb
   .df' (O,    "             ,ggQY"~  , @@@@@d"bd~  `b "1
  .df'   `"           -=@QgpOY""     (b  @@@@P db    `Lp"b,
 .d(                  _               "ko "=d_,Q`  ,_  "  "b,
 Ql         .         `"qo,._          "tQo,_`""bo ;tb,    `"b,
(qQ         |L           ~"QQQgggc,_.,dObc,opooO  `"~~";.   __,7,
`qp         t\io,_           `~"TOOggQV""""        _,dg,_ =PIQHib.
 `qp        `Q["tQQQo,_                          ,pl{QOP"'   7AFR`
   `         `tb  '""tQQQg,_             p" "b   `       .;-.`Vl'
              "Yb      `"tQOOo,__    _,edb    ` .__   /`/'|  |b;=;.__
                            `"tQQQOOOOP""        `"\QV;qQObob"`-._`\_~~-._
                                 """"    ._        /   | |oP"\_   ~\ ~\_  ~\
                                         `~"\ic,qggddOOP"|  |  ~\   `\  ~-._
                                           ,qP`"""|"   | `\ `;   `\   `\
                                _        _,p"     |    |   `\`;    |    |
                                 "boo,._dP"       `\_  `\    `\|   `\   ;
                                  `"7tY~'            `\  `\    `|_   |
                                                           `~\  |

Options:
  -c, --cats  get list of cat names
  -h, --help  Show help                                                [boolean]

Examples:
  catMe
  catMe nyan

