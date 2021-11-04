CASL (pronounced /ˈkæsəl/, like castle) is an isomorphic authorization JavaScript library which restricts what resources a given user is allowed to access. It's designed to be incrementally adoptable and can easily scale between a simple claim based and fully featured subject and attribute based authorization. It makes it easy to manage and share permissions across UI components, API services, and database queries.

Heavily inspired by cancan.

Features

Versatile
An incrementally adoptable and can easily scale between a simple claim based and fully featured subject and attribute based authorization.

Isomorphic
Can be used on frontend and backend and complementary packages make integration with major Frontend Frameworks and Backend ORMs effortless

TypeSafe
Written in TypeScript, what makes your apps safer and developer experience more enjoyable

Tree shakable
The core is only 6KB mingzipped and can be even smaller!

Declarative
Thanks to declarative rules, you can serialize and share permissions between UI and API or microservices

Ecosystem

Project Status Description Supported envinronemnts @casl/ability CASL's core package nodejs 8+ and ES5 compatible browsers (IE 9+) @casl/mongoose integration with Mongoose nodejs 8+ @casl/prisma integration with Prisma nodejs 12+ @casl/angular integration with Angular IE 9+ @casl/react integration with React IE 9+ @casl/vue integration with Vue IE 11+ (uses WeakMap ) @casl/aurelia integration with Aurelia IE 11+ (uses WeakMap )

Documentation

A lot of detailed information about CASL, integrations and examples can be found in documentation.

Have a question?

Ask it in chat or on stackoverflow. Please don't ask questions in issues, the issue list of this repo is exclusively for bug reports and feature requests. Questions in the issue list may be closed immediately without answers.

CASL crash course

CASL operates on the abilities level, that is what a user can actually do in the application. An ability itself depends on the 4 parameters (last 3 are optional):

User Action\ Describes what user can actually do in the app. User action is a word (usually a verb) which depends on the business logic (e.g., prolong , read ). Very often it will be a list of words from CRUD - create , read , update and delete . Subject\ The subject or subject type which you want to check user action on. Usually this is a business (or domain) entity name (e.g., Subscription , BlogPost , User ). Conditions\ An object or function which restricts user action only to matched subjects. This is useful when you need to give a permission on resources created by a user (e.g., to allow user to update and delete own BlogPost ) Fields\ Can be used to restrict user action only to matched subject's fields (e.g., to allow moderator to update hidden field of BlogPost but not update description or title )

Using CASL you can describe abilities using regular and inverted rules. Let's see how

Note: all the examples below will be written in TypeScript but CASL can be used in similar way in ES6+ and Nodejs environments.

1. Define Abilities

Lets define Ability for a blog website where visitors:

can read blog posts

can manage (i.e., do anything) own posts

cannot delete a post if it was created more than a day ago

import { AbilityBuilder, Ability } from '@casl/ability' import { User } from '../models' ; function defineAbilitiesFor ( user: User ) { const { can, cannot, rules } = new AbilityBuilder(Ability); can( 'read' , 'BlogPost' ); can( 'manage' , 'BlogPost' , { author: user.id }); cannot( 'delete' , 'BlogPost' , { createdAt: { $lt: Date .now() - 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 } }); return new Ability(rules); });

Do you see how easily business requirements were translated into CASL's rules?

Note: you can use class instead of string as a subject type (e.g., can('read', BlogPost) )

And yes, Ability class allow you to use some MongoDB operators to define conditions. Don't worry if you don't know MongoDB, it's not required and explained in details in Defining Abilities

2. Check Abilities

Later on you can check abilities by using can and cannot methods of Ability instance.

import { ForbiddenError } from '@casl/ability' ; const user = getLoggedInUser(); const ability = defineAbilitiesFor(user); class BlogPost { constructor (props) { Object .assign( this , props); } } ability.can( 'read' , 'BlogPost' ); ability.can( 'read' , BlogPost); ability.can( 'manage' , new BlogPost({ author : user.id })); const ONE_DAY = 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ; const postCreatedNow = new BlogPost({ createdAt : new Date () }); const postCreatedAWeekAgo = new BlogPost({ createdAt : new Date ( Date .now() - 7 * ONE_DAY) }); ability.can( 'delete' , postCreatedNow); ability.can( 'delete' , postCreatedAWeekAgo); ForbiddenError.from(ability).throwUnlessCan( 'delete' , postCreatedAWeekAgo);

Of course, you are not restricted to use only class instances in order to check permissions on objects. See Introduction for the detailed explanation.

3. Database integration

CASL has a complementary package @casl/mongoose which provides easy integration with MongoDB and mongoose.

import { AbilityBuilder } from '@casl/ability' ; import { accessibleRecordsPlugin } from '@casl/mongoose' ; import mongoose from 'mongoose' ; mongoose.plugin(accessibleRecordsPlugin); const user = getUserLoggedInUser(); const ability = defineAbilitiesFor(user); const BlogPost = mongoose.model( 'BlogPost' , mongoose.Schema({ title: String , author: mongoose.Types.ObjectId, content: String , createdAt: Date , hidden: { type : Boolean , default : false } })) const posts = await BlogPost.accessibleBy(ability).where({ hidden: false }); const hiddenPosts = await BlogPost.find({ hidden: true }).accessibleBy(ability); const updatablePosts = await BlogPost.accessibleBy(ability, 'update' );

See Database integration for details.

4. Advanced usage

CASL is incrementally adoptable, that means you can start your project with simple claim (or action) based authorization and evolve it later, when your app functionality evolves.

CASL is composable, that means you can implement alternative conditions matching (e.g., based on joi, ajv or pure functions) and field matching (e.g., to support alternative syntax in fields like addresses.*.street or addresses[0].street ) logic.

See Advanced usage for details.

5. Examples

Looking for examples? Check CASL examples repository.

Want to help?

Want to file a bug, contribute some code, or improve documentation? Excellent! Read up on guidelines for contributing.

If you'd like to help us sustain our community and project, consider to become a financial contributor on Open Collective

