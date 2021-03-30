Case: An extensible utility to convert, identify, and flip string case.

Download: Case.min.js or Case.js

NPM: npm install case (little 'c' due to NPM restrictions)

NuGet: Install-Package Case

Documentation

Each of the following functions will first "undo" previous case manipulations before applying the desired case to the given string.

Foundations

Case.upper( 'foo_bar' ) -> 'FOO BAR' Case.lower( 'fooBar' ) -> 'foo bar' Case.capital( 'foo_v_bar' ) -> 'Foo V Bar'

Code Helpers

Case.snake( 'Foo bar!' ) -> 'foo_bar' Case.pascal( 'foo.bar' ) -> 'FooBar' Case.camel( 'foo, bar' ) -> 'fooBar' Case.kebab( 'Foo? Bar.' ) -> 'foo-bar' Case.header( 'fooBar=' ) -> 'Foo-Bar' Case.constant( 'Foo-Bar' ) -> 'FOO_BAR'

UI Helpers

Case.title( 'foo v. bar' ) -> 'Foo v. Bar' Case.sentence( '"foo!" said bar' , [ 'Bar' ]) -> '"Foo!" said Bar' Case.sentence( 'the 12 oz. can' , null , [ 'oz' ]) -> 'The 12 oz. can'

Case.sentence(str, names, abbreviations) accepts an array of proper names that should be capitalized, regardless of location in the sentence. This function is specialized, but useful when dealing with input generated with capslock on (i.e. everything my grandma types). It can also accept a list of abbreviations (words that may end in a period but aren't meant to end a sentence).

Custom Casing

Case.lower( 'FOO-BAR' , '.' ) -> 'foo.bar' Case.upper( 'Foo? Bar.' , '__' ) -> 'FOO__BAR' Case.capital( 'fooBar' , ' + ' ) -> 'Foo + Bar' Case.lower( "Don't keep 'em!" , "/" , true ) -> 'dont/keep/em' Case.capital( "'ello, world." , null , true ) -> 'Ello, World.'

Case.upper , Case.lower , and Case.capital accept an optional "fill" value that will replace any characters which are not letters and numbers. All three also accept a third optional boolean argument indicating if apostrophes are to be stripped out or left in. For example, programmatic case changes (snake, kebab, pascal, camel, constant) are best without apostrophes, but user-facing ones (title, sentence) do not want "don't" turned into "Dont".

Extending Case

Case.type( 'bang' , function ( s ) { return Case.upper(s, '!' )+ '!' ; }); Case.bang( 'bang' ) -> 'BANG!' Case.of( 'TEST!THIS!' ) -> 'bang'

Case.type(name, fn) : extends Case, creating a new function on Case and adding Case.of support automatically.

Utilities

Case.of( 'foo' ) -> 'lower' Case.of( 'foo_bar' ) -> 'snake' Case.of( 'Foo v Bar' ) -> 'title' Case.of( 'foo_ Bar' ) -> undefined Case.of( 'Hello there, Bob!' , [ 'Bob' ]) -> 'sentence' Case.flip( 'FlipMe' ) -> 'fLIPmE' Case.flip( 'TEST THIS!' ) -> 'test this!' Case.random( 'Hello!' ) -> 'hElLO!'

Case.of(str[, names]) : identifies the case of a string, returns undefined if it doesn't match a known type

: identifies the case of a string, returns undefined if it doesn't match a known type Case.flip(str) : reverses the case of letters, no other changes

: reverses the case of letters, no other changes Case.random(str) : randomizes the case of letters, no other changes

Release History