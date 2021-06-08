Introduction

CasparCG Server is an open source graphics- and video server for broadcast and streaming productions. This library lets you connect and interact with CasparCG Servers from Node.js in Javascript. This library is also a part of the Sofie TV News Studio Automation System.

Features

CasparCG AMCP 2.0 and 2.1 protocol implemented

Parsing and validation of command parameters and response

Queueing of commands

Promise-based commands for easy chaining and sequences

Helper functions for parsing of Config, Version and System info

Project

Node.js

npm package

TypeScript/Javascript, strongly typed

ES5 target, easily compiled to ES2015 (ES6) or higher for more modern syntax as described here

Linted with standard ESLint rules (TSLint)

API Docs

Getting started guide

MIT license

Getting started

Installing with NPM

npm install casparcg- connection

This installs the full project with sourcecode and dependencies, typescript project files and the compiled .js output with typings.

In your code, include and use the CasparCG object from this library with a code similar to:

const {CasparCG} = require ( "casparcg-connection" ); var connection = new CasparCG(); connection.play( 1 , 1 , "amb" );

Note: starting with version 4.0.0 the default queue mode is now SALVO. You can optionally set the queue mode back to sequential if you need compatibility with CasparCG 2.0.7 or earlier. Note that the implementation of scheduled commands requires asynchronous behaviour and therefore only works in salvo mode.

Build from source

Installing from NPM adds the dev-dependencies needed to compile TypeScript and using Gulp as build tool. A set of commands help you managing development and testing:

npm run gulp Runs the build command and watches all /src files for changes, re-running the build upon each file change.

Runs the build command and watches all files for changes, re-running the build upon each file change. npm run clean Empties the /js directory.

Empties the directory. npm run build Runs a single build command without watching for changes.

Runs a single build command without watching for changes. npm run cleanBuild Runs the clean command before a build command.

Runs the clean command before a build command. npm run lint Runs code linting. Pull Requests won't be accepted without lint compliance.

Runs code linting. Pull Requests won't be accepted without lint compliance. npm run test Runs code tests through Jest.

Documentation

Join the discussion in the CasparCG Forum thread.

Visit https://superflytv.github.io/casparcg-connection/ for API documentation.

Visit https://superfly-tv.gitbooks.io/casparcg-connection-getting-started-guide/content/ for Getting started guide.

About

Created and published by SuperFly.tv

Roadmap

AMCP 2.1 parity Parsing of return data to Objects and Arrays Validating of responses against AMCP protocol OSC events parsing Smart queue with linked and grouped commands