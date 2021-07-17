Sequelize Adapter

Sequelize Adapter is the Sequelize adapter for Node-Casbin. With this library, Node-Casbin can load policy from Sequelize supported database or save policy to it.

Based on Officially Supported Databases, the current supported databases are:

PostgreSQL

MySQL

SQLite

MSSQL

You may find other 3rd-party supported DBs in Sequelize website or other places.

Installation

npm install casbin-sequelize-adapter --save

Simple Example

import casbin from 'casbin' ; import { SequelizeAdapter } from 'casbin-sequelize-adapter' ; async function myFunction ( ) { const a = await SequelizeAdapter.newAdapter({ username: 'root' , password: '' , database: 'casbin' , dialect: 'mysql' , }); const e = await casbin.newEnforcer( 'examples/rbac_model.conf' , a); e.enforce( 'alice' , 'data1' , 'read' ); await e.savePolicy(); }

Getting Help

License

This project is under Apache 2.0 License. See the LICENSE file for the full license text.