casbin

by casbin
5.11.5 (see all)

An authorization library that supports access control models like ACL, RBAC, ABAC in Node.js and Browser

Popularity

Downloads/wk

17.2K

GitHub Stars

1.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

21d ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

Node-Casbin

NPM version NPM download install size codebeat badge GitHub Actions Coverage Status Release Gitter

💖 Looking for an open-source identity and access management solution like Okta, Auth0, Keycloak ? Learn more about: Casdoor

casdoor

News: still worry about how to write the correct node-casbin policy? Casbin online editor is coming to help!

casbin Logo

node-casbin is a powerful and efficient open-source access control library for Node.JS projects. It provides support for enforcing authorization based on various access control models.

All the languages supported by Casbin:

golangjavanodejsphp
CasbinjCasbinnode-CasbinPHP-Casbin
production-readyproduction-readyproduction-readyproduction-ready
pythondotnetc++rust
PyCasbinCasbin.NETCasbin-CPPCasbin-RS
production-readyproduction-readybeta-testproduction-ready

Documentation

https://casbin.org/docs/en/overview

Installation

# NPM
npm install casbin --save

# Yarn
yarn add casbin

Get started

New a node-casbin enforcer with a model file and a policy file, see Model section for details:

// For Node.js:
const { newEnforcer } = require('casbin');
// For browser:
// import { newEnforcer } from 'casbin';

const enforcer = await newEnforcer('basic_model.conf', 'basic_policy.csv');

Note: you can also initialize an enforcer with policy in DB instead of file, see Persistence section for details.

Add an enforcement hook into your code right before the access happens:

const sub = 'alice'; // the user that wants to access a resource.
const obj = 'data1'; // the resource that is going to be accessed.
const act = 'read'; // the operation that the user performs on the resource.

// Async:
const res = await enforcer.enforce(sub, obj, act);
// Sync:
// const res = enforcer.enforceSync(sub, obj, act);

if (res) {
  // permit alice to read data1
} else {
  // deny the request, show an error
}

Besides the static policy file, node-casbin also provides API for permission management at run-time. For example, You can get all the roles assigned to a user as below:

const roles = await enforcer.getRolesForUser('alice');

See Policy management APIs for more usage.

Policy management

Casbin provides two sets of APIs to manage permissions:

  • Management API: the primitive API that provides full support for Casbin policy management.
  • RBAC API: a more friendly API for RBAC. This API is a subset of Management API. The RBAC users could use this API to simplify the code.

Official Model

https://casbin.org/docs/en/supported-models

Policy persistence

https://casbin.org/docs/en/adapters

Policy consistence between multiple nodes

https://casbin.org/docs/en/watchers

Role manager

https://casbin.org/docs/en/role-managers

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]

Sponsors

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]

License

This project is licensed under the Apache 2.0 license.

Contact

If you have any issues or feature requests, please contact us. PR is welcomed.

