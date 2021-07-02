https://github.com/boo1ean/casual/issues/109
npm install casual
var casual = require('casual');
// Generate random sentence
// You don't need function call operator here
// because most of generators use properties mechanism
var sentence = casual.sentence;
// Generate random city name
var city = casual.city;
// Define custom generator
casual.define('point', function() {
return {
x: Math.random(),
y: Math.random()
};
});
// Generate random point
var point = casual.point;
// And so on..
Casual uses javascript properties for common generators so you don't need to use function call operator
// Address
casual.country // 'United Kingdom'
casual.city // 'New Ortiz chester'
casual.zip(digits = {5, 9}) // '26995-7979' (if no digits specified then random selection between ZIP and ZIP+4)
casual.street // 'Jadyn Islands'
casual.address // '6390 Tremblay Pines Suite 784'
casual.address1 // '8417 Veda Circles'
casual.address2 // 'Suite 648'
casual.state // 'Michigan'
casual.state_abbr // 'CO'
casual.latitude // 90.0610
casual.longitude // 180.0778
casual.building_number // 2413
// Text
casual.sentence // 'Laborum eius porro consequatur.'
casual.sentences(n = 3) // 'Dolorum fuga nobis sit natus consequatur. Laboriosam sapiente. Natus quos ut.'
casual.title // 'Systematic nobis'
casual.text // 'Nemo tempore natus non accusamus eos placeat nesciunt. et fugit ut odio nisi dolore non ... (long text)'
casual.description // 'Vel et rerum nostrum quia. Dolorum fuga nobis sit natus consequatur.'
casual.short_description // 'Qui iste similique iusto.'
casual.string // 'saepe quia molestias voluptates et'
casual.word // 'voluptatem'
casual.words(n = 7) // 'sed quis ut beatae id adipisci aut'
casual.array_of_words(n = 7) // [ 'voluptas', 'atque', 'vitae', 'vel', 'dolor', 'saepe', 'ut' ]
casual.letter // 'k'
// Internet
casual.ip // '21.44.122.149'
casual.domain // 'darrion.us'
casual.url // 'http://www.Germaine.net/'
casual.email // 'Josue.Hessel@claire.us'
casual.user_agent // 'Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 6.1; WOW64; rv:34.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/34.0'
// Person
casual.name // 'Alberto'
casual.username // 'Darryl'
casual.first_name // 'Derek'
casual.last_name // 'Considine'
casual.full_name // 'Kadin Torphy'
casual.password // '(205)580-1350Schumm'
casual.name_prefix // 'Miss'
casual.name_suffix // 'Jr.'
casual.company_name // 'Cole, Wuckert and Strosin'
casual.company_suffix // 'Inc'
casual.catch_phrase // 'Synchronised optimal concept'
casual.phone // '982-790-2592'
// Numbers
casual.random // 0.7171590146608651 (core generator)
casual.integer(from = -1000, to = 1000) // 632
casual.double(from = -1000, to = 1000) // -234.12987444
casual.array_of_digits(n = 7) // [ 4, 8, 3, 1, 7, 6, 6 ]
casual.array_of_integers(n = 7) // [ -105, -7, -532, -596, -430, -957, -234 ]
casual.array_of_doubles(n = 7) // [ -866.3755785673857, -166.62194719538093, ...]
