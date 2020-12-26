JavaScript implementation for the new CashAddr address format for Bitcoin Cash.
Compliant with the original CashAddr specification which improves upon BIP 173.
Note: This is a JavaScript implementation of the CashAddr format specification. If you are looking for a general purpose Bitcoin Cash address translation library, check out the easy-to-use and well-tested BchAddr.js.
$ npm install --save cashaddrjs
$ bower install --save cashaddrjs
You may also download the distribution file manually and place it within your third-party scripts directory: dist/cashaddrjs-0.4.4.min.js.
const cashaddr = require('cashaddrjs');
const address = 'bitcoincash:qpm2qsznhks23z7629mms6s4cwef74vcwvy22gdx6a';
const { prefix, type, hash } = cashaddr.decode(address);
console.log(prefix); // 'bitcoincash'
console.log(type); // 'P2PKH'
console.log(hash); // Uint8Array [ 118, 160, ..., 115 ]
console.log(cashaddr.encode(prefix, type, hash)); // 'bitcoincash:qpm2qsznhks23z7629mms6s4cwef74vcwvy22gdx6a'
You may include a script tag in your HTML and the
cashaddr module will be defined globally on subsequent scripts.
<html>
<head>
...
<script src="https://unpkg.com/cashaddrjs@0.4.4/dist/cashaddrjs-0.4.4.min.js"></script>
</head>
...
</html>
$ npm run docs
Browse automatically generated jsdocs online.