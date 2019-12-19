CARTOColors are a set of custom color palettes built on top of well-known standards for color use on maps, with next generation enhancements for the web and CARTO basemaps. Choose from a selection of sequential, diverging, or qualitative schemes for your next CARTO powered visualization.
This repo provides resources to use CARTOColors as a node module inspired by https://github.com/saikocat/colorbrewer.
CARTOColors are made available under a Creative Commons Attribution license.
cartocolor.js, you will find CARTOColor schemes tagged as
sequential,
diverging, and
qualititative and their unique scheme name.
cartocolor.js includes ColorBrewer schemes that are available for use in CARTO Builder. You can find those definitions here.