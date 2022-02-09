Low-code programming for event-driven applications.
Check out http://nodered.org/docs/getting-started/ for full instructions on getting started.
sudo npm install -g --unsafe-perm node-red
node-red
More documentation can be found here.
For further help, or general discussion, please use the Node-RED Forum or slack team.
If you want to run the latest code from git, here's how to get started:
Clone the code:
git clone https://github.com/node-red/node-red.git
cd node-red
Install the node-red dependencies
npm install
Build the code
npm run build
Run
npm start
Before raising a pull-request, please read our contributing guide.
This project adheres to the Contributor Covenant 1.4. By participating, you are expected to uphold this code. Please report unacceptable behavior to any of the project's core team at team@nodered.org.
Node-RED is a project of the OpenJS Foundation.
It is maintained by:
Copyright OpenJS Foundation and other contributors, https://openjsf.org under the Apache 2.0 license.