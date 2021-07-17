openbase logo
casbin-sequelize-adapter

by node-casbin
2.3.1 (see all)

Sequelize adapter for Casbin

Readme

Sequelize Adapter

Sequelize Adapter

Sequelize Adapter is the Sequelize adapter for Node-Casbin. With this library, Node-Casbin can load policy from Sequelize supported database or save policy to it.

Based on Officially Supported Databases, the current supported databases are:

  • PostgreSQL
  • MySQL
  • SQLite
  • MSSQL

You may find other 3rd-party supported DBs in Sequelize website or other places.

Installation

npm install casbin-sequelize-adapter --save

Simple Example

import casbin from 'casbin';
import { SequelizeAdapter } from 'casbin-sequelize-adapter';

async function myFunction() {
  // Initialize a Sequelize adapter and use it in a Node-Casbin enforcer:
  // The adapter can not automatically create database.
  // But the adapter will automatically and use the table named "casbin_rule".
  // ORM should not create databases automatically.
  const a = await SequelizeAdapter.newAdapter({
    username: 'root',
    password: '',
    database: 'casbin',
    dialect: 'mysql',
  });

  const e = await casbin.newEnforcer('examples/rbac_model.conf', a);

  // Check the permission.
  e.enforce('alice', 'data1', 'read');

  // Modify the policy.
  // await e.addPolicy(...);
  // await e.removePolicy(...);

  // Save the policy back to DB.
  await e.savePolicy();
}

Getting Help

License

This project is under Apache 2.0 License. See the LICENSE file for the full license text.

