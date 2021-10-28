⚠️ Looking for a new maintainer: Let me know if you are prior contributor or maintainer who is interested in taking over.
Migrates the schema of Cassandra based on the definition contained within CQL files matching the specified naming convention in the specified directory.
npm install --save cassandra-migration
By default the script will look for a file named migrate.json
Run the script
cassandra-migration migrate.json
The configuration file contains general options at the top level and the cassandra connection configuration.
cassandra section should comply with the the configuration supported by the cassandra-driver module.
All other sections provide directives to the tool itself.
The keyspace is required, and must be created outside of the migrations.
schema_version table will be created within this keyspace.
Example config:
{
"migrationsDir": "cassandra/schema/migrations",
"quiet": false,
"cassandra": {
"contactPoints": [ "cass0", "cass1" ],
"datacenterName": "datacenter1",
"useSingleNode": false,
"keyspace": "data",
"protocolOptions": {
"port": 9042
},
"socketOptions": {
"connectTimeout": 15000
}
},
"auth": {
"username": "foo",
"password": "bar"
}
}
auth section of the config is optional.
datacenterName is optional but needed when
useSingleNode is set to true. If it is configured, the Cassandra client will use WhiteListPolicy and tries to connect only via the first node of
contactPoints that you configured. This follows the recommendations of DataStax to only migrate one node at a time and let the cluster replicate the schema updates itself. Otherwise, there is a chance that the cluster breaks.
The migration files should all be reside at the root level of the directory
specified by
migrationDir in the config file. Each configuration file should
follow the format
<VERSION>__<TITLE>.cql
Each query statement within the file should be separated by three hyphens:
---
Example:
CREATE TABLE my_keyspace.my_first_table (
id int PRIMARY KEY,
name text,
record_timestamp timestamp
);
---
CREATE TABLE my_keyspace.my_second_table (
id int PRIMARY KEY,
description text,
record_timestamp timestamp
);
