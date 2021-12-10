Lightweight currency conversion library, successor of money.js
- [amount](#amount)
- [from](#from)
- [to](#to)
- [base](#base-1)
- [rates](#rates-1)
- [BigJs](#bigjs-1)
This package was created, because the popular money.js library:
$ npm install cashify
Please note that starting with version
3.0.0 this package is ESM-only and thus requires Node.js v14 or higher.
import {Cashify} from 'cashify';
const rates = {
GBP: 0.92,
EUR: 1.00,
USD: 1.12
};
const cashify = new Cashify({base: 'EUR', rates});
const result = cashify.convert(10, {from: 'EUR', to: 'GBP'});
console.log(result); //=> 9.2
Using the
Cashify constructor is not required. Instead, you can just use the
convert function:
import {convert} from 'cashify';
const rates = {
GBP: 0.92,
EUR: 1.00,
USD: 1.12
};
const result = convert(10, {from: 'EUR', to: 'GBP', base: 'EUR', rates});
console.log(result); //=> 9.2
Cashify supports parsing, so you can pass a
string to the
amount argument and the
from and/or
to currency will be automatically detected:
import {Cashify} from 'cashify';
const rates = {
GBP: 0.92,
EUR: 1.00,
USD: 1.12
};
const cashify = new Cashify({base: 'EUR', rates});
// Basic parsing
cashify.convert('€10 EUR', {to: 'GBP'});
// Full parsing
cashify.convert('10 EUR to GBP');
Alternatively, if you just want to parse a
string without conversion you can use the
parse function which returns an
object with parsing results:
import {parse} from 'cashify';
parse('10 EUR to GBP'); //=> {amount: 10, from: 'EUR', to: 'GBP'}
Note: If you want to use full parsing, you need to pass a
string in a specific format:
10 usd to pln
12.5 GBP in EUR
3.1415 eur as chf
You can use
to,
in or
as to separate the expression (case insensitive). Used currencies name case doesn't matter, as cashify will automatically convert them to upper case.
big.js is a small JavaScript library for arbitrary-precision decimal arithmetic. You can use it with cashify to make sure you won't run into floating point issues:
import {Cashify} from 'cashify';
import Big from 'big.js';
const rates = {
EUR: 0.8235,
USD: 1
};
const cashify = new Cashify({base: 'USD', rates});
const result = cashify.convert(1, {
from: 'USD',
to: 'EUR',
BigJs: Big
});
console.log(result); //=> 8.235 (without big.js you would get something like 0.8234999999999999)
currency.js is a small and lightweight library for working with currency values. It integrates well with cashify. In the following example we are using it to format the conversion result:
import {Cashify} from 'cashify';
import currency from 'currency.js';
const rates = {
GBP: 0.92,
EUR: 1.00,
USD: 1.12
};
const cashify = new Cashify({base: 'EUR', rates});
const converted = cashify.convert(8635619, {from: 'EUR', to: 'GBP'}); // => 7944769.48
// Format the conversion result
currency(converted, {symbol: '€', formatWithSymbol: true}).format(); // => €7,944,769.48
Constructor.
Type:
string
The base currency.
Type:
object
An object containing currency rates (for example from an API, such as Open Exchange Rates).
Type: big.js constructor
with and without constructor
Returns conversion result (
number).
Type:
number or
string
Amount of money you want to convert. You can either use a
number or a
string. If you choose the second option, you can take advantage of parsing and not specify
from and/or
to argument(s).
Type:
string
Currency from which you want to convert. You might not need to specify it if you are using parsing.
Type:
string
Currency to which you want to convert. You might not need to specify it if you are using parsing.
Type:
string
The base currency.
Type:
object
An object containing currency rates (for example from an API, such as Open Exchange Rates).
Type: big.js constructor
Returns an
object, which contains parsing results:
{
amount: number;
from: string | undefined;
to: string | undefined;
}
Type:
string
Expression you want to parse, ex.
10 usd to pln or
€1.23 eur
With
Cashify constructor:
- import fx from 'money';
+ import {Cashify} from 'cashify';
- fx.base = 'EUR';
- fx.rates = {
- GBP: 0.92,
- EUR: 1.00,
- USD: 1.12
- };
+ const rates = {
+ GBP: 0.92,
+ EUR: 1.00,
+ USD: 1.12
+ };
+ const cashify = new Cashify({base: 'EUR', rates});
- fx.convert(10, {from: 'GBP', to: 'EUR'});
+ cashify.convert(10, {from: 'GBP', to: 'EUR'});
With
convert function:
- import fx from 'money';
+ import {convert} from 'cashify';
- fx.base = 'EUR';
- fx.rates = {
- GBP: 0.92,
- EUR: 1.00,
- USD: 1.12
- };
+ const rates = {
+ GBP: 0.92,
+ EUR: 1.00,
+ USD: 1.12
+ };
- fx.convert(10, {from: 'GBP', to: 'EUR'});
+ convert(10, {from: 'GBP', to: 'EUR', base: 'EUR', rates});
When working with currencies, decimals only need to be precise up to the smallest cent value while avoiding common floating point errors when performing basic arithmetic.
Let's take a look at the following example:
import fx from 'money';
import {Cashify} from 'cashify';
const rates = {
GBP: 0.92,
USD: 1.12
};
fx.rates = rates;
fx.base = 'EUR';
const cashify = new Cashify({base: 'EUR', rates});
fx.convert(10, {from: 'EUR', to: 'GBP'}); //=> 9.200000000000001
cashify.convert(10, {from: 'EUR', to: 'GBP'}); //=> 9.2
As you can see, money.js doesn't handle currencies correctly and therefore a floating point issues are occuring. Even though there's just a minor discrepancy between the results, if you're converting large amounts, that can add up.
Cashify solves this problem the same way as currency.js - by working with integers behind the scenes. This should be okay for most reasonable values of currencies; if you want to avoid all floating point issues, see integration with big.js.
MIT © Antoni Kępiński