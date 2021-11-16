This micro library (2.2Kb) utilizes the browser's localStorage to create a persistent shopping cart instance.
Use npm or yarn to add it to your ES6 project:
npm install cart-localstorage
yarn add cart-localstorage
import { add, total } from 'cart-localstorage'
add({id: 1, name: "Product 1", price: 100})
add({id: 2, name: "Product 2", price: 100}, 2)
console.log(total())
// output: 300
<script src="https://unpkg.com/cart-localstorage@1.1.4/dist/cart-localstorage.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
cartLS.add({id: 1, name: "Product 1", price: 100})
cartLS.add({id: 2, name: "Product 2", price: 100}, 2)
console.log(cartLS.total())
// output: 300
Adds product to the cart. If the product already exists it increases the quantity with 1. The product object structure is flexible, only "id" and "price" are mandatory properties.
const myproduct = {id: 3, name: "Vans", price: 75}
add(myproduct, 2)
Get product from the cart by id
get(1)
// {id: 1, name: "Nike Air", price: 100, quantity: 1}
Checks if the product already exists in the cart
exists(21)
// true or false
Get the content of the cart as an array of products.
list()
// [{id: 1, name: "Nike Air", price: 100, quantity: 1}, {id: 2, name: "Adidas Superstar", price: 120, quantity: 2}]
Removes the product from the cart
remove(1)
Updates the product's property with a certain value.
update(1,'price',200)
Increase / decrease product's quantity with a positive or negative value.
quantity(22,-1) // will decrease the quantity of product [id:22] with 1.
By default returns with the total price:
total()
// 220
or you can pass a custom reducer function to have full control over the calculation.
Deletes the cart array from the browser's localStorage.
destroy()
This plugin is available under Apache 2.0 license.