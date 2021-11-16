Super simple JavaScript shopping cart library

This micro library (2.2Kb) utilizes the browser's localStorage to create a persistent shopping cart instance.

Demo

Cart demo

Use npm or yarn to add it to your ES6 project:

npm install cart-localstorage

yarn add cart-localstorage

import { add, total } from 'cart-localstorage' add({ id : 1 , name : "Product 1" , price : 100 }) add({ id : 2 , name : "Product 2" , price : 100 }, 2 ) console .log(total())

Bundled version (ES5) via CDN:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/cart-localstorage@1.1.4/dist/cart-localstorage.min.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script >

cartLS.add({ id : 1 , name : "Product 1" , price : 100 }) cartLS.add({ id : 2 , name : "Product 2" , price : 100 }, 2 ) console .log(cartLS.total())

Documentation

Adds product to the cart. If the product already exists it increases the quantity with 1. The product object structure is flexible, only "id" and "price" are mandatory properties.

const myproduct = { id : 3 , name : "Vans" , price : 75 } add(myproduct, 2 )

Get product from the cart by id

get (1) // {id: 1 , name : "Nike Air" , price : 100 , quantity : 1 }

Checks if the product already exists in the cart

exists( 21 )

Get the content of the cart as an array of products.

list()

Removes the product from the cart

remove( 1 )

Updates the product's property with a certain value.

update( 1 , 'price' , 200 )

Increase / decrease product's quantity with a positive or negative value.

quantity( 22 , -1 )

By default returns with the total price:

total()

or you can pass a custom reducer function to have full control over the calculation.

Deletes the cart array from the browser's localStorage.

destroy()

License

This plugin is available under Apache 2.0 license.