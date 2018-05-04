Casper–Chai provides a set of custom assertions for use with CasperJS. You get all the benefits of Chai to test with CasperJS.
It is an alternative to Casper's built-in Tester assertions. Instead of using Casper's Tester you can use (in this case with mocha-casperjs and Chai):
describe("my page", function () {
it("can be opened by Casper", function () {
casper.open("http://www.google.com")
casper.then(function () {
expect(casper.currentHTTPStatus).to.equal(200);
});
casper.then(function () {
expect("Google").to.matchTitle
});
});
});
Say we have a page like this:
<html>
<head>
<title>Casper-Chai Example</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="site.css" type="text/css">
</head>
<body>
<header>
<a href="javascript:void(0)" class="signin">Sign In</a>
</header>
<article>
<ul class="breadcrumbs">
<li>Home</li>
<li>Blog</li>
<li aria-selected="true">Using Chai in your casper tests</li>
</ul>
<div class="greeting">Hello</div>
<span class="greeting help">Need help?</span>
</article>
<footer>
<a href="/help" id="help-link" class="help">Help</a>
</footer>
</body>
</html>
Here are some assertions that pass
expect(/Casper/).to.matchTitle
'Casper-Chai Example'.should.matchTitle
'site.css'.should.be.loaded
'body > header'.should.be.inDOM
'document.querySelectorAll('li').length'.should.evaluate.to.be.above(2)
'#help-link'.should.have.attribute('href')[0].and.equal("/help")
'ul.breadcrumbs li'.should.contain.an.element.with.attr('aria-selected')
'.greeting'.should.have.tagName(['div', 'span'])
'li[aria-selected]'.should.contain.text('Using Chai')
'header a'.should.have.text(/Sign/)
'.greeting'.should.not.have.text(/Bye/)
Here are some assertions that fail
'li'.should.have.attr('aria-selected')
'li'.should.not.have.an.element.with.attr('aria-selected')
'.greeting'.should.not.have.tagName('span')
'.help'.should.have.text('Help')
'li[aria-selected]'.should.have.text('Using Chai')
See the full documentation and more examples and check out the unit tests.
Casper-Chai can be installed with npm using
npm install casper-chai, or
including
casper-chai.js
in a directory
require will find it.
Add extensions to Chai with:
casper_chai = require('casper-chai');
chai.use(casper_chai);
To develop and test casper-chai locally, clone the project and run
npm install to get dependencies
(which, obviously, requires npm to be installed). You will need
cake to generate documentation - which should be possible by running
npm install -g coffee-script. Also make sure you have the latest version of casperjs installed.