Returns some ASCII cats. You know, for spicing up your command line. With cats.
var catMe = require('cat-me')
catMe() // => returns a random cat
/\ ___ /\
( o o )
\ >#< /
/ \
/ \ ^
| | //
\ / //
/// /// --
catMe('nyan') // => returns a nyan cat
☆ ☆ ☆
┈┈┈┈ ╭━━━━━━╮ ☆
┈☆ ┈┈┃╳╳╳▕╲▂▂╱▏
┈┈☆ ┈┃╳╳╳▕▏▍▕▍▏
┈┈ ╰━┫╳╳╳▕▏╰┻╯▏
☆ ┈┈┈┃╳╳╳╳╲▂▂╱
☆ ╰┳┳━━┳┳╯ ☆
npm install cat-me -g
C A T M E
print a cat to your console
;,_ ,
_uP~"b d"u,
dP' "b ,d" "o
d" , `b d"' "b
l] [ " `l, d" lb
Ol ? " "b`"=uoqo,_ "l
,dBb "b "b, `"~~TObup,_
,d" (db.`" "" "tbc,_ `~"Yuu,_
.d" l`T' '= ~ `""Yu,
,dO` gP, `u, b,_ "b7
d?' ,d" l, `"b,_ `~b "1
,8i' dl `l ,ggQOV",dbgq,._" `l lb
.df' (O, " ,ggQY"~ , @@@@@d"bd~ `b "1
.df' `" -=@QgpOY"" (b @@@@P db `Lp"b,
.d( _ "ko "=d_,Q` ,_ " "b,
Ql . `"qo,._ "tQo,_`""bo ;tb, `"b,
(qQ |L ~"QQQgggc,_.,dObc,opooO `"~~";. __,7,
`qp t\io,_ `~"TOOggQV"""" _,dg,_ =PIQHib.
`qp `Q["tQQQo,_ ,pl{QOP"' 7AFR`
` `tb '""tQQQg,_ p" "b ` .;-.`Vl'
"Yb `"tQOOo,__ _,edb ` .__ /`/'| |b;=;.__
`"tQQQOOOOP"" `"\QV;qQObob"`-._`\_~~-._
"""" ._ / | |oP"\_ ~\ ~\_ ~\
`~"\ic,qggddOOP"| | ~\ `\ ~-._
,qP`"""|" | `\ `; `\ `\
_ _,p" | | `\`; | |
"boo,._dP" `\_ `\ `\| `\ ;
`"7tY~' `\ `\ `|_ |
`~\ |
Options:
-c, --cats get list of cat names
-h, --help Show help [boolean]
Examples:
catMe
catMe nyan