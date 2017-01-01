A Chromecast client based on the new (CASTV2) protocol

This module implements a Chromecast client over the new (CASTV2) protocol. A sender app for the DefaultMediaReceiver application is provided, as well as an Application base class and implementations of the basic protocols (see the controllers directory) that should make implementing custom senders a breeze.

This implementation tries to stay close and true to the protocol. For details about protocol internals please see https://github.com/thibauts/node-castv2.

For advanced use, like using subtitles with the DefaultMediaReceiver check the wiki.

Installation

$ npm install castv2-client

On windows, to avoid native modules dependencies, use

$ npm install castv2-client --no-optional

Examples

###Launching a stream on the device

var Client = require ( 'castv2-client' ).Client; var DefaultMediaReceiver = require ( 'castv2-client' ).DefaultMediaReceiver; var mdns = require ( 'mdns' ); var browser = mdns.createBrowser(mdns.tcp( 'googlecast' )); browser.on( 'serviceUp' , function ( service ) { console .log( 'found device "%s" at %s:%d' , service.name, service.addresses[ 0 ], service.port); ondeviceup(service.addresses[ 0 ]); browser.stop(); }); browser.start(); function ondeviceup ( host ) { var client = new Client(); client.connect(host, function ( ) { console .log( 'connected, launching app ...' ); client.launch(DefaultMediaReceiver, function ( err, player ) { var media = { contentId : 'http://commondatastorage.googleapis.com/gtv-videos-bucket/big_buck_bunny_1080p.mp4' , contentType : 'video/mp4' , streamType : 'BUFFERED' , metadata : { type : 0 , metadataType : 0 , title : "Big Buck Bunny" , images : [ { url : 'http://commondatastorage.googleapis.com/gtv-videos-bucket/sample/images/BigBuckBunny.jpg' } ] } }; player.on( 'status' , function ( status ) { console .log( 'status broadcast playerState=%s' , status.playerState); }); console .log( 'app "%s" launched, loading media %s ...' , player.session.displayName, media.contentId); player.load(media, { autoplay : true }, function ( err, status ) { console .log( 'media loaded playerState=%s' , status.playerState); setTimeout( function ( ) { player.seek( 2 * 60 , function ( err, status ) { }); }, 15000 ); }); }); }); client.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .log( 'Error: %s' , err.message); client.close(); }); }

###Other examples

Check the examples directory.

