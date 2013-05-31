openbase logo
cas

casper

by Tom Ashworth
0.1.1 (see all)

Helpers and handlers for building APIs in express.

Overview

Readme

casper

Helpers and handlers for building (jsonp) APIs in Express.

build status

All caspers methods return a function that can be used in the Express callback chain, or as callbacks for your database.

example

The following examples assume this:

// express 'app' available
var casper = require('casper');

Basic handlers

Send an empty opject:

// res.jsonp({}) is sent
app.get('/', casper.noop());

Or return some custom data:

// res.jsonp({ hello: 'world' }) is sent
app.get('/', casper.noop({
  hello: 'world'
}));

Database callbacks

casper.db

casper.db returns a function to be used as a database callback. It assumes the first argument is an err and the second is the data is has to send – an array or an object.

It takes Express' req and res as arguments:

casper.db(req, res)

For example:

app.get('/', function (req, res) {
  YourModel
    .find()
    .exec(casper.db(req, res));
});

It can also take a callback which, if present, is called instead of sending data directly back to the client.

With a callback:

app.get('/', function (req, res) {
  YourModel
    .find()
    .exec(casper.db(req, res, function (err, data) {
      // Do something with data
    }));
});

If it is passed an error, it will pass that on to the client with a 500 status code. If it recieves no data, or an empty array, it will return the data it recieved with a 404 status.

Checks & filters

capser.check.body

Check for the presence of data in the body using a key:

// body is { testKey: "Hello" }
// calls next() becuase present
app.get('/',
        casper.check.body('testKey'),
        casper.noop());

If the data is missing from the body it sends a 400 error, detailing the missing parameter:

app.get('/',
        casper.check.body('nonExistantKey'),
        casper.noop());

// results in
res.jsonp(400, { error: 'Missing nonExistantKey from body.' });

capser.rm.body

Remove a key from the body:

// body is { testKey: "Hello", otherKey: "World" }
app.get('/',
        casper.rm('testKey'),
        casper.noop());

// afterwards body is { otherKey: "World" }

casper.allow.body

Whitelist a key or array of keys allowed on the body.

// body is { testKey: "Hello", otherKey: "World" }
app.get('/',
        casper.allow.body('otherKey'),
        casper.noop());

// afterwards body is { test: "Hello" }

With an array:

// body is { testKey: "Hello", otherKey: "World", unwantedKey: "World" }
app.get('/',
        casper.allow.body(['testKey', 'otherKey']),
        casper.noop());

// afterwards body is { testKey: "Hello", otherKey: "World" }

install

npm install casper

license

MIT

