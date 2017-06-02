An online poker game server powered by redis, node.js and socket.io

Fight Landlord (斗地主) Blackjack (21点)

Features:

WebSocket protocol: come with javascript client API and web-based demo. Event logger for server events and user actions.

TODO List:

Client API for Unity3D (C#, support mono/.NET2.0)

Client API for Unity3D (C#, support mono/.NET2.0) Payment gateway callback URL.

Payment gateway callback URL. Admin Portal.

Admin Portal. Load balancing: using NginX, or auto handled if deployed to Amazon Cloud.

Architecture

Required

Redis

Redis is an open source, BSD licensed, advanced key-value cache and store. It is often referred to as a data structure server since keys can contain strings, hashes, lists, sets, sorted sets, bitmaps and hyperloglogs.

node.js / npm

Node.js is a platform built on Chrome's JavaScript runtime for easily building fast, scalable network applications. Node.js uses an event-driven, non-blocking I/O model that makes it lightweight and efficient, perfect for data-intensive real-time applications that run across distributed devices.

PM2 (production & cluster)

PM2 is a production process manager for Node.js applications with a built-in load balancer. It allows you to keep applications alive forever, to reload them without downtime and to facilitate common system admin tasks.

Installation

Installing globally and run as service with PM2:

[sudo] npm install pm2 -g [sudo] npm install casino-server -g redis-server & pm2 start ` which casino-server` -i 0

Installing as a node app, and run in current folder:

git clone https://github.com/floatinghotpot/casino-server.git casino cd casino npm install node bin/casino-server [options]

Now you can visit http://localhost:7000, it's a web-based game client for testing and demo purpose.

open http://localhost:7000/

Available Options:

-p Port to use (defaults to 7000)

-h Host address to use (defaults to 0.0.0.0)

-r Address of Redis server (defaults to 127.0.0.1:6379)

With Redis as the message bus, it's very easy for tools to work with the open architecture.

Event Logger

Start the event logger to monitor the events:

bin/logger.js

Or, log the events into log file:

bin/logger.js -o ./tmp/casino.log

See Also

socket.io for Unity3D, is a socket.io client library for Unity3D. You can develop casino games with Unity3D, and using this library to connect to this casino server.

Credits

This poker game server is created by Raymond Xie, published under MIT license.

It can be used for FREE, but be aware that:

It is provided as it is. (Not a mature commercial product, may be incomplete, or even lots of bugs)

We will mainly focus on our own needs.

You can propose wish for new features, but don't rely on us to implement them. Instead of waiting for new features, welcome join us to implement them.

You need take your own risk, including that you need find answers from reading code instead of easily asking only. :P

If you are interested in this project, you can contribute in any of following aspects: