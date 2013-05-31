casper

Helpers and handlers for building (jsonp) APIs in Express.

All caspers methods return a function that can be used in the Express callback chain, or as callbacks for your database.

example

The following examples assume this:

var casper = require ( 'casper' );

Basic handlers

Send an empty opject:

app.get( '/' , casper.noop());

Or return some custom data:

app.get( '/' , casper.noop({ hello : 'world' }));

Database callbacks

casper.db returns a function to be used as a database callback. It assumes the first argument is an err and the second is the data is has to send – an array or an object.

It takes Express' req and res as arguments:

casper.db(req, res)

For example:

app.get( '/' , function ( req, res ) { YourModel .find() .exec(casper.db(req, res)); });

It can also take a callback which, if present, is called instead of sending data directly back to the client.

With a callback:

app.get( '/' , function ( req, res ) { YourModel .find() .exec(casper.db(req, res, function ( err, data ) { })); });

If it is passed an error, it will pass that on to the client with a 500 status code. If it recieves no data, or an empty array, it will return the data it recieved with a 404 status.

Checks & filters

Check for the presence of data in the body using a key:

app.get( '/' , casper.check.body( 'testKey' ), casper.noop());

If the data is missing from the body it sends a 400 error, detailing the missing parameter:

app.get( '/' , casper.check.body( 'nonExistantKey' ), casper.noop()); res.jsonp( 400 , { error : 'Missing nonExistantKey from body.' });

Remove a key from the body:

app.get( '/' , casper.rm( 'testKey' ), casper.noop());

Whitelist a key or array of keys allowed on the body.

app.get( '/' , casper.allow.body( 'otherKey' ), casper.noop());

With an array:

app.get( '/' , casper.allow.body([ 'testKey' , 'otherKey' ]), casper.noop());

install

npm install casper

license

MIT