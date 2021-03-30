Download: Case.min.js or Case.js
NPM:
npm install case (little 'c' due to NPM restrictions)
NuGet:
Install-Package Case
Each of the following functions will first "undo" previous case manipulations before applying the desired case to the given string.
Case.upper('foo_bar') -> 'FOO BAR'
Case.lower('fooBar') -> 'foo bar'
Case.capital('foo_v_bar') -> 'Foo V Bar'
Case.snake('Foo bar!') -> 'foo_bar'
Case.pascal('foo.bar') -> 'FooBar'
Case.camel('foo, bar') -> 'fooBar'
Case.kebab('Foo? Bar.') -> 'foo-bar'
Case.header('fooBar=') -> 'Foo-Bar'
Case.constant('Foo-Bar') -> 'FOO_BAR'
Case.title('foo v. bar') -> 'Foo v. Bar'
Case.sentence('"foo!" said bar', ['Bar']) -> '"Foo!" said Bar'
Case.sentence('the 12 oz. can', null, ['oz']) -> 'The 12 oz. can'
Case.sentence(str, names, abbreviations) accepts an array of proper names that should be capitalized,
regardless of location in the sentence. This function is specialized, but useful
when dealing with input generated with capslock on (i.e. everything my grandma types).
It can also accept a list of abbreviations (words that may end in a period but aren't meant
to end a sentence).
Case.lower('FOO-BAR', '.') -> 'foo.bar'
Case.upper('Foo? Bar.', '__') -> 'FOO__BAR'
Case.capital('fooBar', ' + ') -> 'Foo + Bar'
Case.lower("Don't keep 'em!", "/", true) -> 'dont/keep/em'
Case.capital("'ello, world.", null, true) -> 'Ello, World.'
Case.upper,
Case.lower, and
Case.capital accept an optional "fill" value
that will replace any characters which are not letters and numbers. All three also accept
a third optional boolean argument indicating if apostrophes are to be stripped out or left in.
For example, programmatic case changes (snake, kebab, pascal, camel, constant) are best without
apostrophes, but user-facing ones (title, sentence) do not want "don't" turned into "Dont".
Case.type('bang', function(s) {
return Case.upper(s, '!')+'!';
});
Case.bang('bang') -> 'BANG!'
Case.of('TEST!THIS!') -> 'bang'
Case.type(name, fn): extends Case, creating a new function on
Case and adding
Case.of support automatically.
Case.of('foo') -> 'lower'
Case.of('foo_bar') -> 'snake'
Case.of('Foo v Bar') -> 'title'
Case.of('foo_ Bar') -> undefined
Case.of('Hello there, Bob!', ['Bob']) -> 'sentence'
Case.flip('FlipMe') -> 'fLIPmE'
Case.flip('TEST THIS!') -> 'test this!'
Case.random('Hello!') -> 'hElLO!'
Case.of(str[, names]): identifies the case of a string, returns undefined if it doesn't match a known type
Case.flip(str): reverses the case of letters, no other changes
Case.random(str): randomizes the case of letters, no other changes