Casper

The default theme for Ghost. This is the latest development version of Casper! If you're just looking to download the latest release, head over to the releases page.

First time using a Ghost theme?

Ghost uses a simple templating language called Handlebars for its themes.

This theme has lots of code comments to help explain what's going on just by reading the code. Once you feel comfortable with how everything works, we also have full theme API documentation which explains every possible Handlebars helper and template.

The main files are:

default.hbs - The parent template file, which includes your global header/footer

One neat trick is that you can also create custom one-off templates by adding the slug of a page to a template file. For example:

page-about.hbs - Custom template for an /about/ page

Development

Casper styles are compiled using Gulp/PostCSS to polyfill future CSS spec. You'll need Node, Yarn and Gulp installed globally. After that, from the theme's root directory:

yarn install yarn dev

Now you can edit /assets/css/ files, which will be compiled to /assets/built/ automatically.

The zip Gulp task packages the theme files into dist/<theme-name>.zip , which you can then upload to your site.

yarn zip

PostCSS Features Used

Autoprefixer - Don't worry about writing browser prefixes of any kind, it's all done automatically with support for the latest 2 major versions of every browser.

Color Mod

SVG Icons

Casper uses inline SVG icons, included via Handlebars partials. You can find all icons inside /partials/icons . To use an icon just include the name of the relevant file, eg. To include the SVG icon in /partials/icons/rss.hbs - use {{> "icons/rss"}} .

You can add your own SVG icons in the same manner.

Copyright & License

Copyright (c) 2013-2022 Ghost Foundation - Released under the MIT license.