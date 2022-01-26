npm i case-anything
14 case changing functions: camelCase, kebab-case, PascalCase and more...
A simple integration with nano package size. (SMALL footprint!)
I created this package because most other packages that do simple case changing are so big...
Some features I focused on:small footprint (it's 12+ times smaller than the next popular case changing package!!) tree-shakable — only import what you need awesome JSDocs popup documentation on hover fully typed with TypeScript complete coverage with unit testing 0 dependencies
Case anything is used in...Famous Mac app Popclip 💊 State Management Library Magnetar 🌟 Vue Form Generator Blitzar ⚡️ Lottie-player ∫ OpenAPI CLI Portman 👨🏽🚀 and 100s more...
case-anything supports tree-shaking and is side-effect free!
// just import the functions you need like so:
import { camelCase, kebabCase } from 'case-anything'
case-anything has different behaviour if the string you pass has spaces or not.
|Name
|Input example
|Output example
|🐪 camelCase
camelCase('$catDog')
catDog
|🐫 PascalCase
UpperCamelCase
pascalCase('$catDog')
upperCamelCase('$catDog')
CatDog
|🥙 kebab-case
kebabCase('$catDog')
cat-dog
|🐍 snake_case
snakeCase('$catDog')
cat_dog
|📣 CONSTANT_CASE
constantCase('$catDog')
CAT_DOG
|🚂 Train-Case
trainCase('$catDog')
Cat-Dog
|🕊 Ada_Case
adaCase('$catDog')
Cat_Dog
|👔 COBOL-CASE
cobolCase('$catDog')
CAT-DOG
|📍 Dot.notation
dotNotation('$catDog')
cat.Dog
|📂 Path/case
pathCase('$catDog')
$cat/Dog
|🛰 Space case
spaceCase('$catDog')
$cat Dog
|🏛 Capital Case
capitalCase('$catDog')
$Cat Dog
|🔡 lower case
lowerCase('$catDog')
$cat dog
|🔠 UPPER CASE
upperCase('$catDog')
$CAT DOG
You can see that most functions by default remove special characters, and some functions keep special characters.
|functions that remove special characters*
|functions that keep special characters*
|camelCase pascalCase kebabCase snakeCase constantCase trainCase adaCase cobolCase dotNotation
|pathCase spaceCase capitalCase lowerCase upperCase
*You can control wether or not to keep or remove special characters like so:
// default:
camelCase('$catDog') === 'catDog'
// force keeping special characters:
camelCase('$catDog', { keepSpecialCharacters: true }) === '$catDog'
// default:
pathCase('$catDog') === '$cat/Dog'
// force removing special characters:
pathCase('$catDog', { keepSpecialCharacters: false }) === 'cat/Dog'
These cases do not change the casing of the words:
// default:
dotNotation('$catDog') === 'cat.Dog'
// force lower case:
dotNotation('$catDog').toLowerCase() === 'cat.dog'
As soon as there is a space in the target string, it will regard the input as a sentence and only split each part at the spaces.
|Name
|Input example
|Output example
|🐪 camelCase
camelCase("I'm O.K.!")
imOk
|🐫 PascalCase
UpperCamelCase
pascalCase("I'm O.K.!")
upperCamelCase("I'm O.K.!")
ImOk
|🥙 kebab-case
kebabCase("I'm O.K.!")
im-ok
|🐍 snake_case
snakeCase("I'm O.K.!")
im_ok
|📣 CONSTANT_CASE
constantCase("I'm O.K.!")
IM_OK
|🚂 Train-Case
trainCase("I'm O.K.!")
Im-Ok
|🕊 Ada_Case
adaCase("I'm O.K.!")
Im_Ok
|👔 COBOL-CASE
cobolCase("I'm O.K.!")
IM-OK
|📍 Dot.notation
dotNotation("I'm O.K.!")
Im.OK
|📂 Path/case
pathCase("I'm O.K.!")
I'm/O.K.!
|🛰 Space case
spaceCase("I'm O.K.!")
I'm O.K.!
|🏛 Capital Case
capitalCase("I'm O.K.!")
I'm O.k.!
|🔡 lower case
lowerCase("I'm O.K.!")
i'm o.k.!
|🔠 UPPER CASE
upperCase("I'm O.K.!")
I'M O.K.!
Also note, that multiple sequential spaces are treated as one space.
Instead of removing all special characters, you can opt to keep some special characters.
In the example below we see:
$cat-dog
$CatDog
pascalCase('$cat-dog', { keepSpecialCharacters: false })
// CatDog → not what we want
pascalCase('$cat-dog', { keepSpecialCharacters: true })
// $Cat-Dog → not what we want
pascalCase('$cat-dog', { keep: ['$'] })
// $CatDog → desired output
I have extended regular alphabet with the most common Latin-1 Supplement special characters.
The coolest thing about this library is that it will "convert" special characters into regular alphabet for the cases used as variable names! 😎
// CONVERTS special characters:
camelCase('Çâfé Ågård') === 'cafeAgard'
pascalCase('Çâfé Ågård') === 'CafeAgard'
kebabCase('Çâfé Ågård') === 'cafe-agard'
snakeCase('Çâfé Ågård') === 'cafe_agard'
constantCase('Çâfé Ågård') === 'CAFE_AGARD'
trainCase('Çâfé Ågård') === 'Cafe-Agard'
adaCase('Çâfé Ågård') === 'Cafe_Agard'
cobolCase('Çâfé Ågård') === 'CAFE-AGARD'
dotNotation('Çâfé Ågård') === 'Cafe.Agard'
// DOES NOT convert special characters:
spaceCase('Çâfé Ågård') === 'Çâfé Ågård'
pathCase('Çâfé Ågård') === 'Çâfé/Ågård'
lowerCase('Çâfé Ågård') === 'çâfé ågård'
upperCase('Çâfé Ågård') === 'ÇÂFÉ ÅGÅRD'
capitalCase('Çâfé Ågård') === 'Çâfé Ågård'
I have made sure there is great documentation available on hover!
With Better Touch Tool you can set up keyboard shortcuts to convert selected text with JavaScript. This repo provides an easy to install preset that has shortcuts for pascal, kebab and camel case! (thanks to @AndrewKoch) It even supports multi-cursors in VSCode!
Here is an example triggering keyboard shortcuts to convert the selected text to PascalCase; kebab-case; camelCase:
You can download the BTT preset from the source code: case-anything.bttpreset.
We'll compare this package with blakeembrey/change-case, a very famous package on npm.
|case-anything
|change-case
|camelCase
|1.1K (572)
|27.2K (6K)
|pascalCase
|1.1K (561)
|27.4K (6.1K)
|kebabCase
|1.1K (541)
|26.8K (5.9K)
|snakeCase
|1.1K (540)
|26.8K (5.9K)
|constantCase
|1.1K (540)
|27.2K (6K)
|pathCase
|1K (530)
|26.8K (5.9K)
What keeps my package small, is that literally just uses a regex to separate "words".
// the source code is similar to:
export function splitOnSpecialChars(string: string): any[] {
return string.match(/^[a-z]+|[A-Z][a-z]+|[a-z]+|[0-9]+|[A-Z]+(?![a-z])/g)
}
The actual regex used is a little bit more comprehensive and can be found here.