This is a POC of an entirely new approach to modelling inferred state, there are 4 classic methods of handling derivation of state
This project is an attempt at a new approach, a DSL+Compiler which are fed two types of inputs:
The compiler generates JS source code which handles all the reactive cache invalidation automatically
Because the compiler knows in advance all the stuff that can be read/written from/to the model, it can do all sort of cool stuff that is nearly impossible to do automatically using other approaches
const { compile, root, arg0, setter, splice } = require("carmi");
const todosByIdx = root.keyBy("idx");
const anyTodoNotDone = todosByIdx.anyValues(todo => todo.get("done").not());
const todosDisplayByIdx = todosByIdx.mapValues(todo =>
todo.get("task").plus(todo.get("done").ternary(" - done", " - not done"))
);
const todosDisplay = root.map(todo => todosDisplayByIdx.get(todo.get("idx")));
const model = {
todosDisplay,
anyTodoNotDone,
setTodoDone: setter(arg0, "done"),
spliceTodos: splice(),
};
const todosModel = eval(compile(model));
const todos = todosModel([
{ idx: "1", done: false, task: "write a blog post about carmi" },
{ idx: "2", done: true, task: "publish to npm" },
{ idx: "3", done: false, task: "write a demo for carmi" },
]);
console.log(todos.todosDisplay);
/*
[ 'write a demo for carmi - not done',
'write a blog post about carmi - not done',
'publish to npm - done' ]
*/
todos.setTodoDone(2, true); // only todosDisplayByIdx of the demo is recalculated
console.log(todos.todosDisplay);
/*
[ 'write a blog post about carmi - not done',
'publish to npm - done',
'write a demo for carmi - done' ]
*/
todos.spliceTodos(0, 3, todos.$model[2], todos.$model[1], todos.$model[0]); // todosDisplayByIdx is not called at all
console.log(todos.todosDisplay);
/*
[ 'write a demo for carmi - done',
'publish to npm - done',
'write a blog post about carmi - not done' ]
*/
// @carmi
require('carmi/macro') // Activate the macro!
const { root } = require('carmi')
module.exports = { first: root.get(0) }
const carmi = require('carmi/macro')
const modelBuilder = carmi`
const { root } = require('carmi')
module.exports = { first: root.get(0) }
`
const model = modelBuilder(["first", "second"])
console.log(model.first) // prints "first"!
Compiles Carmi files (
xxx.carmi.js) automatically using Babel. It reserves the external modules, required by
require,
in order to help bundlers (like webpack) understand dependencies across Carmi models (and to help them watch the files).
// @carmi
const { root } = require("carmi");
const { second } = require("./anotherModel.carmi.js");
module.exports = { first: root.get(0), second };
turns to:
require("carmi");
require("./anotherModel.camri.js");
module.exports = CARMI_COMPILATION_RESULT;
Add this plugin to your
.babelrc:
{
... babel conf ...,
"plugins": ["carmi/babel"]
}
Now you're set! 💰
Compiles Carmi files on the fly with a fly webpack loader.
Add this to your webpack configurations:
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.carmi\.js$/,
exclude: /(node_modules|bower_components)/,
use: {
loader: 'carmi/loader',
options: {
// Carmi options...
}
}
}
]
}
debug: Add debug function to the generated code.
type-check: Add static type checking to the generated code.
no-cache: Cache will be ignored. (It could noticeably affect the build time)
cache-scenario (
mtime (default) |
git-hash): Specify which cache scenario you want to use. Each of scenario is collection all dependencies of the entry file and checking if at least one of it was updated. Then cache will be ignored and carmi will compile file from the scratch. The difference is how carmi checks which dependency was updated. mtime option will check last modified date of the file. But it won't work for cases when you are going to
git clone project before each build since git doesn't contain a created/modified file metadata. For this cases git-hash option could be useful. It collects state based on git hash of each dependency and invalidate file if some of hash was updated (usually it happens after each git tree modification.) (Will be ignored if no-cache option is enabled)
ast: Add AST to the output for debug purposes.
Then you can just
require('./model.carmi.js') like a boss
const modelBuilder = require("carmi/loader!./model.carmi.js");
// modelBuilder is the carmi builder function!