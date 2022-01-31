npm install carotte-amqp

A tiny amqp.node wrapper to be used when you don't want to deal with the low-level RabbitMQ handling.

It is part of a lightweight microservice framework that we are cooking here at Cubyn. carotte-amqp requires node.js >= 6

Features:

Built-in RPC (single and multiple answers)

Automatic backoff/retry and dead-letter handling

Compatible with direct/topic/fanout exchanges

Can aggregate statistics about your queues

Tiny (depends on amqplib, debug, and puid)

Built-in distributed tracing, see doc

Provide your own transport to log every microservice message

Allow to share your environments and services between developers without launching the whole stack

Sample usage

Only basic usage is covered here, you can browse the examples folder on the repo for more use-cases.

Module configuration

Here is a basic sample configuration using default interval values for reference (each one is optional):

const carotte = require ( 'carotte-amqp' )({ serviceName : require ( 'package.json' ).name, host : 'amqp://localhost:5672' , enableAutodoc : false , enableDeadLetter : false , deadLetterQualifier : 'direct/dead-letter' , autoDescribe : false }); const carotte = require ( 'carotte-amqp' )({ host : 'amqps://localhost:5672' , connexion : { cert : fs.readFileSync( '../etc/client/cert.pem' ), key : fs.readFileSync( '../etc/client/key.pem' ), passphrase : 'MySecretPassword' , ca : [fs.readFileSync( '../etc/testca/cacert.pem' )] } });

Direct exchange

Without consumer answer ( publish )

This is the most basic usage of AMQP, a publisher emit a message in the broker and there is (at least) one consumer to consume it:

carotte.subscribe( 'direct/hello.world' , ({ data }) => { console .log( `hello ${data.firstname} ` ); }); carotte.publish( 'direct/hello.world' , { firstname : 'Gabe' });

With consumer answer ( invoke )

The lib provides you a way to wait for an answer with the invoke method:

carotte.subscribe( 'direct/hello.world' , ({ data }) => { return `hello ${data.firstname} ` ; }); carotte.invoke( 'direct/hello.world' , { firstname : 'Gabe' }) .then( data => { console .log(data); });

Topic

Topic allows RabbitMQ to route a message to multiple consumers:

carotte.subscribe( 'topic/hello.*/function1' , ({ data }) => { console .log( `function 1 got it!` ); }); carotte.subscribe( 'topic/hello.world/function2' , ({ data }) => { console .log( `function 2 got it!` ); }); carotte.publish( 'topic/hello.world' , { firstname : 'Gabe' });

Fanout

Fanout will broadcast a message on all consumers:

carotte.subscribe( 'fanout/a' , ({ data }) => { console .log( `function 1 got it!` ); }); carotte.subscribe( 'fanout/b' , ({ data }) => { console .log( `function 2 got it!` ); }); carotte.publish( 'fanout' , { firstname : 'Gabe' });

Handling multiple answers ( topic/fanout with RPC)

This is done using the parallel function:

carotte.subscribe( 'fanout/a' , ({ data }) => { return `function 1 answer` ; }); carotte.subscribe( 'fanout/b' , ({ data }) => { return `function 2 answer` ; }); carotte.parallel( 'fanout' , { firstname : 'Gabe' }, (err, data) => { if (!err) { console .log(data); } });

Custom transport

To log every incoming and outgoing message, as well as execution time, you can provide your own custom transport to carotte-amqp

const winston = require ( 'winston' ); const carotte = require ( 'carotte-amqp' )({ transport : winston })

Distributed tracing

Propagating a context is easy with carotte-amqp, the lib will take care of it for you.

carotte.subscribe( 'direct/second-route' , ({ data, context }) => { console .log(context.requestId); context.count++; }); carotte.subscribe( 'direct/first-route' , ({ data, context, invoke }) => { context.requestId = randomString( 10 ).toString( 'hex' ); context.count = 0 ; return invoke( 'direct/second-route' , {}); }); carotte.invokeWithFullResponse( 'direct/first-route' , {}) .then( ( { data, context } ) => { console .log(context.requestId); console .log(context.count); });

The context will be logged in every log of the wrapper, if you provide a custom transport.

Automatic description

In your microservice architecture, you sometimes want to implement automatic discovery and get a service check for one of your functions or get some metrics of a service. This is done using the meta parameter in your subscribe functions:

const carotte = require ( 'carotte-amqp' )({ autoDescribe : true }); carotte.subscribe( 'direct/increment' , ({ data } => { return data + 1 ; }), { description : 'awesome function that increments' , version : 1 , requestSchema : { }, responseSchema : { } }); carotte.invoke( 'direct/increment:describe' ) .then( data => { console .log(data.description); });

This structure is also used in carotte-dashboard to auto-document your microservices architecture. You can find more information about how it works on the dashboard repository.

Working together

When multiple devs are working on multiple microservices, you can use environment variables to be able to communicate with each other. To do so, the developers must set the CAROTTE_DEBUG_TOKEN env variable to a shared string before launching their services.

carotte will then automatically reach each-others services.

Typing