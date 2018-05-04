Casper.JS Assertions for Chai

Casper–Chai provides a set of custom assertions for use with CasperJS. You get all the benefits of Chai to test with CasperJS.

It is an alternative to Casper's built-in Tester assertions. Instead of using Casper's Tester you can use (in this case with mocha-casperjs and Chai):

describe( "my page" , function ( ) { it( "can be opened by Casper" , function ( ) { casper.open( "http://www.google.com" ) casper.then( function ( ) { expect(casper.currentHTTPStatus).to.equal( 200 ); }); casper.then( function ( ) { expect( "Google" ).to.matchTitle }); }); });

Examples

Say we have a page like this:

< html > < head > < title > Casper-Chai Example </ title > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "site.css" type = "text/css" > </ head > < body > < header > < a href = "javascript:void(0)" class = "signin" > Sign In </ a > </ header > < article > < ul class = "breadcrumbs" > < li > Home </ li > < li > Blog </ li > < li aria-selected = "true" > Using Chai in your casper tests </ li > </ ul > < div class = "greeting" > Hello </ div > < span class = "greeting help" > Need help? </ span > </ article > < footer > < a href = "/help" id = "help-link" class = "help" > Help </ a > </ footer > </ body > </ html >

Here are some assertions that pass

expect( /Casper/ ).to.matchTitle 'Casper-Chai Example' .should.matchTitle 'site.css' .should.be.loaded 'body > header' .should.be.inDOM 'document.querySelectorAll(' li ').length' .should.evaluate.to.be.above( 2 ) '#help-link' .should.have.attribute( 'href' )[ 0 ].and.equal( "/help" ) 'ul.breadcrumbs li' .should.contain.an.element.with.attr( 'aria-selected' ) '.greeting' .should.have.tagName([ 'div' , 'span' ]) 'li[aria-selected]' .should.contain.text( 'Using Chai' ) 'header a' .should.have.text( /Sign/ ) '.greeting' .should.not.have.text( /Bye/ )

Here are some assertions that fail

'li' .should.have.attr( 'aria-selected' ) 'li' .should.not.have.an.element.with.attr( 'aria-selected' ) '.greeting' .should.not.have.tagName( 'span' ) '.help' .should.have.text( 'Help' ) 'li[aria-selected]' .should.have.text( 'Using Chai' )

See the full documentation and more examples and check out the unit tests.

Installation

Casper-Chai can be installed with npm using npm install casper-chai , or including casper-chai.js in a directory require will find it.

Add extensions to Chai with:

casper_chai = require ( 'casper-chai' ); chai.use(casper_chai);