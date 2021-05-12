Cash is an absurdly small jQuery alternative for modern browsers (IE11+) that provides jQuery-style syntax for manipulating the DOM. Utilizing modern browser features to minimize the codebase, developers can use the familiar chainable methods at a fraction of the file size. 100% feature parity with jQuery isn't a goal, but Cash comes helpfully close, covering most day to day use cases.
|Size
|Cash
|Zepto 1.2.0
|jQuery Slim 3.4.1
|Unminified
|36.5 KB
|58.7 KB
|227 KB
|Minified
|16 KB
|26 KB
|71 KB
|Minified & Gzipped
|6 KB
|9.8 KB
|24.4 KB
A 76.6% gain in size reduction compared to jQuery. If you need a smaller bundle, we support partial builds too.
|Features
|Cash
|Zepto 1.2.0
|jQuery Slim 3.4.1
|Supports Older Browsers
|❌
|️❌
|✔
|Supports Modern Browsers
|✔
|️✔
|✔
|Actively Maintained
|✔
|❌
|✔
|Namespaced Events
|✔
|️❌
|✔
|Typed Codebase
|✔ (TypeScript)
|️❌
|❌
|TypeScript Types
|✔ (generated from code)
|⚠️ (via DefinitelyTyped)
|⚠️ (via DefinitelyTyped)
|Partial Builds
|✔ (can exclude individual methods)
|⚠️ (can exclude whole modules)
|⚠️ (can exclude whole modules)
If you're migrating from jQuery be sure to read our migration guide.
Get Cash from CloudFlare or jsDelivr and use it like this:
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/cash/8.1.0/cash.min.js"></script>
<script>
$(function () {
$('html').addClass ( 'dom-loaded' );
$('<footer>Appended with Cash</footer>').appendTo ( document.body );
});
</script>
Cash is also available through npm as the
cash-dom package:
npm install --save cash-dom
That you can then use like this:
import $ from "cash-dom";
$(function () {
$('html').addClass ( 'dom-loaded' );
$('<footer>Appended with Cash</footer>').appendTo ( document.body );
});
Cash gives you a query selector, collection methods and some library methods. If you need more details about our API just check out jQuery's, while we don't implement everything that jQuery provides, everything what we do implement should be compatible with jQuery. Cash can be extended with custom methods, read how here.
This is the main selector method for Cash. It returns an actionable collection of nodes.
If a function is provided, the function will be run once the DOM is ready.
$( selector [, element] ) // => collection, using `element` as the context
$( selector [, collection] ) // => collection, using `collection` as the context
$(node) // => collection
$(nodeList) // => collection
$(htmlString) // => collection
$(collection) // => self
$(function () {}) // => document ready callback
These methods from the collection prototype ($.fn) are available once you create a collection with
$() and are called like so:
$(element).addClass ( className ) // => collection
Some extra methods are available but disabled by default.
|Attributes
|Collection
|CSS
|Data
|Dimensions
|Effects
|fn.addClass ()
|fn.add ()
|fn.css ()
|fn.data ()
|fn.height ()
|fn.hide ()
|fn.attr ()
|fn.each ()
|fn.innerHeight ()
|fn.show ()
|fn.hasClass ()
|fn.eq ()
|fn.innerWidth ()
|fn.toggle ()
|fn.prop ()
|fn.filter ()
|fn.outerHeight ()
|fn.removeAttr ()
|fn.first ()
|fn.outerWidth ()
|fn.removeClass ()
|fn.get ()
|fn.width ()
|fn.removeProp ()
|fn.index ()
|fn.toggleClass ()
|fn.last ()
|fn.map ()
|fn.slice ()
|Events
|Forms
|Manipulation
|Offset
|Traversal
|fn.off ()
|fn.serialize ()
|fn.after ()
|fn.offset ()
|fn.children ()
|fn.on ()
|fn.val ()
|fn.append ()
|fn.offsetParent ()
|fn.closest ()
|fn.one ()
|fn.appendTo ()
|fn.position ()
|fn.contents ()
|fn.ready ()
|fn.before ()
|fn.find ()
|fn.trigger ()
|fn.clone ()
|fn.has ()
|fn.detach ()
|fn.is ()
|fn.empty ()
|fn.next ()
|fn.html ()
|fn.nextAll ()
|fn.insertAfter ()
|fn.nextUntil ()
|fn.insertBefore ()
|fn.not ()
|fn.prepend ()
|fn.parent ()
|fn.prependTo ()
|fn.parents ()
|fn.remove ()
|fn.parentsUntil ()
|fn.replaceAll ()
|fn.prev ()
|fn.replaceWith ()
|fn.prevAll ()
|fn.text ()
|fn.prevUntil ()
|fn.unwrap ()
|fn.siblings ()
|fn.wrap ()
|fn.wrapAll ()
|fn.wrapInner ()
The main prototype for collections, allowing you to extend Cash with plugins by adding methods to all collections.