casual.coin_flip // true
// Date
casual.unix_time // 659897901
casual.moment // moment.js object see http://momentjs.com/docs/
casual.date(format = 'YYYY-MM-DD') // '2001-07-06' (see available formatters http://momentjs.com/docs/#/parsing/string-format/)
casual.time(format = 'HH:mm:ss') // '03:08:02' (see available formatters http://momentjs.com/docs/#/parsing/string-format/)
casual.century // 'IV'
casual.am_pm // 'am'
casual.day_of_year // 323
casual.day_of_month // 9
casual.day_of_week // 4
casual.month_number // 9
casual.month_name // 'March'
casual.year // 1990
casual.timezone // 'America/Miquelon'
// Payments
casual.card_type // 'American Express'
casual.card_number(vendor) // '4716506247152101' (if no vendor specified then random)
casual.card_exp // '03/04'
casual.card_data // { type: 'MasterCard', number: '5307558778577046', exp: '04/88', holder_name: 'Jaron Gibson' }
// Misc
casual.country_code // 'ES'
casual.language_code // 'ru'
casual.locale // 'hi_IN'
casual.currency // { symbol: 'R', name: 'South African Rand', symbol_native: 'R', decimal_digits: 2, rounding: 0, code: 'ZAR', name_plural: 'South African rand' }
casual.currency_code // 'TRY'
casual.currency_symbol // 'TL'
casual.currency_name // Turkish Lira
casual.mime_type // 'audio/mpeg'
casual.file_extension // 'rtf'
casual.boolean // true
casual.uuid // '2f4dc6ba-bd25-4e66-b369-43a13e0cf150'
// Colors
casual.color_name // 'DarkOliveGreen'
casual.safe_color_name // 'maroon'
casual.rgb_hex // '#2e4e1f'
casual.rgb_array // [ 194, 193, 166 ]
casual.define('user', function() {
return {
email: casual.email,
firstname: casual.first_name,
lastname: casual.last_name,
password: casual.password
};
});
// Generate object with randomly generated fields
var user = casual.user;
If you want to pass some params to your generator:
casual.define('profile', function(type) {
return {
title: casual.title,
description: casual.description,
type: type || 'private'
};
});
// Generate object with random data
var profile = casual.profile('public');
NOTE: if getter function has non-empty arguments list then generator should be called as function
casual.profile('public'),
otherwise it should be accessed as property
casual.profile.
You can get localized version of casual generator:
var casual = require('casual').ru_RU;
casual.street; // 'Бухарестская'
Default locale is
en_US.
See src/providers/{{locale}} for more details about available locales and locale specific generators.
If you don't find necessary locale, please create an issue or just add it :)
Get random array element
var item = casual.random_element(['ball', 'clock', 'table']);
Extract random object value
var val = casual.random_value({ a: 1, b: 3, c: 42 });
// val will be equal 1 or 3 or 42
Extract random object key
var val = casual.random_key({ a: 1, b: 3, c: 42 });
// val will be equal 'a' or 'b' or 'c'
Replace placeholders with generators results
casual.populate('{{email}} {{first_name}}');
// 'Dallin.Konopelski@yahoo.com Lyla'
Pick random element from given array and populate it
var formats = ['{{first_name}}', '{{last_name}} {{city}}'];
casual.populate_one_of(formats);
// Same as
casual.populate(casual.random_element(formats));
Replace all
# in string with digits
var format = '(##)-00-###-##';
casual.numerify(format); // '(10)-00-843-32'
Register generators provider
var words = ['flexible', 'great', 'ok', 'good'];
var doge_provider = {
such: function() {
return 'such ' + casual.random_element(words);
},
doge_phrase: function() {
return 'wow ' + casual.such();
}
};
casual.register_provider(doge_provider);
casual.such; // 'such good'
casual.doge_phrase; // 'wow such flexible'
If you want to use a specific seed in order to get a repeatable random sequence:
casual.seed(123);
It uses Mersenne Twister pseudorandom number generator in core.
If you want to pass generator as a callback somewhere or just hate properties you always can access generator function at
casual._{generator}
// Generate value using function
var title = casual._title();
// Same as
var title = casual.title;
// Pass generator as callback
var array_of = function(times, generator) {
var result = [];
for (var i = 0; i < times; ++i) {
result.push(generator());
}
return result;
};
// Will generate array of five random timestamps
var array_of_timestamps = array_of(5, casual._unix_time);
Or you can get functional version of casual generator:
var casual = require('casual').functions();
// Generate title
casual.title();
// Generate timestamp
casual.unix_time();
There is a simple cli util which could be used to view/debug providers output:
# Will render table with columns [generator_name, result] for all providers
node utils/show.js
# Will render table with columns [generator_name, result] only for person provider
node utils/show.js person
Currently you can't use casual with browserify. Please check out this browserify-friendly fork Klowner/casual-browserify
Heavily inspired by https://github.com/fzaninotto/Faker
