castnow

Castnow is a command-line utility that can be used to play back media files on your Chromecast device. It supports playback of local video files, videos on the web and torrents. You can also re-attach a running playback session (this sentence should belong somewhere else).

Interested in being a castnow maintainer?

I currently don't have that much time to maintain this project and have also lost some interest (to be honest). Main reason is that we have had a new TV for a few months that supports casting directly to it using DLNA (you may wanna checkout dlnacast). Feel free to contact me ( simon@sope.io ) if you want to be added as a maintainer to castnow.

Install

sudo npm install castnow -g

Usage

castnow ./myvideo .mp4 castnow ./mydirectory/ castnow video1 .mp4 video2 .mp4 video3 .mp4 castnow http: castnow <url-to-torrent-file OR magnet> castnow <url-to-torrent-file OR magnet> --subtitles </local/path/to/subtitles.srt> castnow ./myvideo .avi --tomp4 castnow ./myvideo .mkv --tomp4 --ffmpeg-vcodec copy castnow ./song .mp3 --volume-step "0.01" castnow

Options

--tomp4 Transcode a video file to mp4 during playback. This option requires ffmpeg to be installed on your computer. The play / pause controls are currently not supported in transcode mode.

--device "my chromecast" If you have more than one Chromecast on your network, use the --device option to specify the device on which you want to start casting. Otherwise, castnow will just use the first device it finds in the network.

--address 192.168.1.4 The IP address or hostname of your chromecast. This will skip the MDNS scan.

--subtitles <path/URL> This can be a path or URL to a vtt or srt file that contains subtitles.

--subtitle-scale 1.5 Scaling factor for the size of the subtitle font. Default is 1.0.

--subtitle-color #FFFFFFFF Foreground RGBA color of the subtitle font.

--myip 192.168.1.8 Your main IP address (useful if you have multiple network adapters)

--quiet Hide the player timeline.

--peerflix-<option> <argument> Pass options to peerflix.

--ffmpeg-<option> <argument> Pass options to ffmpeg.

--type <type> Explicity set the mime-type of the first item in the playlist (e.g. 'video/mp4').

--seek <hh:mm:ss> Seek to the specified time on start using the format hh:mm:ss or mm:ss.

--bypass-srt-encoding Disable automatic UTF-8 encoding of SRT subtitles.

--loop Play the list of files over and over in a loop, forever.

--shuffle Play the list of files in random order.

--recursive List all files in directories recursively.

--volume-step Step at which the volume changes. Helpful for speakers that are softer or louder than normal. Value ranges from 0 to 1. Default is 0.05.

--command <key1>,<key2>,... Execute key command(s) (where each <key> is one of the keys listed under player controls, below).

--exit Exit when playback begins or --command <key> completes.

--help Display help message.

Optionally, options can be preset by storing them in a file named .castnowrc in the current user's home directory. For example:

--myip = 192.168 . 1.8 --volume-step = 0.01

Player Controls

space m t up down left right n s q

YouTube Support

We had to drop direct YouTube support for now since google changed the chromecast YouTube API. However, there is a nice workaround in combination with the tool youtube-dl:

youtube-dl -o - https://youtu.be/BaW_jenozKc | castnow --quiet -

Thanks to trulex for pointing that out.

Castnow can also be used in cron jobs or via window-manager bindings; for example:

// Play/pause. castnow -- command space -- exit // Louder. castnow -- command up -- exit

Usage via screen command

To avoid starting a new castnow command every time (which takes long time) you should use background sessions.

screen -d -m -S cast_session castnow /path/to/mp3/ screen -S cast_session -X stuff ' ' screen -S cast_session -X stuff 'm' screen -S cast_session -X stuff 't' screen -S cast_session -X stuff $ '\e[A' screen -S cast_session -X stuff $ '\e[B' screen -S cast_session -X stuff $ '\e[D' screen -S cast_session -X stuff $ '\e[C' screen -S cast_session -X stuff 'n' screen -S cast_session -X stuff 's' screen -S cast_session -X stuff 'q' screen -S cast_session -X quit

reporting bugs/issues

Please include the debug output in your issues. You can enable the debug messages by setting the DEBUG environment variable before running the castnow command like this: DEBUG=castnow* castnow ./myvideo.mp4 . Some problems have already been addressed in our wiki https://github.com/xat/castnow/wiki.

contributors

License

Copyright (c) 2015 Simon Kusterer

Licensed under the MIT license.