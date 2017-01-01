This module implements a Chromecast client over the new (CASTV2) protocol. A sender app for the
DefaultMediaReceiver application is provided, as well as an
Application base class and implementations of the basic protocols (see the
controllers directory) that should make implementing custom senders a breeze.
This implementation tries to stay close and true to the protocol. For details about protocol internals please see https://github.com/thibauts/node-castv2.
For advanced use, like using subtitles with the DefaultMediaReceiver check the wiki.
$ npm install castv2-client
On windows, to avoid native modules dependencies, use
$ npm install castv2-client --no-optional
###Launching a stream on the device
var Client = require('castv2-client').Client;
var DefaultMediaReceiver = require('castv2-client').DefaultMediaReceiver;
var mdns = require('mdns');
var browser = mdns.createBrowser(mdns.tcp('googlecast'));
browser.on('serviceUp', function(service) {
console.log('found device "%s" at %s:%d', service.name, service.addresses[0], service.port);
ondeviceup(service.addresses[0]);
browser.stop();
});
browser.start();
function ondeviceup(host) {
var client = new Client();
client.connect(host, function() {
console.log('connected, launching app ...');
client.launch(DefaultMediaReceiver, function(err, player) {
var media = {
// Here you can plug an URL to any mp4, webm, mp3 or jpg file with the proper contentType.
contentId: 'http://commondatastorage.googleapis.com/gtv-videos-bucket/big_buck_bunny_1080p.mp4',
contentType: 'video/mp4',
streamType: 'BUFFERED', // or LIVE
// Title and cover displayed while buffering
metadata: {
type: 0,
metadataType: 0,
title: "Big Buck Bunny",
images: [
{ url: 'http://commondatastorage.googleapis.com/gtv-videos-bucket/sample/images/BigBuckBunny.jpg' }
]
}
};
player.on('status', function(status) {
console.log('status broadcast playerState=%s', status.playerState);
});
console.log('app "%s" launched, loading media %s ...', player.session.displayName, media.contentId);
player.load(media, { autoplay: true }, function(err, status) {
console.log('media loaded playerState=%s', status.playerState);
// Seek to 2 minutes after 15 seconds playing.
setTimeout(function() {
player.seek(2*60, function(err, status) {
//
});
}, 15000);
});
});
});
client.on('error', function(err) {
console.log('Error: %s', err.message);
client.close();
});
}
###Other examples
Check the examples directory.