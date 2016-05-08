openbase logo
carota

by Daniel Earwicker
0.1.5 (see all)

Simple, flexible rich text rendering/editing on HTML Canvas

carota

Simple, flexible rich text rendering/editing on HTML Canvas

Live demo (very self-explanatory!): http://earwicker.com/carota/

Open sourced under the very permissive MIT license - http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT

More information: http://smellegantcode.wordpress.com/2013/11/04/rich-text-editor-in-the-html-canvas-part-1-introducing-carota/

Note

It's great to see so many people interested in Carota. I am occasionally getting asked to provide various kind of support for it, which unfortunately is not an option. So to avoid further disappointment I better state here that I am not currently available to work on it (or help you turn it into a full-blown replacement for Google Docs!)

My job is 100% full time. Carota was just a project I put together in something like a 4-day binge when I had some time off, a couple of years ago. I don't have the time to review large pull requests and figure out if they will be an improvement.

On the other hand, I have no objections to anyone basing more advanced editors on it, or copying specific whole chunks of it, or using it as a starting point for something radically different, or whatever. All at your own risk, of course. :)

