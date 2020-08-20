openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ca

cartoon-avatar

by Ashwin Valento
1.0.2 (see all)

A library to generate cartoon style avatar URLs in Node.js

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

281

GitHub Stars

89

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Avatar

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm version Build Status Code Climate Test Coverage

Node.js cartoon avatar library

A library to generate cartoon style avatar URLs in Node.js

Demo

Try the package live at tonicdev

Installation

$ npm install cartoon-avatar

Usage

var toonavatar = require('cartoon-avatar');

toonavatar.generate_avatar();
toonavatar.generate_avatar(options);

options:

  • Gender can be male or m or female or f .

  • id can be any number within the Range limit specified below.

    id Range for a given gender :

    • MALE : 1 - 129
    • FEMALE : 1 - 114

Note : id's greater than the limit will start over from 1.

Examples


var toonavatar = require('cartoon-avatar');

var url = toonavatar.generate_avatar()
//Generates Image URL with random gender avatar.
//https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Ashwinvalento/cartoon-avatar/master/lib/images/female/10.png
//https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Ashwinvalento/cartoon-avatar/master/lib/images/male/86.png

Image Preview :

Random Avatar Random Avatar

var url = toonavatar.generate_avatar({"gender":"male"})
//Generates Image URL with random Male avatars
//https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Ashwinvalento/cartoon-avatar/master/lib/images/male/45.png

Image Preview :

Random Avatar 

var url = toonavatar.generate_avatar({"gender":"female"})
//Generates Image URL with random Female avatars
//https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Ashwinvalento/cartoon-avatar/master/lib/images/female/68.png

Image Preview :

Random Avatar 

var url = toonavatar.generate_avatar({"gender":"male","id":5})
//Generates Image URL with Male avatar having id 5
//https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Ashwinvalento/cartoon-avatar/master/lib/images/male/5.png

Image Preview :

Random Avatar 

var url = toonavatar.generate_avatar({"gender":"female","id":5})
//Generates Image URL with Female avatar having id 5
//https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Ashwinvalento/cartoon-avatar/master/lib/images/female/5.png

Image Preview :

Random Avatar

##Running test

$ npm test

Avatar Image Credits

People vector designed by Skydesign - Freepik.com.

Add the necessary atrribitions for the images as mentioned in Freepik.com

License:

(The MIT License)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@syncfusion/ej2-layoutsSyncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
20K
jde
jdenticonJavascript library for generating identicons. Running in the browser and on Node.js.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
18K
na
ngx-avatarUniversal avatar component for angular 2+ applications makes it possible to fetch / generate avatar from different sources
GitHub Stars
229
Weekly Downloads
15K
ai
avatar-initialsLibrary for showing Gravatars or generating user avatars.
GitHub Stars
195
Weekly Downloads
947
jg
js-gravatarA generic library to fetch users gravatar image or generate a custom one if none is found.
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
620
See 6 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial