cart-localstorage

by Peter Varga
1.1.5 (see all)

JavaScript Shopping Cart library on top of localStorage

Popularity

Downloads/wk

610

GitHub Stars

65

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

cart-localstorage

Super simple JavaScript shopping cart library

This micro library (2.2Kb) utilizes the browser's localStorage to create a persistent shopping cart instance.

Demo

Cart demo

Install:

Use npm or yarn to add it to your ES6 project: 

npm install cart-localstorage

yarn add cart-localstorage

import { add, total } from 'cart-localstorage' 

add({id: 1, name: "Product 1", price: 100})
add({id: 2, name: "Product 2", price: 100}, 2)

console.log(total()) 
// output: 300

Bundled version (ES5) via CDN:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/cart-localstorage@1.1.4/dist/cart-localstorage.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>


cartLS.add({id: 1, name: "Product 1", price: 100})
cartLS.add({id: 2, name: "Product 2", price: 100}, 2)

console.log(cartLS.total()) 
// output: 300

Documentation

add(product, [quantity:1])

Adds product to the cart. If the product already exists it increases the quantity with 1. The product object structure is flexible, only "id" and "price" are mandatory properties.

const myproduct = {id: 3, name: "Vans", price: 75}
add(myproduct, 2)

get(id)

Get product from the cart by id 

get(1)
// {id: 1, name: "Nike Air", price: 100, quantity: 1}

exists(id)

Checks if the product already exists in the cart

exists(21)
// true or false

list()

Get the content of the cart as an array of products. 

list()
// [{id: 1, name: "Nike Air", price: 100, quantity: 1}, {id: 2, name: "Adidas Superstar", price: 120, quantity: 2}]

remove(id)

Removes the product from the cart

remove(1)

update(id, property, value)

Updates the product's property with a certain value.

update(1,'price',200)

quantity(id, diff)

Increase / decrease product's quantity with a positive or negative value.

quantity(22,-1) // will decrease the quantity of product [id:22] with 1.

total([reducer])

By default returns with the total price: 

total()
// 220

or you can pass a custom reducer function to have full control over the calculation.

destroy()

Deletes the cart array from the browser's localStorage.

destroy()

License

This plugin is available under Apache 2.0 license.

