CARTOColors

CARTOColors are a set of custom color palettes built on top of well-known standards for color use on maps, with next generation enhancements for the web and CARTO basemaps. Choose from a selection of sequential, diverging, or qualitative schemes for your next CARTO powered visualization.

This repo provides resources to use CARTOColors as a node module inspired by https://github.com/saikocat/colorbrewer.

Resources

Availability in other languages

Licensing

CARTOColors are made available under a Creative Commons Attribution license.

Credits/Additional Information