Fake data generator

Installation

npm install casual

Usage

var casual = require ( 'casual' ); var sentence = casual.sentence; var city = casual.city; casual.define( 'point' , function ( ) { return { x : Math .random(), y : Math .random() }; }); var point = casual.point;

Casual uses javascript properties for common generators so you don't need to use function call operator

Embedded generators

casual.country casual.city casual.zip(digits = { 5 , 9 }) casual.street casual.address casual.address1 casual.address2 casual.state casual.state_abbr casual.latitude casual.longitude casual.building_number casual.sentence casual.sentences(n = 3 ) casual.title casual.text casual.description casual.short_description casual.string casual.word casual.words(n = 7 ) casual.array_of_words(n = 7 ) casual.letter casual.ip casual.domain casual.url casual.email casual.user_agent casual.name casual.username casual.first_name casual.last_name casual.full_name casual.password casual.name_prefix casual.name_suffix casual.company_name casual.company_suffix casual.catch_phrase casual.phone casual.random casual.integer( from = -1000 , to = 1000 ) casual.double( from = -1000 , to = 1000 ) casual.array_of_digits(n = 7 ) casual.array_of_integers(n = 7 ) casual.array_of_doubles(n = 7 ) casual.coin_flip casual.unix_time casual.moment casual.date(format = 'YYYY-MM-DD' ) casual.time(format = 'HH:mm:ss' ) casual.century casual.am_pm casual.day_of_year casual.day_of_month casual.day_of_week casual.month_number casual.month_name casual.year casual.timezone casual.card_type casual.card_number(vendor) casual.card_exp casual.card_data casual.country_code casual.language_code casual.locale casual.currency casual.currency_code casual.currency_symbol casual.currency_name casual.mime_type casual.file_extension casual.boolean casual.uuid casual.color_name casual.safe_color_name casual.rgb_hex casual.rgb_array

Define custom generators

casual.define( 'user' , function ( ) { return { email : casual.email, firstname : casual.first_name, lastname : casual.last_name, password : casual.password }; }); var user = casual.user;

If you want to pass some params to your generator:

casual.define( 'profile' , function ( type ) { return { title : casual.title, description : casual.description, type : type || 'private' }; }); var profile = casual.profile( 'public' );

NOTE: if getter function has non-empty arguments list then generator should be called as function casual.profile('public') , otherwise it should be accessed as property casual.profile .

Localization

You can get localized version of casual generator:

var casual = require ( 'casual' ).ru_RU; casual.street;

Default locale is en_US .

See src/providers/{{locale}} for more details about available locales and locale specific generators.

If you don't find necessary locale, please create an issue or just add it :)

Helpers

Get random array element

var item = casual.random_element([ 'ball' , 'clock' , 'table' ]);

Extract random object value

var val = casual.random_value({ a : 1 , b : 3 , c : 42 });

Extract random object key

var val = casual.random_key({ a : 1 , b : 3 , c : 42 });

populate

Replace placeholders with generators results

casual.populate( '{{email}} {{first_name}}' );

Pick random element from given array and populate it

var formats = [ '{{first_name}}' , '{{last_name}} {{city}}' ]; casual.populate_one_of(formats); casual.populate(casual.random_element(formats));

numerify

Replace all # in string with digits

var format = '(##)-00-###-##' ; casual.numerify(format);

define

See custom generators

Register generators provider

var words = [ 'flexible' , 'great' , 'ok' , 'good' ]; var doge_provider = { such : function ( ) { return 'such ' + casual.random_element(words); }, doge_phrase : function ( ) { return 'wow ' + casual.such(); } }; casual.register_provider(doge_provider); casual.such; casual.doge_phrase;

Seeding

If you want to use a specific seed in order to get a repeatable random sequence:

casual.seed( 123 );

It uses Mersenne Twister pseudorandom number generator in core.

Generators functions

If you want to pass generator as a callback somewhere or just hate properties you always can access generator function at casual._{generator}

var title = casual._title(); var title = casual.title; var array_of = function ( times, generator ) { var result = []; for ( var i = 0 ; i < times; ++i) { result.push(generator()); } return result; }; var array_of_timestamps = array_of( 5 , casual._unix_time);

Or you can get functional version of casual generator:

var casual = require ( 'casual' ).functions(); casual.title(); casual.unix_time();

View providers output cli

There is a simple cli util which could be used to view/debug providers output:

# Will render table with columns [generator_name, result] for all providers node utils/ show .js # Will render table with columns [generator_name, result] only for person provider node utils/ show .js person

Browserify support

Currently you can't use casual with browserify. Please check out this browserify-friendly fork Klowner/casual-browserify

License

Heavily inspired by https://github.com/fzaninotto/Faker

