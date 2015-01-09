₍˄·͈༝·͈˄₎◞ ̑̑ෆ⃛ (=ↀωↀ=)✧ (^･o･^)ﾉ” cat faces!
This is (extremely) inspired by https://github.com/maxogden/cool-ascii-faces
Feel free to make a PR to add emoticons! Only cats will be accepted.
npm install cat-ascii-faces -g
cat-face [-a]
By default, cat-face prints out a random cat. If you supply -a, cat-face will print all of the emoticons line-by-line.
var cats = require('cat-ascii-faces')
console.log(cats()) // returns a random cat
ლ(=ↀωↀ=)ლ
cats.cats // all the cats in an array
[
"｡＾･ｪ･＾｡",
"( ͒ ु- •̫̮ – ू ͒)",
"( ^..^)ﾉ",
"( =①ω①=)",
"( =ω=)..nyaa",
"( =ノωヽ=)",
"(´; ω ;｀)",
"(^-人-^)",
"(^･o･^)ﾉ”",
"(^・ω・^ )",
"(^._.^)ﾉ",
"(^人^)",
"(・∀・)",
"(,,◕ ⋏ ◕,,)",
"(.=^・ェ・^=)",
"(｡･ω･｡)",
"((≡^⚲͜^≡))",
"((ΦωΦ))",
"(*^ω^*)",
"(*✧×✧*)",
"(*ΦωΦ*)",
"(⁎˃ᆺ˂)",
"(ٛ⁎꒪̕ॢ ˙̫ ꒪ٛ̕ॢ⁎)",
"₍˄·͈༝·͈˄₎◞ ̑̑ෆ⃛",
"₍˄·͈༝·͈˄₎ฅ˒˒",
"₍˄ุ.͡˳̫.˄ุ₎ฅ˒˒",
"(=｀ω´=)",
"(=｀ェ´=)",
"（=´∇｀=）",
"(=^ ◡ ^=)",
"(=^-ω-^=)",
"(=^･^=)",
"(=^･ω･^)y＝",
"(=^･ω･^=)",
"(=^･ｪ･^=)",
"(=^‥^=)",
"(=･ω･=)",
"(=;ω;=)",
"(=;ェ;=)",
"(=；ェ；=)",
"(=;ェ;=)",
"(=；ェ；=)",
"(=；ｪ；=)",
"(=‘ｘ‘=)",
"(=⌒‿‿⌒=)",
"(=ↀωↀ=)",
"(=ↀωↀ=)✧",
"(=①ω①=)",
"(=ＴェＴ=)",
"(=ｘェｘ=)",
"(=ΦｴΦ=)",
"(ٛ₌டுͩ ˑ̭ டுͩٛ₌)ฅ",
"(≚ᄌ≚)ℒℴѵℯ❤",
"(≚ᄌ≚)ƶƵ",
"(○｀ω´○)",
"(●ↀωↀ●)",
"(●ↀωↀ●)✧",
"(✦థ ｪ థ)",
"(ↀДↀ)",
"(ↀДↀ)⁼³₌₃",
"(ↀДↀ)✧",
"(๑•ω•́ฅ✧",
"(๑ↀᆺↀ๑)☄",
"(๑ↀᆺↀ๑)✧",
"(p`･ω･´) q",
"(p`ω´) q",
"(Φ∇Φ)",
"(ΦεΦ)",
"(ΦωΦ)",
"(ΦёΦ)",
"(ΦзΦ)",
"(ฅ`･ω･´)っ=",
"(ฅ`ω´ฅ)",
"(ฅ’ω’ฅ)",
"(ะ`♔´ะ)",
"(ะ☫ω☫ะ)",
"(ㅇㅅㅇ❀)",
"(ノω<。)",
"(ꀄꀾꀄ)",
"（三ФÅФ三）",
"[ΦωΦ]",
"] ‘͇̂•̩̫’͇̂ ͒)ฅ ﾆｬ❣",
"＼(=^‥^)/’`",
"<(*ΦωΦ*)>",
"<ΦωΦ>",
"|ΦωΦ|",
"|ｪ･`｡)･･･ ",
"~(=^‥^)",
"~(=^‥^)_旦~",
"~(=^‥^)/",
"~(=^‥^)ノ",
"~□Pヘ(^･ω･^=)~",
"⊱ฅ•ω•ฅ⊰",
"└(=^‥^=)┐",
"✩⃛( ͒ ु•·̫• ू ͒)",
"❤(´ω｀*)",
"ヽ(^‥^=ゞ)",
"ヾ(*ΦωΦ)ﾉ",
"ヾ(*ФωФ)βyё βyё☆彡",
"ヾ(=｀ω´=)ノ”",
"ヽ(=^･ω･^=)丿",
"ヾ(=ﾟ･ﾟ=)ﾉ",
"0( =^･_･^)=〇",
"٩(ↀДↀ)۶",
"b(=^‥^=)o",
"d(=^･ω･^=)b",
"o(^・x・^)o",
"o(=・ω・=o)",
"V(=^･ω･^=)v",
"ლ(=ↀωↀ=)ლ",
"ლ(●ↀωↀ●)ლ",
"ฅ ̂⋒ิ ˑ̫ ⋒ิ ̂ฅ",
"ฅ( ᵕ ω ᵕ )ฅ",
"ฅ(´-ω-`)ฅ",
"ฅ(´・ω・｀)ฅ",
"ฅ(^ω^ฅ)",
"ฅ(≚ᄌ≚)",
"ฅ(⌯͒• ɪ •⌯͒)ฅ❣",
"ฅ⃛(⌯͒꒪ั ˑ̫ ꒪ั ⌯͒) ﾆｬｯ❣",
"ฅ(●´ω｀●)ฅ",
"ฅ*•ω•*ฅ♡",
"ฅ•ω•ฅ",
"ฅ⊱*•ω•*⊰ฅ",
"ㅇㅅㅇ",
"ミ๏ｖ๏彡",
"ミ◕ฺｖ◕ฺ彡",
"=＾● ⋏ ●＾=",
"ฅ^•ﻌ•^ฅ",
"₍ᵔ·͈༝·͈ᵔ₎",
"ฅ(⌯͒•̩̩̩́ ˑ̫ •̩̩̩̀⌯͒)ฅ",
"₍˄·͈༝·͈˄*₎◞ ̑̑",
"ଲ( ⓛ ω ⓛ *)ଲ",
"=^._.^= ∫",
"ଲ(⁃̗̀̂❍⃓ˑ̫❍⃓⁃̠́̂)ଲ"
]
cats.catStream() // a readable stream of all cats
e.g. cats.catStream().pipe(process.stdout)
Simple examples included in test.js