$.fn // => Cash.prototype
$.fn.myMethod = function () {}; // Custom method added to all collections
$.fn.extend ( object ); // Add multiple methods to the prototype
Returns a new collection with the element(s) added to the end.
$(element).add ( element ) // => collection
$(element).add ( selector ) // => collection
$(element).add ( collection ) // => collection
Adds the
className class to each element in the collection.
Accepts space-separated
className for adding multiple classes.
$(element).addClass ( className ) // => collection
Inserts content or elements after the collection.
$(element).after ( element ) // => collection
$(element).after ( htmlString ) // => collection
$(element).after ( content [, content] ) // => collection
Appends content or elements to each element in the collection.
$(element).append ( element ) // => collection
$(element).append ( htmlString ) // => collection
$(element).append ( content [, content] ) // => collection
Adds the elements in the collection to the target element(s).
$(element).appendTo ( element ) // => collection
Without
attrValue, returns the attribute value of the first element in the collection.
With
attrValue, sets the attribute value of each element of the collection.
$(element).attr ( attrName ) // value
$(element).attr ( attrName, attrValue ) // => collection
$(element).attr ( object ) // => collection
Inserts content or elements before the collection.
$(element).before ( element ) // => collection
$(element).before ( htmlString ) // => collection
$(element).before ( content [, content] ) // => collection
Without a selector specified, returns a collection of child elements.
With a selector, returns child elements that match the selector.
$(element).children () // => collection
$(element).children ( selector ) // => collection
Returns the closest matching selector up the DOM tree.
$(element).closest ( selector ) // => collection
Get the children of each element in the set of matched elements, including text and comment nodes.
Useful for selecting elements in friendly iframes.
$('iframe').contents ().find ( '*' ) // => collection
Returns a collection with cloned elements.
$(element).clone () // => collection
Removes collection elements, optionally that match the selector, from the DOM.
$(element).detach () // => collection
$(element).detach ( selector ) // => collection
Returns a CSS property value when just property is supplied.
Sets a CSS property when property and value are supplied.
Sets multiple properties when an object is supplied.
Properties will be autoprefixed if needed for the user's browser.
$(element).css ( property ) // => value
$(element).css ( property, value ) // => collection
$(element).css ( object ) // => collection
Without arguments, returns an object mapping all the
data-* attributes to their values.
With a
key, return the value of the corresponding
data-* attribute.
With both a
key and
value, sets the value of the corresponding
data-* attribute to
value.
Multiple data can be set when an object is supplied.
$(element).data () // => object
$(element).data ( key ) // => value
$(element).data ( key, value ) // => collection
$(element).data ( object ) // => collection
Iterates over a collection with
callback ( index, element ). The callback function may exit iteration early by returning
false.
$(element).each ( callback ) // => collection
Empties the elements interior markup.
$(element).empty () // => collection
Returns a collection with the element at index.
$(element).eq ( index ) // => collection
Adds properties to the Cash collection prototype.
$.fn.extend ( object ) // => object
Returns the collection that results from applying the filter selector/method.
$(element).filter ( selector ) // => collection
$(element).filter ( function ( index, element ) {} ) // => collection
Returns selector match descendants from the first element in the collection.
$(element).find ( selector ) // => collection
Returns a collection containing only the first element.
$(element).first () // => collection
Returns the element at the index, or returns all elements.
$(element).get ( index ) // => domNode
$(element).get () // => domNode[]
Reduce the set of matched elements to those that have a descendant that matches the selector or DOM element.
$(element).has ( selector ) // => collection
$(element).has ( element ) // => collection
Returns the boolean result of checking if any element in the collection has the
className attribute.
