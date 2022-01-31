npm install carotte-amqp
A tiny amqp.node wrapper to be used when you don't want to deal with the low-level RabbitMQ handling.
It is part of a lightweight microservice framework that we are cooking here at Cubyn. carotte-amqp requires node.js >= 6
Features:
Only basic usage is covered here, you can browse the examples folder on the repo for more use-cases.
Here is a basic sample configuration using default interval values for reference (each one is optional):
const carotte = require('carotte-amqp')({
serviceName: require('package.json').name, // your service name
host: 'amqp://localhost:5672', // amqp host name
enableAutodoc: false, // answer to autodocumentation fanout requests
enableDeadLetter: false, // should failing messages be put in dead-letter?
deadLetterQualifier: 'direct/dead-letter', // dead-lettered messages will be sent here
autoDescribe: false // provide a :describe queue for your function
});
// SSL connection
// amqplib example: https://github.com/squaremo/amqp.node/blob/main/examples/ssl.js#L37-L44
const carotte = require('carotte-amqp')({
// ...
host: 'amqps://localhost:5672',
connexion: {
cert: fs.readFileSync('../etc/client/cert.pem'),
key: fs.readFileSync('../etc/client/key.pem'),
// cert and key or
// pfx: fs.readFileSync('../etc/client/keycert.p12'),
passphrase: 'MySecretPassword',
ca: [fs.readFileSync('../etc/testca/cacert.pem')]
}
});
Without consumer answer (
publish)
This is the most basic usage of AMQP, a publisher emit a message in the broker and there is (at least) one consumer to consume it:
carotte.subscribe('direct/hello.world', ({ data }) => {
console.log(`hello ${data.firstname}`);
});
carotte.publish('direct/hello.world', { firstname: 'Gabe' });
With consumer answer (
invoke)
The lib provides you a way to wait for an answer with the
invoke method:
carotte.subscribe('direct/hello.world', ({ data }) => {
return `hello ${data.firstname}`;
});
carotte.invoke('direct/hello.world', { firstname: 'Gabe' })
.then(data => {
console.log(data);
});
Topic allows RabbitMQ to route a message to multiple consumers:
carotte.subscribe('topic/hello.*/function1', ({ data }) => {
console.log(`function 1 got it!`);
});
carotte.subscribe('topic/hello.world/function2', ({ data }) => {
console.log(`function 2 got it!`);
});
carotte.publish('topic/hello.world', { firstname: 'Gabe' });
Fanout will broadcast a message on all consumers:
carotte.subscribe('fanout/a', ({ data }) => {
console.log(`function 1 got it!`);
});
carotte.subscribe('fanout/b', ({ data }) => {
console.log(`function 2 got it!`);
});
carotte.publish('fanout', { firstname: 'Gabe' });
topic/fanout with RPC)
This is done using the
parallel function:
carotte.subscribe('fanout/a', ({ data }) => {
return `function 1 answer`;
});
carotte.subscribe('fanout/b', ({ data }) => {
return `function 2 answer`;
});
carotte.parallel('fanout', { firstname: 'Gabe' }, (err, data) => {
if (!err) {
console.log(data);
}
});
To log every incoming and outgoing message, as well as execution time, you can provide your own custom transport to carotte-amqp
const winston = require('winston');
const carotte = require('carotte-amqp')({
transport: winston
})
Propagating a context is easy with carotte-amqp, the lib will take care of it for you.
carotte.subscribe('direct/second-route', ({ data, context }) => {
console.log(context.requestId); // prints the requestId
context.count++;
});
carotte.subscribe('direct/first-route', ({ data, context, invoke }) => {
context.requestId = randomString(10).toString('hex');
context.count = 0;
return invoke('direct/second-route', {});
});
carotte.invokeWithFullResponse('direct/first-route', {})
.then(({ data, context }) => {
console.log(context.requestId); // prints the request ID
console.log(context.count); // prints 1
});
The context will be logged in every log of the wrapper, if you provide a custom transport.
In your microservice architecture, you sometimes want to implement automatic discovery and get a service check for one of your functions or get some metrics of a service. This is done using the
meta parameter in your
subscribe functions:
const carotte = require('carotte-amqp')({ autoDescribe: true });
carotte.subscribe('direct/increment', ({ data } => {
return data + 1;
}), {
description: 'awesome function that increments',
version: 1,
requestSchema: {
// JSON SCHEMA HERE
},
responseSchema: {
// JSON SCHEMA HERE
}
});
carotte.invoke('direct/increment:describe')
.then(data => {
console.log(data.description);
});
This structure is also used in carotte-dashboard to auto-document your microservices architecture. You can find more information about how it works on the dashboard repository.
When multiple devs are working on multiple microservices, you can use environment variables to be able to communicate with each other. To do so, the developers must set the
CAROTTE_DEBUG_TOKEN env variable to a shared string before launching their services.
carotte will then automatically reach each-others services.
The typing file was generated by
tsconfig.json. It should not longer be used because the types are not exactly correct (the library is too complex to have a correct typing).
If the public API changes, directly update the
index.d.ts file.