CasperJS

Important note: the master branch hosts the development version of CasperJS, which is now pretty stable and should be the right version to use if you ask me. Users interested in a pretty stable, recent version working with PhantomJS 2.0 and newer should choose the packaged 1.1.0 and following releases. The 1.0 branch is now obsolete. Please note that it is only recommended if you need to keep old production tests running that could do with the now unmaintained PhantomJS 1.9

1.0 tests unfortunately have to be run manually using the casperjs selftest command Note that all versions up to and including 1.1-beta3 do not support PhantomJS 2.0 and newer.

The complete documentation for the current releases is hosted on docs.casperjs.org.

CasperJS is a navigation scripting & testing utility for PhantomJS and SlimerJS (still experimental). It eases the process of defining a full navigation scenario and provides useful high-level functions, methods & syntactic sugar for doing common tasks such as:

Browse the sample examples repository. Don't hesitate to pull request for any cool example of yours as well!

Read the full documentation on casperjs documentation website.

Show me some code!

First install CasperJS, we'll use 1.1 beta here.

Sample test to see if some dropdown can be opened:

casper.test.begin( 'a twitter bootstrap dropdown can be opened' , 2 , function ( test ) { casper.start( 'http://getbootstrap.com/2.3.2/javascript.html#dropdowns' , function ( ) { test.assertExists( '#navbar-example' ); this .click( '#dropdowns .nav-pills .dropdown:last-of-type a.dropdown-toggle' ); this .waitUntilVisible( '#dropdowns .nav-pills .open' , function ( ) { test.pass( 'Dropdown is open' ); }); }).run( function ( ) { test.done(); }); });

Run the script:

Support

Help request. If you're stuck using CasperJS and don't understand how to achieve something, please ask on the mailing-list first. If the discussion reveals that you have found a real issue that might need a change within CasperJS, file an issue.

Filing issues. It takes a lot of time to review, validate, and de-duplicate filed issues. This time could be spent better on actually improving on CasperJS. Filing an issue might be a helpful contribution, but we expect you to read our CONTRIBUTING.md guidelines first.

Professional Support. Need help with getting CasperJS up and running? Got a time-consuming problem you want to get solved quickly?

Try to find someone to address your specific problem and post a reward at bountysource.

If you need to have a known issue resolved and don't have the time or skills to do it on your own, you could post a reward for any open issue directly.

Contributing

Contributing code

Please read the CONTRIBUTING.md file contents.

Contributing documentation

CasperJS's documentation is written using the Markdown format, and hosted on Github thanks to the Github Pages Feature.

To view the source files on github, head to the gh-pages branch, and check the documentation's README for further instructions.

Team

Nicolas Perriault (@n1k0)

Nick Currier (@hexid)

Laurent Jouanneau (@laurentj)

Mickaël Andrieu (@mickaelandrieu)

Matt DuVall (@mduvall)

Ryan Null (@BIGjuevos)

License

MIT