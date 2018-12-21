All in one function for transforming word casings
casex was created as part of 🥁 BattleCry to allow versatile casings with text files.
The casex stardard used on BattleCry is also available separately through battle-casex
Although for most cases it will work just fine, casex 3.x is not fully compatible previous versions. If you need previous docs please refer to:
npm install --save casex
import casex from 'casex';
casex(text, pattern);
casex('john doe', 'Ca Se'); // John Doe
By default, casex uses capitalizations (
A-Z),
-,
_ and spaces (
\s) to break the text into words.
Let's take for example
i_am the-real JohnDoe:
i: 1st word
am: 2nd+ word
the: 2nd+ word
real: 2nd+ word
John: 2nd+ word
Doe: 2nd+ word
The default will likely work for most of your cases, but if you wish, you can provide custom delimiters:
casex('foo.bar,baz', 'Ca Se', '.,'); // Foo Bar Baz
Note: The default delimiters are: `A-Z\s-`.
Let's take for example
Ca_se:
C: first letter of the first word
a: second and subsequent letters of the first word
_: anything between the first two and last two letters is
glue and will be repeted between words
s: first letter of the second and subsequent words
e: second and subsequent letters of the second and subsequent words
Confusing? Check out the demo and/or examples below. I'm sure you'll get the hang of it :)
Note: You could use any other letters to describe, such as
aa$aa or
na_me. What matters is that it takes the first two and last two letters for checking capitalization and whatever is in the middle is "glue".
Besides using lower and uppercase letters, you can also use:
*: Do not change word
-: Remove word
For these examples I'll use the text
i_am the-real JohnDoe
lowercase
UPPERCASE
snake_case
spinal-case
camelCase
UpperCamelCase
Sentence case
Title Case
Weird Example
Capitalize first letter
Initials