The default theme for Ghost. This is the latest development version of Casper! If you're just looking to download the latest release, head over to the releases page.
Ghost uses a simple templating language called Handlebars for its themes.
This theme has lots of code comments to help explain what's going on just by reading the code. Once you feel comfortable with how everything works, we also have full theme API documentation which explains every possible Handlebars helper and template.
The main files are:
default.hbs - The parent template file, which includes your global header/footer
index.hbs - The main template to generate a list of posts, usually the home page
post.hbs - The template used to render individual posts
page.hbs - Used for individual pages
tag.hbs - Used for tag archives, eg. "all posts tagged with
news"
author.hbs - Used for author archives, eg. "all posts written by Jamie"
One neat trick is that you can also create custom one-off templates by adding the slug of a page to a template file. For example:
page-about.hbs - Custom template for an
/about/ page
tag-news.hbs - Custom template for
/tag/news/ archive
author-ali.hbs - Custom template for
/author/ali/ archive
Casper styles are compiled using Gulp/PostCSS to polyfill future CSS spec. You'll need Node, Yarn and Gulp installed globally. After that, from the theme's root directory:
# install dependencies
yarn install
# run development server
yarn dev
Now you can edit
/assets/css/ files, which will be compiled to
/assets/built/ automatically.
The
zip Gulp task packages the theme files into
dist/<theme-name>.zip, which you can then upload to your site.
# create .zip file
yarn zip
Casper uses inline SVG icons, included via Handlebars partials. You can find all icons inside
/partials/icons. To use an icon just include the name of the relevant file, eg. To include the SVG icon in
/partials/icons/rss.hbs - use
{{> "icons/rss"}}.
You can add your own SVG icons in the same manner.
Copyright (c) 2013-2022 Ghost Foundation - Released under the MIT license.