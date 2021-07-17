Sequelize Adapter is the Sequelize adapter for Node-Casbin. With this library, Node-Casbin can load policy from Sequelize supported database or save policy to it.
Based on Officially Supported Databases, the current supported databases are:
You may find other 3rd-party supported DBs in Sequelize website or other places.
npm install casbin-sequelize-adapter --save
import casbin from 'casbin';
import { SequelizeAdapter } from 'casbin-sequelize-adapter';
async function myFunction() {
// Initialize a Sequelize adapter and use it in a Node-Casbin enforcer:
// The adapter can not automatically create database.
// But the adapter will automatically and use the table named "casbin_rule".
// ORM should not create databases automatically.
const a = await SequelizeAdapter.newAdapter({
username: 'root',
password: '',
database: 'casbin',
dialect: 'mysql',
});
const e = await casbin.newEnforcer('examples/rbac_model.conf', a);
// Check the permission.
e.enforce('alice', 'data1', 'read');
// Modify the policy.
// await e.addPolicy(...);
// await e.removePolicy(...);
// Save the policy back to DB.
await e.savePolicy();
}
This project is under Apache 2.0 License. See the LICENSE file for the full license text.