$(element).hasClass ( className ) // => boolean
Returns or sets the height of the element.
$(element).height () // => Integer
$(element).height ( number ) // => collection
Hide the elements.
$(element).hide () // => collection
Returns the HTML text of the first element in the collection, sets the HTML if provided.
$(element).html () // => HTML Text
$(element).html ( htmlString ) // => HTML Text
Returns the index of the element in its parent if an element or selector isn't provided. Returns index within element or selector if it is.
$(element).index () // => Integer
$(element).index ( element ) // => Integer
Returns the height of the element + padding.
$(element).innerHeight () // => Integer
Returns the width of the element + padding.
$(element).innerWidth () // => Integer
Inserts collection after specified element.
$(element).insertAfter ( element ) // => collection
Inserts collection before specified element.
$(element).insertBefore ( element ) // => collection
Returns whether the provided selector, element or collection matches any element in the collection.
$(element).is ( selector ) // => boolean
Returns a collection containing only the last element.
$(element).last () // => collection
Returns a new collection, mapping each element with
callback ( index, element ).
$(selector).map ( callback ) // => collection
Returns the next adjacent elements.
$(element).next () // => collection
$(element).next ( selector ) // => collection
Returns all the next elements.
$(element).nextAll () // => collection
$(element).nextAll ( selector ) // => collection
Returns all the next elements, until the provided selector matches.
$(element).nextUntil ( selector ) // => collection
$(element).nextUntil ( selector, filterSelector ) // => collection
Filters collection by false match on collection/selector.
$(element).not ( selector ) // => collection
$(element).not ( collection ) // => collection
Removes event listener from collection elements.
Accepts space-separated
eventName for removing multiple events listeners.
Removes all event listeners if called without arguments.
$(element).off ( eventName, eventHandler ) // => collection
$(element).off ( eventName ) // => collection
$(element).off ( eventsMap ) // => collection
$(element).off () // => collection
Get the coordinates of the first element in a collection relative to the document.
$(element).offset () // => Object
Get the first element's ancestor that's positioned.
$(element).offsetParent () // => collection
Adds event listener to collection elements.
Accepts space-separated
eventName for listening to multiple events.
Event is delegated if delegate is supplied.
$(element).on ( eventsMap ) // => collection
$(element).on ( eventName, eventHandler ) // => collection
$(element).on ( eventName, delegate, eventHandler ) // => collection
Adds event listener to collection elements that only triggers once for each element.
Accepts space-separated
eventName for listening to multiple events.
Event is delegated if delegate is supplied.
$(element).one ( eventName, eventHandler ) // => collection
$(element).one ( eventName, delegate, eventHandler ) // => collection
Returns the outer height of the element. Includes margins if
includeMargings is set to true.
$(element).outerHeight () // => Integer
$(element).outerHeight ( includeMargins ) // => Integer
Returns the outer width of the element. Includes margins if
includeMargings is set to true.
$(element).outerWidth () // => Integer
$(element).outerWidth ( includeMargins ) // => Integer
Returns collection of elements who are parent of elements.
$(element).parent () // => collection
$(element).parent ( selector ) // => collection
Returns collection of elements who are parents of elements. Optionally filtering by selector.
$(element).parents () // => collection
$(element).parents ( selector ) // => collection
Returns collection of elements who are parents of elements, until a provided selector matches. Optionally filtering by selector.
$(element).parentsUntil ( selector ) // => collection
$(element).parentsUntil ( selector, filterSelector ) // => collection
Get the coordinates of the first element in a collection relative to its
offsetParent.
$(element).position () // => object
Prepends content or elements to the each element in collection.
$(element).prepend ( element ) // => collection
$(element).prepend ( htmlString ) // => collection
$(element).prepend ( content [, content] ) // => collection
Prepends elements in a collection to the target element(s).
$(element).prependTo ( element ) // => collection
Returns the previous adjacent elements.
$(element).prev () // => collection
$(element).prev ( selector ) // => collection
Returns all the previous elements.
$(element).prevAll () // => collection
$(element).prevAll ( selector ) // => collection
Returns all the previous elements, until the provided selector matches.
$(element).prevUntil ( selector ) // => collection
$(element).prevUntil ( selector, filterSelector ) // => collection
Returns a property value when just property is supplied.
Sets a property when property and value are supplied, and sets multiple properties when an object is supplied.
