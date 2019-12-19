openbase logo
cartocolor

by CartoDB
4.0.2 (see all)

CartoColors as a node module

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

37.8K

GitHub Stars

183

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

CARTOColors

CARTOColors are a set of custom color palettes built on top of well-known standards for color use on maps, with next generation enhancements for the web and CARTO basemaps. Choose from a selection of sequential, diverging, or qualitative schemes for your next CARTO powered visualization.

This repo provides resources to use CARTOColors as a node module inspired by https://github.com/saikocat/colorbrewer.

Resources

Availability in other languages

Licensing

CARTOColors are made available under a Creative Commons Attribution license.

Credits/Additional Information

  • CARTOColors as a node module inspired by https://github.com/saikocat/colorbrewer
  • In the file cartocolor.js, you will find CARTOColor schemes tagged as sequential, diverging, and qualititative and their unique scheme name.
  • In addition to CARTOColors, cartocolor.js includes ColorBrewer schemes that are available for use in CARTO Builder. You can find those definitions here.
  • CARTOColors includes a color-blind friendly qualitative scheme named Safe we included this scheme based on the research and recommendations of Paul Tol.

