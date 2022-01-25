💖 Looking for an open-source identity and access management solution like Okta, Auth0, Keycloak ? Learn more about: Casdoor

node-casbin is a powerful and efficient open-source access control library for Node.JS projects. It provides support for enforcing authorization based on various access control models.

All the languages supported by Casbin:

Documentation

https://casbin.org/docs/en/overview

Installation

NPM npm install casbin --save Yarn yarn add casbin

Get started

New a node-casbin enforcer with a model file and a policy file, see Model section for details:

// For Node.js: const { newEnforcer } = require('casbin'); // For browser: // import { newEnforcer } from 'casbin'; const enforcer = await newEnforcer('basic_model.conf', 'basic_policy.csv');

Note: you can also initialize an enforcer with policy in DB instead of file, see Persistence section for details.

Add an enforcement hook into your code right before the access happens:

const sub = 'alice'; // the user that wants to access a resource. const obj = 'data1'; // the resource that is going to be accessed. const act = 'read'; // the operation that the user performs on the resource. // Async: const res = await enforcer.enforce(sub, obj, act); // Sync: // const res = enforcer.enforceSync(sub, obj, act); if (res) { // permit alice to read data1 } else { // deny the request, show an error }

Besides the static policy file, node-casbin also provides API for permission management at run-time. For example, You can get all the roles assigned to a user as below:

const roles = await enforcer.getRolesForUser('alice');

See Policy management APIs for more usage.

Policy management

Casbin provides two sets of APIs to manage permissions:

Management API: the primitive API that provides full support for Casbin policy management.

RBAC API: a more friendly API for RBAC. This API is a subset of Management API. The RBAC users could use this API to simplify the code.

Official Model

https://casbin.org/docs/en/supported-models

Policy persistence

https://casbin.org/docs/en/adapters

Policy consistence between multiple nodes

https://casbin.org/docs/en/watchers

Role manager

https://casbin.org/docs/en/role-managers

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.

License

This project is licensed under the Apache 2.0 license.

If you have any issues or feature requests, please contact us. PR is welcomed.