$(element).prop ( property ) // => property value
$(element).prop ( property, value ) // => collection
$(element).prop ( object ) // => collection
Calls callback method on DOMContentLoaded.
$(document).ready ( callback ) // => collection/span
Removes collection elements, optionally that match the selector, from the DOM and removes all their event listeners.
$(element).remove () // => collection
$(element).remove ( selector ) // => collection
This is similar to fn.replaceWith (), but with the source and target reversed.
$(element).replaceAll ( content ) // => collection
Replace collection elements with the provided new content.
$(element).replaceWith ( content ) // => collection
Removes attribute from collection elements.
Accepts space-separated attrName for removing multiple attributes.
$(element).removeAttr ( attrName ) // => collection
Removes className from collection elements.
Accepts space-separated className for adding multiple classes.
Providing no arguments will remove all classes.
$(element).removeClass () // => collection
$(element).removeClass ( className ) // => collection
Removes property from collection elements.
$(element).removeProp ( propName ) // => collection
When called on a form, serializes and returns form data.
$(form).serialize () // => String
Show the elements.
$(element).show () // => collection
Returns a collection of sibling elements.
$(element).siblings () // => collection
$(element).siblings ( selector ) // => collection
Returns a new collection with elements taken from start to end.
$(selector).slice ( start, end ) // => collection
Returns the inner text of the first element in the collection, sets the text if textContent is provided.
$(element).text () // => text
$(element).text ( textContent ) // => collection
Hide or show the elements.
$(element).toggle () // => collection
Adds or removes className from collection elements based on if the element already has the class.
Accepts space-separated classNames for toggling multiple classes, and an optional
force boolean to ensure classes are added (
true) or removed (
false).
$(element).toggleClass ( className ) // => collection
$(element).toggleClass ( className, force ) // => collection
Triggers supplied event on elements in collection. Data can be passed along as the second parameter.
$(element).trigger ( eventName ) // => collection
$(element).trigger ( eventObj ) // => collection
$(element).trigger ( eventName, data ) // => collection
$(element).trigger ( eventObj, data ) // => collection
Removes the wrapper from all elements.
$(element).unwrap () // => collection
Returns an inputs value. If value is supplied, sets all inputs in collection's value to the value argument.
$(input).val () // => value
$(input).val ( value ) // => collection
Returns or sets the width of the element.
$(element).width () // => number
$(element).width ( number ) // => collection
Wraps a structure around each element.
$(element).wrap ( structure ) // => collection
Wraps a structure around all elements.
$(element).wrapAll ( structure ) // => collection
Wraps a structure around all children.
$(element).wrapInner ( structure ) // => collection
These methods are exported from the global
$ object, and are called like so:
$.isArray ( arr ) // => boolean
Some extra methods are available but disabled by default.
|Type Checking
|Utilities
|$.isArray ()
|$.guid
|$.isFunction ()
|$.each ()
|$.isNumeric ()
|$.extend ()
|$.isPlainObject ()
|$.parseHTML ()
|$.isWindow ()
|$.unique ()
A unique number.
$.guid++ // => number
Iterates through an array and calls the
callback ( index, element ) method on each element.
Iterates through an object and calls the
callback ( key, value ) method on each property.
The callback function may exit iteration early by returning
false.
$.each ( array, callback ) // => array
$.each ( object, callback ) // => object
Extends target object with properties from the source object, potentially deeply too.
$.extend ( target, source ) // => object
$.extend ( true, target, source ) // => object
Check if the argument is an array.
$.isArray ([ 1, 2, 3 ]) // => true
Check if the argument is a function.
function fn () {};
$.isFunction ( fn ) // => true
Check if the argument is numeric.
$.isNumeric ( 57 ) // => true
Check if the argument is a plain object.
$.isPlainObject ( {} ) // => true
Check if the argument is a Window object.
$.isWindow ( window ) // => true
Returns a collection from an HTML string.
$.parseHTML ( htmlString ) // => collection
Returns a new array with duplicates removed.
$.unique ( array ) // => array
If you found a problem, or have a feature request, please open an issue about it.
If you want to make a pull request you should:
git clone https://github.com/fabiospampinato/cash.git.
cd cash
npm install.
npm run dev.
npm run test:watch.
MIT © Fabio Spampinato