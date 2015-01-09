₍˄·͈༝·͈˄₎◞ ̑̑ෆ⃛ (=ↀωↀ=)✧ (^･o･^)ﾉ” cat faces!

This is (extremely) inspired by https://github.com/maxogden/cool-ascii-faces

Feel free to make a PR to add emoticons! Only cats will be accepted.

CLI Usage

npm install cat-ascii-faces -g cat-face [-a]

By default, cat-face prints out a random cat. If you supply -a, cat-face will print all of the emoticons line-by-line.

JS Usage

var cats = require ( 'cat-ascii-faces' ) console .log(cats()) ლ(=ↀωↀ=)ლ cats.cats [ "｡＾･ｪ･＾｡" , "( ͒ ु- •̫̮ – ू ͒)" , "( ^..^)ﾉ" , "( =①ω①=)" , "( =ω=)..nyaa" , "( =ノωヽ=)" , "(´; ω ;｀)" , "(^-人-^)" , "(^･o･^)ﾉ”" , "(^・ω・^ )" , "(^._.^)ﾉ" , "(^人^)" , "(・∀・)" , "(,,◕ ⋏ ◕,,)" , "(.=^・ェ・^=)" , "(｡･ω･｡)" , "((≡^⚲͜^≡))" , "((ΦωΦ))" , "(*^ω^*)" , "(*✧×✧*)" , "(*ΦωΦ*)" , "(⁎˃ᆺ˂)" , "(ٛ⁎꒪̕ॢ ˙̫ ꒪ٛ̕ॢ⁎)" , "₍˄·͈༝·͈˄₎◞ ̑̑ෆ⃛" , "₍˄·͈༝·͈˄₎ฅ˒˒" , "₍˄ุ.͡˳̫.˄ุ₎ฅ˒˒" , "(=｀ω´=)" , "(=｀ェ´=)" , "（=´∇｀=）" , "(=^ ◡ ^=)" , "(=^-ω-^=)" , "(=^･^=)" , "(=^･ω･^)y＝" , "(=^･ω･^=)" , "(=^･ｪ･^=)" , "(=^‥^=)" , "(=･ω･=)" , "(=;ω;=)" , "(=;ェ;=)" , "(=；ェ；=)" , "(=;ェ;=)" , "(=；ェ；=)" , "(=；ｪ；=)" , "(=‘ｘ‘=)" , "(=⌒‿‿⌒=)" , "(=ↀωↀ=)" , "(=ↀωↀ=)✧" , "(=①ω①=)" , "(=ＴェＴ=)" , "(=ｘェｘ=)" , "(=ΦｴΦ=)" , "(ٛ₌டுͩ ˑ̭ டுͩٛ₌)ฅ" , "(≚ᄌ≚)ℒℴѵℯ❤" , "(≚ᄌ≚)ƶƵ" , "(○｀ω´○)" , "(●ↀωↀ●)" , "(●ↀωↀ●)✧" , "(✦థ ｪ థ)" , "(ↀДↀ)" , "(ↀДↀ)⁼³₌₃" , "(ↀДↀ)✧" , "(๑•ω•́ฅ✧" , "(๑ↀᆺↀ๑)☄" , "(๑ↀᆺↀ๑)✧" , "(p`･ω･´) q" , "(p`ω´) q" , "(Φ∇Φ)" , "(ΦεΦ)" , "(ΦωΦ)" , "(ΦёΦ)" , "(ΦзΦ)" , "(ฅ`･ω･´)っ=" , "(ฅ`ω´ฅ)" , "(ฅ’ω’ฅ)" , "(ะ`♔´ะ)" , "(ะ☫ω☫ะ)" , "(ㅇㅅㅇ❀)" , "(ノω<。)" , "(ꀄꀾꀄ)" , "（三ФÅФ三）" , "[ΦωΦ]" , "] ‘͇̂•̩̫’͇̂ ͒)ฅ ﾆｬ❣" , "＼(=^‥^)/’`" , "<(*ΦωΦ*)>" , "<ΦωΦ>" , "|ΦωΦ|" , "|ｪ･`｡)･･･ " , "~(=^‥^)" , "~(=^‥^)_旦~" , "~(=^‥^)/" , "~(=^‥^)ノ" , "~□Pヘ(^･ω･^=)~" , "⊱ฅ•ω•ฅ⊰" , "└(=^‥^=)┐" , "✩⃛( ͒ ु•·̫• ू ͒)" , "❤(´ω｀*)" , "ヽ(^‥^=ゞ)" , "ヾ(*ΦωΦ)ﾉ" , "ヾ(*ФωФ)βyё βyё☆彡" , "ヾ(=｀ω´=)ノ”" , "ヽ(=^･ω･^=)丿" , "ヾ(=ﾟ･ﾟ=)ﾉ" , "0( =^･_･^)=〇" , "٩(ↀДↀ)۶" , "b(=^‥^=)o" , "d(=^･ω･^=)b" , "o(^・x・^)o" , "o(=・ω・=o)" , "V(=^･ω･^=)v" , "ლ(=ↀωↀ=)ლ" , "ლ(●ↀωↀ●)ლ" , "ฅ ̂⋒ิ ˑ̫ ⋒ิ ̂ฅ" , "ฅ( ᵕ ω ᵕ )ฅ" , "ฅ(´-ω-`)ฅ" , "ฅ(´・ω・｀)ฅ" , "ฅ(^ω^ฅ)" , "ฅ(≚ᄌ≚)" , "ฅ(⌯͒• ɪ •⌯͒)ฅ❣" , "ฅ⃛(⌯͒꒪ั ˑ̫ ꒪ั ⌯͒) ﾆｬｯ❣" , "ฅ(●´ω｀●)ฅ" , "ฅ*•ω•*ฅ♡" , "ฅ•ω•ฅ" , "ฅ⊱*•ω•*⊰ฅ" , "ㅇㅅㅇ" , "ミ๏ｖ๏彡" , "ミ◕ฺｖ◕ฺ彡" , "=＾● ⋏ ●＾=" , "ฅ^•ﻌ•^ฅ" , "₍ᵔ·͈༝·͈ᵔ₎" , "ฅ(⌯͒•̩̩̩́ ˑ̫ •̩̩̩̀⌯͒)ฅ" , "₍˄·͈༝·͈˄*₎◞ ̑̑" , "ଲ( ⓛ ω ⓛ *)ଲ" , "=^._.^= ∫" , "ଲ(⁃̗̀̂❍⃓ˑ̫❍⃓⁃̠́̂)ଲ" ] cats.catStream() e.g. cats.catStream().pipe(process.stdout)

Simple examples included in test.js