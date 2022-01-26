Case anything 🐫

npm i case -anything

14 case changing functions: camelCase, kebab-case, PascalCase and more...

A simple integration with nano package size. (SMALL footprint!)

Motivation

I created this package because most other packages that do simple case changing are so big...

Usage

case-anything supports tree-shaking and is side-effect free!

import { camelCase, kebabCase } from 'case-anything'

case-anything has different behaviour if the string you pass has spaces or not.

Without spaces it will split and format on every "part" it can detect

With spaces it will split and format on every "word" based on those spaces

Strings without spaces

Name Input example Output example 🐪 camelCase camelCase('$catDog') catDog 🐫 PascalCase

UpperCamelCase pascalCase('$catDog')

upperCamelCase('$catDog') CatDog 🥙 kebab-case kebabCase('$catDog') cat-dog 🐍 snake_case snakeCase('$catDog') cat_dog 📣 CONSTANT_CASE constantCase('$catDog') CAT_DOG 🚂 Train-Case trainCase('$catDog') Cat-Dog 🕊 Ada_Case adaCase('$catDog') Cat_Dog 👔 COBOL-CASE cobolCase('$catDog') CAT-DOG 📍 Dot.notation dotNotation('$catDog') cat.Dog 📂 Path/case pathCase('$catDog') $cat/Dog 🛰 Space case spaceCase('$catDog') $cat Dog 🏛 Capital Case capitalCase('$catDog') $Cat Dog 🔡 lower case lowerCase('$catDog') $cat dog 🔠 UPPER CASE upperCase('$catDog') $CAT DOG

Special Characters

You can see that most functions by default remove special characters, and some functions keep special characters.

functions that remove special characters* functions that keep special characters* camelCase pascalCase kebabCase snakeCase constantCase trainCase adaCase cobolCase dotNotation pathCase spaceCase capitalCase lowerCase upperCase

*You can control wether or not to keep or remove special characters like so:

camelCase( '$catDog' ) === 'catDog' camelCase( '$catDog' , { keepSpecialCharacters : true }) === '$catDog' pathCase( '$catDog' ) === '$cat/Dog' pathCase( '$catDog' , { keepSpecialCharacters : false }) === 'cat/Dog'

Case Changing

These cases do not change the casing of the words:

dotNotation

pathCase

spaceCase

dotNotation( '$catDog' ) === 'cat.Dog' dotNotation( '$catDog' ).toLowerCase() === 'cat.dog'

Strings with spaces

As soon as there is a space in the target string, it will regard the input as a sentence and only split each part at the spaces.

Name Input example Output example 🐪 camelCase camelCase("I'm O.K.!") imOk 🐫 PascalCase

UpperCamelCase pascalCase("I'm O.K.!")

upperCamelCase("I'm O.K.!") ImOk 🥙 kebab-case kebabCase("I'm O.K.!") im-ok 🐍 snake_case snakeCase("I'm O.K.!") im_ok 📣 CONSTANT_CASE constantCase("I'm O.K.!") IM_OK 🚂 Train-Case trainCase("I'm O.K.!") Im-Ok 🕊 Ada_Case adaCase("I'm O.K.!") Im_Ok 👔 COBOL-CASE cobolCase("I'm O.K.!") IM-OK 📍 Dot.notation dotNotation("I'm O.K.!") Im.OK 📂 Path/case pathCase("I'm O.K.!") I'm/O.K.! 🛰 Space case spaceCase("I'm O.K.!") I'm O.K.! 🏛 Capital Case capitalCase("I'm O.K.!") I'm O.k.! 🔡 lower case lowerCase("I'm O.K.!") i'm o.k.! 🔠 UPPER CASE upperCase("I'm O.K.!") I'M O.K.!

Also note, that multiple sequential spaces are treated as one space.

Keep only certain special characters

Instead of removing all special characters, you can opt to keep some special characters.

In the example below we see:

input: $cat-dog

desired output: $CatDog

pascalCase( '$cat-dog' , { keepSpecialCharacters : false }) pascalCase( '$cat-dog' , { keepSpecialCharacters : true }) pascalCase( '$cat-dog' , { keep : [ '$' ] })

Convert special characters into alphabet

I have extended regular alphabet with the most common Latin-1 Supplement special characters.

The coolest thing about this library is that it will "convert" special characters into regular alphabet for the cases used as variable names! 😎

camelCase( 'Çâfé Ågård' ) === 'cafeAgard' pascalCase( 'Çâfé Ågård' ) === 'CafeAgard' kebabCase( 'Çâfé Ågård' ) === 'cafe-agard' snakeCase( 'Çâfé Ågård' ) === 'cafe_agard' constantCase( 'Çâfé Ågård' ) === 'CAFE_AGARD' trainCase( 'Çâfé Ågård' ) === 'Cafe-Agard' adaCase( 'Çâfé Ågård' ) === 'Cafe_Agard' cobolCase( 'Çâfé Ågård' ) === 'CAFE-AGARD' dotNotation( 'Çâfé Ågård' ) === 'Cafe.Agard' spaceCase( 'Çâfé Ågård' ) === 'Çâfé Ågård' pathCase( 'Çâfé Ågård' ) === 'Çâfé/Ågård' lowerCase( 'Çâfé Ågård' ) === 'çâfé ågård' upperCase( 'Çâfé Ågård' ) === 'ÇÂFÉ ÅGÅRD' capitalCase( 'Çâfé Ågård' ) === 'Çâfé Ågård'

JSDocs

I have made sure there is great documentation available on hover!

Keyboard shortcuts

With Better Touch Tool you can set up keyboard shortcuts to convert selected text with JavaScript. This repo provides an easy to install preset that has shortcuts for pascal, kebab and camel case! (thanks to @AndrewKoch) It even supports multi-cursors in VSCode!

Here is an example triggering keyboard shortcuts to convert the selected text to PascalCase; kebab-case; camelCase:

You can download the BTT preset from the source code: case-anything.bttpreset.

Package size

We'll compare this package with blakeembrey/change-case, a very famous package on npm.

case-anything change-case camelCase 1.1K (572) 27.2K (6K) pascalCase 1.1K (561) 27.4K (6.1K) kebabCase 1.1K (541) 26.8K (5.9K) snakeCase 1.1K (540) 26.8K (5.9K) constantCase 1.1K (540) 27.2K (6K) pathCase 1K (530) 26.8K (5.9K)

Source code

What keeps my package small, is that literally just uses a regex to separate "words".

export function splitOnSpecialChars ( string: string ): any [] { return string.match( /^[a-z]+|[A-Z][a-z]+|[a-z]+|[0-9]+|[A-Z]+(?![a-z])/g ) }

The actual regex used is a little bit more comprehensive and can be found here.

