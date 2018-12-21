All in one function for transforming word casings

casex was created as part of 🥁 BattleCry to allow versatile casings with text files.

The casex stardard used on BattleCry is also available separately through battle-casex

Previous versions

Although for most cases it will work just fine, casex 3.x is not fully compatible previous versions. If you need previous docs please refer to:

Install

📦 343B gziped

npm install --save casex

or https://unpkg.com/casex

Usage

import casex from 'casex' ; casex(text, pattern); casex( 'john doe' , 'Ca Se' );

How it works

1. Breaking text into words

By default, casex uses capitalizations ( A-Z ), - , _ and spaces ( \s ) to break the text into words.

Let's take for example i_am the-real JohnDoe :

i : 1st word

: 1st word am : 2nd+ word

: 2nd+ word the : 2nd+ word

: 2nd+ word real : 2nd+ word

: 2nd+ word John : 2nd+ word

: 2nd+ word Doe : 2nd+ word

1.1 Custom delimiters

The default will likely work for most of your cases, but if you wish, you can provide custom delimiters:

casex( 'foo.bar,baz' , 'Ca Se' , '.,' );

Note: The default delimiters are: `A-Z\s-`.

2. Applying capitalization pattern and gluing words together

Let's take for example Ca_se :

C : first letter of the first word

: first letter of the first word a : second and subsequent letters of the first word

: second and subsequent letters of the first word _ : anything between the first two and last two letters is glue and will be repeted between words

: anything between the first two and last two letters is and will be repeted between words s : first letter of the second and subsequent words

: first letter of the second and subsequent words e : second and subsequent letters of the second and subsequent words

Confusing? Check out the demo and/or examples below. I'm sure you'll get the hang of it :)

Note: You could use any other letters to describe, such as aa$aa or na_me . What matters is that it takes the first two and last two letters for checking capitalization and whatever is in the middle is "glue".

2.1 Special transformations

Besides using lower and uppercase letters, you can also use:

* : Do not change word

: Do not change word - : Remove word

Examples

For these examples I'll use the text i_am the-real JohnDoe

lowercase

Pattern: case

Output: iamtherealjohndoe

UPPERCASE

Pattern: CASE

Output: IAMTHEREALJOHNDOE

snake_case

Pattern: ca_se

Output: i_am_the_real_john_doe

spinal-case

Pattern: ca-se

Output: i-am-the-real-john-doe

camelCase

Pattern: caSe

Output: iAmTheRealJohnDoe

UpperCamelCase

Pattern: CaSe

Output: IAmTheRealJohnDoe

Sentence case

Pattern: Ca se

Output: I am the real john doe

Title Case

Pattern: Ca Se

Output: I Am The Real John Doe

Weird Example

Pattern: Ca12 34Se

Output: I12 34Am12 34The12 34Real12 34John12 34Doe

Examples with special characters

Capitalize first letter

Pattern: C* **

Output: I am the real John Doe

Initials

Input: John Doe

Pattern: C-S-

Output: JD

