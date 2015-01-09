openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
caf

cat-ascii-faces

by Melanie Cebula
2.0.0 (see all)

₍˄·͈༝·͈˄₎◞ ̑̑ෆ⃛ (=ↀωↀ=)✧ (^･o･^)ﾉ” cat faces!

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

19

GitHub Stars

234

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

cat-ascii-faces

₍˄·͈༝·͈˄₎◞ ̑̑ෆ⃛ (=ↀωↀ=)✧ (^･o･^)ﾉ” cat faces!

NPM

This is (extremely) inspired by https://github.com/maxogden/cool-ascii-faces

Feel free to make a PR to add emoticons! Only cats will be accepted.

CLI Usage

npm install cat-ascii-faces -g
cat-face [-a]

By default, cat-face prints out a random cat. If you supply -a, cat-face will print all of the emoticons line-by-line.

JS Usage

var cats = require('cat-ascii-faces')

console.log(cats()) // returns a random cat
ლ(=ↀωↀ=)ლ

cats.cats  // all the cats in an array
[
  "｡＾･ｪ･＾｡",
  "( ͒ ु- •̫̮ – ू ͒)",
  "( ^..^)ﾉ",
  "( =①ω①=)",
  "( =ω=)..nyaa",
  "( =ノωヽ=)",
  "(´; ω ;｀)",
  "(^-人-^)",
  "(^･o･^)ﾉ”",
  "(^・ω・^ )",
  "(^._.^)ﾉ",
  "(^人^)",
  "(・∀・)",
  "(,,◕　⋏　◕,,)",
  "(.=^・ェ・^=)",
  "(｡･ω･｡)",
  "((≡^⚲͜^≡))",
  "((ΦωΦ))",
  "(*^ω^*)",
  "(*✧×✧*)",
  "(*ΦωΦ*)",
  "(⁎˃ᆺ˂)",
  "(ٛ⁎꒪̕ॢ ˙̫ ꒪ٛ̕ॢ⁎)",
  "₍˄·͈༝·͈˄₎◞ ̑̑ෆ⃛",
  "₍˄·͈༝·͈˄₎ฅ˒˒",
  "₍˄ุ.͡˳̫.˄ุ₎ฅ˒˒",
  "(=｀ω´=)",
  "(=｀ェ´=)",
  "（=´∇｀=）",
  "(=^ ◡ ^=)",
  "(=^-ω-^=)",
  "(=^･^=)",
  "(=^･ω･^)y＝",
  "(=^･ω･^=)",
  "(=^･ｪ･^=)",
  "(=^‥^=)",
  "(=･ω･=)",
  "(=;ω;=)",
  "(=;ェ;=)",
  "(=；ェ；=)",
  "(=;ェ;=)",
  "(=；ェ；=)",
  "(=；ｪ；=)",
  "(=‘ｘ‘=)",
  "(=⌒‿‿⌒=)",
  "(=ↀωↀ=)",
  "(=ↀωↀ=)✧",
  "(=①ω①=)",
  "(=ＴェＴ=)",
  "(=ｘェｘ=)",
  "(=ΦｴΦ=)",
  "(ٛ₌டுͩ ˑ̭ டுͩٛ₌)ฅ",
  "(≚ᄌ≚)ℒℴѵℯ❤",
  "(≚ᄌ≚)ƶƵ",
  "(○｀ω´○)",
  "(●ↀωↀ●)",
  "(●ↀωↀ●)✧",
  "(✦థ ｪ థ)",
  "(ↀДↀ)",
  "(ↀДↀ)⁼³₌₃",
  "(ↀДↀ)✧",
  "(๑•ω•́ฅ✧",
  "(๑ↀᆺↀ๑)☄",
  "(๑ↀᆺↀ๑)✧",
  "(p`･ω･´) q",
  "(p`ω´) q",
  "(Φ∇Φ)",
  "(ΦεΦ)",
  "(ΦωΦ)",
  "(ΦёΦ)",
  "(ΦзΦ)",
  "(ฅ`･ω･´)っ=",
  "(ฅ`ω´ฅ)",
  "(ฅ’ω’ฅ)",
  "(ะ`♔´ะ)",
  "(ะ☫ω☫ะ)",
  "(ㅇㅅㅇ❀)",
  "(ノω<。)",
  "(ꀄꀾꀄ)",
  "（三ФÅФ三）",
  "[ΦωΦ]",
  "] ‘͇̂•̩̫’͇̂ ͒)ฅ ﾆｬ❣",
  "＼(=^‥^)/’`",
  "<(*ΦωΦ*)>",
  "<ΦωΦ>",
  "|ΦωΦ|",
  "|ｪ･`｡)･･･　　",
  "~(=^‥^)",
  "~(=^‥^)_旦~",
  "~(=^‥^)/",
  "~(=^‥^)ノ",
  "~□Pヘ(^･ω･^=)~",
  "⊱ฅ•ω•ฅ⊰",
  "└(=^‥^=)┐",
  "✩⃛( ͒ ु•·̫• ू ͒)",
  "❤(´ω｀*)",
  "ヽ(^‥^=ゞ)",
  "ヾ(*ΦωΦ)ﾉ",
  "ヾ(*ФωФ)βyё βyё☆彡",
  "ヾ(=｀ω´=)ノ”",
  "ヽ(=^･ω･^=)丿",
  "ヾ(=ﾟ･ﾟ=)ﾉ",
  "0( =^･_･^)=〇",
  "٩(ↀДↀ)۶",
  "b(=^‥^=)o",
  "d(=^･ω･^=)b",
  "o(^・x・^)o",
  "o(=・ω・=o)",
  "V(=^･ω･^=)v",
  "ლ(=ↀωↀ=)ლ",
  "ლ(●ↀωↀ●)ლ",
  "ฅ ̂⋒ิ ˑ̫ ⋒ิ ̂ฅ",
  "ฅ( ᵕ ω ᵕ )ฅ",
  "ฅ(´-ω-`)ฅ",
  "ฅ(´・ω・｀)ฅ",
  "ฅ(^ω^ฅ)",
  "ฅ(≚ᄌ≚)",
  "ฅ(⌯͒• ɪ •⌯͒)ฅ❣",
  "ฅ⃛(⌯͒꒪ั ˑ̫ ꒪ั ⌯͒) ﾆｬｯ❣",
  "ฅ(●´ω｀●)ฅ",
  "ฅ*•ω•*ฅ♡",
  "ฅ•ω•ฅ",
  "ฅ⊱*•ω•*⊰ฅ",
  "ㅇㅅㅇ",
  "ミ๏ｖ๏彡",
  "ミ◕ฺｖ◕ฺ彡",
  "=＾● ⋏ ●＾=",
  "ฅ^•ﻌ•^ฅ",
  "₍ᵔ·͈༝·͈ᵔ₎",
  "ฅ(⌯͒•̩̩̩́ ˑ̫ •̩̩̩̀⌯͒)ฅ",
  "₍˄·͈༝·͈˄*₎◞ ̑̑",
  "ଲ( ⓛ ω ⓛ *)ଲ",
  "=^._.^= ∫",
  "ଲ(⁃̗̀̂❍⃓ˑ̫❍⃓⁃̠́̂)ଲ"
]

cats.catStream() // a readable stream of all cats
e.g. cats.catStream().pipe(process.stdout)

Simple examples included in test.js

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial